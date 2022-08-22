Read full article on original website
Morning Report: Why Tijuana Is Paying California for Colorado River Water
As blistering drought sucks the West dry, Tijuana is paying California for emergency Colorado River water. The growing city that seems to always struggle finding enough water to go around made its first such purchase back in 1972, before the city had built an aqueduct to the Mexicali Valley through which Colorado River water is shipped to the coast. Tijuana can make these purchases through an international agreement with the U.S., but the water costs a little more than even San Diego pays for treated river water.
In-Depth: Why are drug seizures down along the San Diego-Mexico border in 2022?
New CBP data shows fewer drugs being seized along the border in 2022 than in the previous three years. ABC 10News Reporter Jared Aarons breaks down the numbers and talks to an expert to find out why.
LGBT migrants receiving ‘humanitarian parole’ at California port of entry
About 120 asylum seekers who are members of the LGBT community are being allowed into the U.S. on a daily basis according to Enrique Lucero.
Mexican fruit fly discovery prompts quarantine in parts of North County
The California Department of Food and Agriculture is urging anyone growing or packing “host” fruit in Valley Center and surrounding areas to not move fruit off their properties due to the agricultural pest known as Mexican fruit flies.
Mayor of San Marcos explains how a mileage tax would harm her constituents
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, proposed by some of San Diego’s most influential leaders within SANDAG, could cost citizens up to four cents per gallon. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means of paying for the new infrastructure. However, eight months later the coalition of local leaders voted to put the tax back on the table for discussion. Many San Diegans feel betrayed.
3.4 magnitude earthquake hits near Borrego Springs
An early morning earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 was reported Thursday near Borrego Springs, according to the United States Geological Survey.
State urges SANDAG to adopt plan that would charge drivers for miles driven
State officials are urging the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) to adopt the controversial "road usage charge," which opponents have dubbed the "mileage tax."
With State Ban Set to Expire, Local Police Could Bring Back Facial Rec
California’s ban on police use of facial recognition is set to expire on Jan. 1, meaning cops in the field could re-deploy the technology if their departments choose to next year. The ban went into effect in 2020 with support from criminal justice reformers, who warned the technology was...
New CCA line on electric bill shocking some San Diegans
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People all over San Diego are seeing a new line item on their hefty summer SDG&E bills and don’t know what it is. For the past several months CBS8 has been looking into all those charges and we break down the numbers. Scott...
San Diego awarded $12M to build houses for homeless
The City of San Diego was awarded nearly $12 million from the state's Project Homekey program as the city works to combat chronic homelessness, according to a press release from the mayor's office.
Valley Center, Surrounding Areas in Quarantine After Discovery of Invasive Mexican Fruit Fly
The discovery of several Mexican Fruit Flies has caused a quarantine in the Valley Center and surrounding areas, the California Department of Food and Agriculture said. The quarantine is effective Aug. 19 and the quarantine boundary is 77 square miles from Pauma Valley south to Lake Wohlford and from Moosa Canyon east to the Rincon Reservation.
San Diego County eases rules on rural housing
As early as the end of next month, some housing projects in the backcountry would be able to skip a step on the road to approval. The San Diego County Planning Commission has made its recommendations for a new transportation study guide – used by developers to analyze the traffic impacts of their projects. Critics say rural infill like Escondido Estates (20 single-family homes on 10 acres) would not have to address vehicle miles.
17,000 SQFT San Diego Property Occupied by Planet Fitness Sells for $8.15MM
Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) has completed the $8.15 million sale of a 17,000-square-foot single-tenant property occupied by Planet Fitness located at 9420 Scranton Road in San Diego, CA. At a 4.90% cap rate, the sale broke a national record for the lowest ever cap rate for a Planet Fitness-occupied property, per CoStar.
San Diego guaranteed income program gives families $500 a month for two years
Inflation is taking its toll on family budgets, nowhere more so than high-cost San Diego. Fortunately, a guaranteed income program developed and managed by San Diego for Every Child and Jewish Family Service has relieved some of that financial strain for 150 families in the San Diego area.
Carlsbad declares bicycle state of emergency
CARLSBAD — Citing a 233% increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes since 2019, the city of Carlsbad declared a local state of emergency Aug 23. This state of emergency action will immediately increase attention and resources on a range of solutions including infrastructure, safety, enforcement and a focus on safe driving behavior education.
City Council Approves Final Draft Of Sea Level Rise Assessment & Adaptation Plan
The Coronado City Council heard a presentation from City Associate Planner, Jane Thornton, for the consideration of the final draft of the City’s Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan at the August 16 City Council meeting. The plan has been designed to assess and address a variety of potential sea level rise projections and scenarios based on current measurements for the California coast.
San Diego rent soars to $2,430 a month for a one-bedroom apartment
Unfortunately for San Diego renters, last month’s decrease in median rent prices was short-lived. As we reported in our July rent report, rents seemed to be going in the right direction with median rent for a one-bedroom apartment down six percent over the previous month to $2,320 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment during the month was also down six percent, coming in at $2,910 a month.
Border Patrol finds $12 million of fentanyl, cocaine in big rig crossing the border
More than 12 million worth of narcotics was found hidden in a shipment of heavy machinery gears at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced.
Surfers involved in serious fight at Windansea Beach is causing waves of concern
SAN DIEGO — Surfing at Windansea Beach has always been challenging, but back in early August an altercation took place that made it even tougher, and a police report was filed. The altercation took place on August 13th. A male surfer got into an argument with other surfers in...
SANDAG has green light for mileage tax, officials push for new alternatives
SAN DIEGO — In December last year, SANDAG approved a $165 billion transportation plan. The goal over the next 30 years is to have no cost public transit and a 200 mile regional rail network. In order to pay for this project, SANDAG included a four cents per mile...
