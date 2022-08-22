Read full article on original website
Changes to tithing settlement announced for Latter-day Saints
Changes are coming to the tithing settlement process of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the First Presidency announced Thursday in a news release. The term “tithing settlement” has been changed to “tithing declaration.”. Members can now begin tithing declaration interviews with bishops or branch...
Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Fast Facts
View CNN's Fast Facts about the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) to learn more about this sect of the Mormon Church.
President Russell M. Nelson is now longest-living apostle in Latter-day Saint history
Four months ago, President Russell M. Nelson became the oldest president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As of today, Aug. 8, President Nelson now also holds the distinction of being the church’s longest-living apostle in this latter-day dispensation, The Church News has reported. Elder David...
6 times when author David McCullough taught Utah audiences about history
David McCullough, the popular historian and Pulitzer prize-winning author, television host and narrator, has died, The Associated Press reported. McCullough, known for his narratives on a wide range of historical subjects and comprehensive biographies of American presidents, has been in failing health and died at the age of 89 on Aug. 7 in his Massachusetts home, less than two months after his wife, Rosalee. No specific cause of death was given, per The New York Times.
Joseph Smith headlines went too far
This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. Newsweek posted a red-hot headline: “Photo of Mormon Founder Joseph Smith Jr. Found After Nearly 180 Years.”. The only problem was that the first sentence of the story...
Utah Teacher Draws Outrage After Post Wondering Whether White Students Will Adapt To Her 'Non-White' Classroom
A teacher in Utah pondered how parents and students in a majority-white school would feel about being in a classroom like hers that she said is "built for non-white students," Radar has learned.“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom, or if they even notice anything about it, because it’s built for non-White students,” a teacher at William Penn Elementary near Salt Lake City, Utah said in a social media post.The teacher noted that she's working in...
PsyPost
Study among Roman Catholic clergy and nuns suggests spiritual openness may facilitate better mental health
A Polish study published in the journal Psychology of Religion and Spirituality found evidence that clergymen and nuns from the Roman Catholic Church enjoy better mental health than the general population. The findings further suggested that spiritual openness may be one pathway toward better mental health among highly religious people.
How old was Jesus when he died? Why scholars are not in agreement on it.
Jesus Christ's birth and death are central facets of Christianity. But scholars can't agree on Jesus' age when he died.
The Lost Gospels That Never Made It to the Bible
Only four Gospels made it into the new testament, the rest were not accurate enough to make the cutPublicDomainPicture/Pixabay. The new testament is made of four Gospels that tell the tales of Jesus’s life through the myopic lenses of the Christian Message. These stories have a very specific narrative when it comes to telling life stories that should teach Christians the way to live as good samaritans.
Smithonian
Did Archaeologists Find Saint Peter’s Birthplace?
Archaeologists and religious scholars have long searched for the birthplace of Saint Peter, one of Jesus Christ’s 12 apostles and the first pope of the Roman Catholic Church. Now, archaeologists in Israel say they have uncovered a new artifact that proves the location of the ancient village of Bethsaida,...
Church’s First Presidency & Quorum of the Twelve from 1984 to 2022
The First Presidency and Council of the Twelve Apostles, as comprised going in the April 1984 general conference. President Spencer W. Kimball, church president, age 89, ordained an apostle on Oct. 7, 1943. President Marion G. Romney, first counselor, age 86, ordained an apostle on Oct. 11, 1951. President Gordon...
Why many Latinos are choosing Protestantism over Catholicism
The percentage of Latinos who identify as Protestant — evangelical and other Christian faiths — is expected to grow from about 25% today to 50% by 2030. Why it matters: More Latinos are leaving Catholicism for Protestant churches, which is influencing the political landscape in the U.S. By...
BYU team excavates depictions of 2 biblical heroines in ancient Jewish synagogue
Two ancient depictions of female heroes in the Bible have been found by a BYU professor and seven students in an ancient synagogue near the northwest shore of the Sea of Galilee. A BYU release said these are believed to be the first known depictions of the women. Since 2011,...
Church introduces Elder Kyle S. McKay as the 16th church historian and recorder
Elder Kyle S. McKay has begun his service as the 16th church historian and recorder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1. Elder McKay was introduced Friday as the church’s new historian and recorder via a news release. “There have been some marvelous things...
Knock, knock. Who’s there? The Jehovah’s Witnesses, at last
This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. In March 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world got a message they’d long feared receiving: They needed to stop their public ministry work. But rather...
How a Brazilian Latter-day Saint discovered an asteroid and her faith — now she has her sights set on the stars
When Laysa Peixoto of Contagem, Brazil, looks up at the night sky, she finds more than stars. The 19-year-old Latter-day Saint and aspiring astronaut sees her past, her future and her faith. What Peixoto can’t quite spot with the naked eye is a recent discovery that bears her initials.
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A female high school athlete won the state championship — then the parents of the girls who finished in 2nd and 3rd place complained about the fact that she was transgender. She wasn’t. The complaints and ensuing investigation are now happening in the wake of Utah’s H.B.11, which bans transgender […]
Atlantic op-ed claims Catholic rosary has become ‘an extremist symbol’
Atlantic contributor Daniel Panneton declared that the Catholic rosary has become a "symbol" of religious radicalism. The rosary is a string of beads or knots used by Catholics as they pray a sequence of prayers, but one writer warned they have taken on a far darker meaning in modern times. "Just as the AR-15 rifle has become a sacred object for Christian nationalists in general, the rosary has acquired a militaristic meaning for radical-traditional (or ‘rad trad’) Catholics," Panneton claimed in the Sunday piece titled "How the Rosary Became an Extremist Symbol."
Leader of Christian faith group linked to Amy Coney Barrett admitted driving women to tears in leaked video
A religious leader at a secretive Christian faith group linked to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett seemingly admitted that the church’s teachings about gender made women cry. In a leaked video obtained by The Guardian, Dorothy Ranaghan — the wife of People of Praise founder Kevin Ranaghan — recounts how women who first joined People of Praise in the 1970s wore sunglasses to hide their tears when they heard teachings about “hardships and the role of men and women.”“Some of the women – who are still in my women’s group, as a matter of fact – were wearing...
President Hinckley’s David McCullough joke
This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. Long before I ever thought I’d become a full-time religion reporter, I found myself covering the following people in a single event: David McCullough, President Gordon B. Hinckley and what then was still called the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
