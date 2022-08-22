Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
RV catches fire at Getwell fuel pump
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department has responded to a gas station fire on Getwell Road near Kimball where an R.V. caught fire at the fuel pump. Traffic is blocked both north and southbound on Getwell. Delays are expected.
Be prepared for possible delays along I-55 for the next few weeks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers, be prepared for delays if you are headed along I-55 and Crump Blvd. in Memphis over the next few weeks. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews will be performing major work involving lane closures and shifts along Interstate 55. Starting Monday, August 29, 2022,...
WBBJ
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down traffic on Interstate 40
JACKSON, Tenn. — A wreck on Interstate 40 closed both lanes of traffic in Madison County Wednesday morning. The wreck occurred near mile marker 88 and involved multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks. Our crews arrived to find ambulances, fire officials and law enforcement at the site of the collision. A...
Firefighter injured in overnight crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital after a crash on the I-55 and I-240 split overnight. The crash left drivers stuck in the traffic around midnight just before the I-55 split near Brooks Road in South Memphis. MPD had the three left lanes closed as crews worked to […]
12-Year-Old Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a motor vehicle collision occurred in Parkway Village Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that a white truck struck a student from [..]
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into car lot on Winchester after early morning gunshots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after an interesting Friday morning. Memphis police say a man was arrested after shots were fired in the early morning hours near Winchester Road. Deputy chief Don Crowe said a Ridgeway station officer was patrolling an area that’s considered a hot...
Shots fired, crash at Southeast Memphis car dealership
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after Memphis police said he fired shots near a deputy and then crashed into a car dealership parking lot. An overnight officer on routine patrol in the area of Raines and Shelby Drive in Hickory Hill heard shots fired around 4 a.m., MPD Assistant Chief Crowe said. […]
WBIR
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
There are two main kinds of fire ants in Tennessee. Their stings can cause medical problems and they are tough to eradicate, according to UT.
WDEF
Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24
HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
DeSoto Times Today
Meridian Premiere Homes cuts ribbon on model home in new Horn Lake subdivision
Meridian Premier Homes celebrated the grand opening of its model home in Horn Lake on Friday. Builder Jeff King and wife and broker, Roxanne, were joined by Mayor Allen Latimer, city officials, and ambassadors from Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce to cut the ribbon. “We are really excited to have...
actionnews5.com
A week of closed doors: no update given from Shelby County Clerk’s Office on backlog status
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The work weekends for many Mid-Southerners, including the Shelby County Clerk’s Office. The office announced they would spend this last week closed to the public in order to address the mounting backlog they’ve faced for the last several months. For many familiar with the...
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 1 critical after crash on Sam Cooper Blvd
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three cars were involved in a fatal crash Thursday morning in Memphis. The crash happened sometime near 11 a.m. Thursday on Sam Cooper Boulevard, between Highland Street and Graham Street. Police say three vehicles collided. One person was killed in the crash and another was rushed...
actionnews5.com
Memphis River Parks Partnership seeks event, food proposals as park hits 50% project completion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The construction on Tom Lee Park is halfway complete!. Memphis River Parks Partnership says now that 50% of the work is completed, its time to open the multi-million-dollar renovated park to event planners and food and beverage vendors to help bring the park to life. MRPP...
Sam Cooper crash kills one person
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a crash on Sam Cooper. It happened in the eastbound lanes of Sam Cooper near Highland at around 11 a.m. Thursday. Memphis Police say three cars were involved. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while another was taken […]
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
Long burdened by a coal plant, South Memphis residents say no to coal ash in their backyard
This story was republished with permission from Energy News Network. Read the original story here. Pearl Walker lives right next to the Interstate 55 exit on the south side of Memphis. Every day she watches over 100 rust-red trucks loaded with toxic coal ash from the nearby coal plant barrel past on their way to a local municipal landfill.
Tennessee trooper and sheriff's deputy are dead after helicopter hits power lines and crashes
A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and a sheriff's office deputy died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed during a news conference that one of their troopers and a Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy had died in the crash in the area of Marion County, about 30 miles west of Chattanooga.
theenergymix.com
U.S. Utility Giant to Truck Toxic Coal Ash Through Black Neighbourhood in Memphis￼
For redlined communities like one in South Memphis, Tennessee, a win for grassroots advocates against environmental racism can be quickly followed by new threats and greater losses. Residents of an 80% Black community were able to stop two oil and gas industry giants from building a pipeline under their neighbourhood,...
WBBJ
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Jackson Wednesday night. The Jackson Fire Department says they received a call at 10:15 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of the 45 Bypass and Airways Boulevard. Upon arrival, the...
actionnews5.com
Update on Peppertree Apartment Complex living conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Peppertree Apartments are still under daily observation because of two reports of collapsed walkways and a burned leasing office. Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge asked the Peppertree management and the City to develop a written temporary plan for the complex. This morning a progress report was...
