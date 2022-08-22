ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Globe

Home appraised with a Black owner: $472,000. With a white owner: $750,000.

Last summer, Nathan Connolly and his wife, Shani Mott, welcomed an appraiser into their house in Baltimore, hoping to take advantage of historically low interest rates and refinance their mortgage. They believed that their house — improved with a new $5,000 tankless water heater and $35,000 in other renovations —...
Bossip

Racism In Real Estate: Black Professor Sues For Discrimination When Home Appraisal Increases $300K After Removing Race From Loan Application

Housing inequality takes many forms, but it never ended. Even when Black people follow the rules to pursue the American dream, the game remains rigged. For a Black professor who studies the history of racism in real estate, the legacy of inequality is very much alive. The New York Times reports Dr. Nathan Connolly filed a discrimination lawsuit because his home value increased by almost $300,000 after he removed his Blackness from his house and loan application.
