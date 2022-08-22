Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
mainepublic.org
Mills administration says Maine won't 'blindly' follow California requirement on electric vehicles
The Mills administration is signaling that it won't follow California's lead in prohibiting the sale of gas-powered cars and trucks in the state by 2035. Maine has in the past joined other states in adopting vehicle emissions standards or other environmental regulations first adopted by California. But Gov. Janet Mills isn't endorsing California's latest, ambitious plan to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035.
mainepublic.org
Could student loan forgiveness factor into Maine's races?
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan unveiled this week was viewed as both a partial fulfillment of a 2020 campaign promise but also an attempt to lure more progressives – particularly younger, debt-laden voters – to the polls this November. We need only look at the...
mainepublic.org
A shortage of volunteer drivers is threatening transportation programs across Maine
Lewiston-based Community Concepts has shuttered a long-time transportation program that provided rides to seniors and others in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties. The program doesn't have enough volunteers. What's more, it's not the only organization facing the same struggle. Signs of trouble began a few years ago. Like other community...
mainepublic.org
Western Massachusetts urban, rural farmers feeling effects of severe drought
Around New England, several states are experiencing severe drought. That includes almost all of Massachusetts. Wells and reservoirs are at all-time lows, so are streams and rivers. The rain earlier this week helped, but it wasn't enough. In Granby, Massachusetts, at Red Fire Farm some fields are looking worse than...
mainepublic.org
New resource adds to the many options for lifelong learning in Maine
Bendable Maine is a new statewide, mostly free, learning marketplace for Maine residents of all ages and backgrounds. We'll discuss how this new initiative and and other resources foster lifelong learning through online courses, as well as in-person learning opportunities. Some of the available resources include the university and community college systems, career centers, adult education programs, music schools, art museums and many others.
mainepublic.org
In Connecticut, rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the U.S., leaving renters with few options
It’s no surprise Connecticut’s rental market is competitive. But just how competitive is it?. Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate of any state in the country, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Just 2.1% of Connecticut’s rental housing was empty during the second quarter...
mainepublic.org
Why trivia is popular, what makes a good trivia game or event, and where in Maine to participate
What is it about trivia games and quizzes that captures people’s interest? We talk with trivia expert and Bates professor Andrew Hamilton to learn about the value of trivia, and how he crafts effective trivia questions and events. He’ll also pose some fun and challenging trivia questions for Maine Calling listeners to answer.
mainepublic.org
Maine's COVID hospitalizations have trended upwards this month, reaching 160 on Thursday
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine has risen 13% in the last week. On Thursday, 160 patients are being treated on an inpatient basis, with 26 of them receiving intensive care and five on ventilators. After the state's most recent spike in COVID hospitalizations last spring, they...
mainepublic.org
Educators say free meals have changed attitudes in Maine's school cafeterias
When the pandemic upended schools two years ago, the federal government took the step of providing universal school meal waivers nationwide, in effect making meals free for every child. This fall, those waivers are ending. But a few states, including Maine, have decided to continue providing free meals to every public school student.
mainepublic.org
Poland Spring hopes to double its withdrawals from a York County well
Amid a persistent drought in southern Maine, Poland Spring is proposing to double its withdrawals from a well in Hollis to 60 million gallons a year. The company says there’s plenty of water in the local aquifer, even during dry years. Wednesday evening, the Hollis Planning Board heard a...
mainepublic.org
Maine advocates say EPA's PFAS designation is a historic first step, but are looking for more action
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that it will designate two common PFAS chemicals as hazardous substances. The designation of these so-called "forever chemicals" is still subject to rulemaking, but could eventually require manufacturers to report spills and force some to pay for cleanup. Sarah Woodbury of the nonprofit...
mainepublic.org
These tenant protections exist in Connecticut, and advocates say they're more important than ever
As rents rise by an average of 10 percent year over year in Connecticut and vacancy rates remain low, many renters may be struggling to keep an affordable roof over their head. “People want to move to Connecticut. The general infrastructure is there for our state to do well. What...
mainepublic.org
Court restores unemployment benefits for incarcerated Maine workers
Fifty four incarcerated workers can expect to see their unemployment benefits returned under a class action settlement reached with the State of Maine and approved by the U.S. District Court. In March 2020, the workers were told they could no longer work at their jobs in the community because of...
mainepublic.org
Janet Mills: Maine's reworked student loan tax credit 'more reasonable' than Joe Biden's plan
Gov. Janet Mills says the state's program for helping students manage college debt is "more reasonable" than the debt forgiveness plan announced Thursday by President Joe Biden. "The bipartisan Opportunity Maine tax credit, we expanded in this year's budget, greatly expanded, is probably the most generous student loan forgiveness program...
mainepublic.org
University of Maine system plans to offer in-state tuition for students impacted by war
The University of Maine system plans to offer in-state tuition to students who are fleeing war in their home countries as soon as this school year. Robert Placido, vice chancellor of academic affairs for the UMaine system, said the idea for residency waivers first arose as a way to help Ukrainian students — but has since expanded.
