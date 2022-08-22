ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton County, TN

actionnews5.com

RV catches fire at Getwell fuel pump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department has responded to a gas station fire on Getwell Road near Kimball where an R.V. caught fire at the fuel pump. Traffic is blocked both north and southbound on Getwell. Delays are expected.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down traffic on Interstate 40

JACKSON, Tenn. — A wreck on Interstate 40 closed both lanes of traffic in Madison County Wednesday morning. The wreck occurred near mile marker 88 and involved multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks. Our crews arrived to find ambulances, fire officials and law enforcement at the site of the collision. A...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Firefighter injured in overnight crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital after a crash on the I-55 and I-240 split overnight. The crash left drivers stuck in the traffic around midnight just before the I-55 split near Brooks Road in South Memphis. MPD had the three left lanes closed as crews worked to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
City
Stanton, TN
State
Tennessee State
Tipton County, TN
Government
County
Tipton County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Stanton, TN
Government
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into car lot on Winchester after early morning gunshots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after an interesting Friday morning. Memphis police say a man was arrested after shots were fired in the early morning hours near Winchester Road. Deputy chief Don Crowe said a Ridgeway station officer was patrolling an area that’s considered a hot...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shots fired, crash at Southeast Memphis car dealership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after Memphis police said he fired shots near a deputy and then crashed into a car dealership parking lot.  An overnight officer on routine patrol in the area of Raines and Shelby Drive in Hickory Hill heard shots fired around 4 a.m., MPD Assistant Chief Crowe said. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WDEF

Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24

HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
MARION COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 1 critical after crash on Sam Cooper Blvd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three cars were involved in a fatal crash Thursday morning in Memphis. The crash happened sometime near 11 a.m. Thursday on Sam Cooper Boulevard, between Highland Street and Graham Street. Police say three vehicles collided. One person was killed in the crash and another was rushed...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sam Cooper crash kills one person

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a crash on Sam Cooper. It happened in the eastbound lanes of Sam Cooper near Highland at around 11 a.m. Thursday. Memphis Police say three cars were involved. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while another was taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Jackson Wednesday night. The Jackson Fire Department says they received a call at 10:15 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of the 45 Bypass and Airways Boulevard. Upon arrival, the...
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Update on Peppertree Apartment Complex living conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Peppertree Apartments are still under daily observation because of two reports of collapsed walkways and a burned leasing office. Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge asked the Peppertree management and the City to develop a written temporary plan for the complex. This morning a progress report was...
MEMPHIS, TN

