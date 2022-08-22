Read full article on original website
Bitcoin On-chain Metrics Confirm Lacklustre Capital Influx and Bottom Cycle Consolidation Phase
The cryptocurrency industry has not been attracting many new investors since April this year, so cryptocurrency projects now do not have the much-needed momentum to push up crypto prices. Traders and investors should expect the current bear market cycle to last for some more days or weeks because on-chain data shows that additional accumulation is needed for the crypto prices to gain the required momentum for a sustained upward trend, notes analysts from Glassnode.
Big Eyes Coin vs Tamadoge: A New Paradigm in Community Tokens
Community tokens have taken the crypto market by surprise as they have shown the power of community-backed projects. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Akita Inu, and Kishu Inu are some of the few community tokens that have become prominent. Big Eyes Coin and Tamadoge are new community tokens on the block that both serve unique purposes and are quite different. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to use its token to help users get liquidity into the crypto ecosystem. It will also boost the NFT ecosystem by offering hypergrowth and utility. On the other hand, Tamadoge follows the line of other dog-themed cryptocurrencies but adds a play-to-earn spin to the project.
BIB Exchange Offers Crypto Traders a Superb User Interface
So far, blockchain has exhibited a remarkable run of form. Its dominance and evolution of the financial sector, as well as its influence on the daily activities of humanity, have been exemplary. Satoshi designed bitcoin in 2009 to thrive on the blockchain as a medium of exchange. It is the...
CANDYDEX Resets Token Price to $0.1, Commences Mega IDO Round
CANDYDEX ran its first IDO, which got a huge response from investors and the public at large. However, due to the ongoing bear market, the second round isn’t going so well, and investors have requested a reduction in the token price from $0.5 to $0.1. As a result, the...
Dogecoin Primed For A Momentous Bull Run To $1 Dream Price As The DOGE-ETH Bridge Nears
Dogecoin, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is about to get a major structural facelift that could give its price the much-needed boost to $1. According to a Monday Blog by BluePepper Labs, Dogecoin’s maiden bridge to Ethereum, “wDoge bridge” is at an advanced development stage and...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Tether and Kraken Transparency Audits Aimed at Boosting Further Confidence Into The Crypto Markets
Tether Holdings Limited has released its June 2022 Assurance Consolidated Reserves Report. The debate on the reserves held by Tether has been ongoing, with Tether asserting that its tokens are pegged at 1-to-1 with a matching fiat currency and are backed 100% by Tether’s reserves. According to its latest...
LBank Crypto Exchange Weekly Listing Report — August 22, 2022
The LBank Exchange’s weekly report overviews the intriguing new listings from this week and those from the previous week. This report provides users with additional information to better understand these exceptional opportunities. New Listings on LBank Exchange. Project: 3ULL. Listing date: 24th August. Official Website: https://playa3ull.games/. About:. Our goal...
Limau DAO Launches Investment Ecosystem Powered by NFTs
Limau is an exciting DAO ecosystem that rewards its NFT holders from the revenue the project generates from its soon-to-be vast investment portfolio. Community members will gain access to a large investment portfolio covering multiple industries, including real estate, timber and forestry, manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals and more. Fusing Real-world Businesses...
Cardano and Polygon Termed As “More Secure Than Solana” By Market Pundits
Security is an important aspect of a blockchain. In the development of a blockchain network, the network’s security is a significant requisite for its success and mainstream adoption. Consequently, all networks in the crypto space promise a level of security to attract users, including the self-acclaimed ‘ethereum killers’. However,...
Will Cat Coin Big Eyes Coin Take Over The Dog Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?
Meme coins have become more and more prominent over the years, the same way the cryptocurrency market has. Although not many people know that Dogecoin (DOGE) started as a joke in 2013 between two engineers, Jackson Palmer and Billy Marcus. Since then, the meme coin has become one of the top ten cryptocurrencies, with a market value of $8.72 billion as of writing. Similar coins have since come out, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) not being far behind one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. Launched in 2020, SHIB, known as “the Dogecoin killer,” ranks 12th with a market cap of $7.06 billion according to Coinmarketcap.
How Uniswap, Binance, And Mehracki Are Leading The Way
Many factors make crypto appealing. The first is the financial aspect, which has the potential to improve your financial situation and make you a millionaire overnight. However, there is much more in its utility and various use cases, including inter-platform trading, virtual gaming and gaming assets, NFT sales, validating your art as a content creator, and memes. There is something for everyone, whatever it may be.
EUR Hits A 20-Year Low, But The Currency’s Reversal Could Be BTC’s Saving Grace, Analyst Says
EUR retains its trend of underperformance this year, with a significant influence from geopolitical tensions. Besides the euro, most of the financial system, including crypto, is in disarray; but the dollar has managed to keep its head up. In the wake of the euro’s recent decline, an analyst sees BTC’s strength in the currency’s trend reversal and a comeback from traditional stocks.
‘We Expect The Crypto Bear Cycle To Last For 12-16 Months’ — Coinbase CEO Armstrong
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong foresees the ongoing crypto winter crossing over into 2023 as fears of a further meltdown by markets across the board surge. Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, the crypto billionaire revealed that he expected cryptocurrency prices to stay suppressed for a little longer before the market can make a turnaround. “We all hope it will be 12-18 months and nice recovery, but you obviously have to plan for being longer than that and so that’s how we think about it,” said Armstrong.
Ethereum And Immunicorn Finance Are Taking The Blockchain World By Storm
Ethereum (ETH) and Immunicorn Finance (IMU) are storming the blockchain world. There are still pockets of space for innovative coins to impact the cryptocurrency stage. With changes being made daily and new cryptocurrencies being created, these two tokens are making waves of impact across the industry. Ethereum (ETH) Ethereum (ETH)...
Israel Crypto Conference (ICC) is Returning With Twin Conferences in 2022
In 2022, the Israel Crypto Conference (ICC), the largest event of its kind, will return with a pair of conferences. Following the success of the December 2021 and May 2022 conferences, the Israel Cryptocurrency Conference (ICC) will return to Tel Aviv in September for a web3 developers conference, followed by the main Israel Cryptocurrency Conference in December.
TiFi Rounds Up 3rd Quarter Ranking Among Top BSC Projects
TiFi is an integrated finance ecosystem that provides services such as shopping & trading platforms with NFT and TiFi Token and has a decentralized exchange System. Known as the Allverse, the project launched only a few months ago, but has risen to be among the top projects on BSC. The...
Cardano’s Hoskinson Slams The US Treasury For Banning Tornado Cash
The US Treasury’s recent ban on notorious virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash has sparked a heated debate in the crypto sphere, with most crypto users- more so software developers- expressing their outrage against the move. Earlier this month, the US treasury sanctioned the Ethereum-based protocol and placed Ethereum addresses...
Bullish Outlook For ETH As Active Addresses Soar Past 600,000
Ethereum has roused mixed expectations in the markets of late. The second largest crypto asset fell to $1,701 today. This decline follows an encouraging comeback of the asset put up against the bears that began on July 18. Despite the price drop, a new bullish metric has surfaced for ETH – daily active addresses have risen above 600k for the first time since May.
