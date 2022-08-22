The Mills administration is signaling that it won't follow California's lead in prohibiting the sale of gas-powered cars and trucks in the state by 2035. Maine has in the past joined other states in adopting vehicle emissions standards or other environmental regulations first adopted by California. But Gov. Janet Mills isn't endorsing California's latest, ambitious plan to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035.

MAINE STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO