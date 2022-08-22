ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Mills administration says Maine won't 'blindly' follow California requirement on electric vehicles

The Mills administration is signaling that it won't follow California's lead in prohibiting the sale of gas-powered cars and trucks in the state by 2035. Maine has in the past joined other states in adopting vehicle emissions standards or other environmental regulations first adopted by California. But Gov. Janet Mills isn't endorsing California's latest, ambitious plan to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035.
Could student loan forgiveness factor into Maine's races?

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan unveiled this week was viewed as both a partial fulfillment of a 2020 campaign promise but also an attempt to lure more progressives – particularly younger, debt-laden voters – to the polls this November. We need only look at the...
New resource adds to the many options for lifelong learning in Maine

Bendable Maine is a new statewide, mostly free, learning marketplace for Maine residents of all ages and backgrounds. We'll discuss how this new initiative and and other resources foster lifelong learning through online courses, as well as in-person learning opportunities. Some of the available resources include the university and community college systems, career centers, adult education programs, music schools, art museums and many others.
Educators say free meals have changed attitudes in Maine's school cafeterias

When the pandemic upended schools two years ago, the federal government took the step of providing universal school meal waivers nationwide, in effect making meals free for every child. This fall, those waivers are ending. But a few states, including Maine, have decided to continue providing free meals to every public school student.
Maine advocates say EPA's PFAS designation is a historic first step, but are looking for more action

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that it will designate two common PFAS chemicals as hazardous substances. The designation of these so-called "forever chemicals" is still subject to rulemaking, but could eventually require manufacturers to report spills and force some to pay for cleanup. Sarah Woodbury of the nonprofit...
#Cold Storage#Commercial Fishing#Food And Beverage
Court restores unemployment benefits for incarcerated Maine workers

Fifty four incarcerated workers can expect to see their unemployment benefits returned under a class action settlement reached with the State of Maine and approved by the U.S. District Court. In March 2020, the workers were told they could no longer work at their jobs in the community because of...
