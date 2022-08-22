Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Indianola – Pride of Indianola Marching Band
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Pride of Indianola Marching Band Directors Mike Richardson and Michael Swanson about the 2022 marching band season. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Lets Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Lets Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley. We discuss the most recent Knoxville School Board event. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola Parks and Rec Continuing “The Zone”
Indianola Parks and Rec wants to remind parents of 6th-8th grade students about The Zone, a free after-school activity held every Monday and Thursday at the Indianola Middle School. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News The Zone has been running for a long time, and it’s...
IN DEPTH: Back to School Part 3
It’s that time of year again. The kids are back, back to school. In the third part of a five part series, j Indianola Superintendent of Schools, Ted Ihns. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
FFA Members Compete for Honors in Market Swine
Two-hundred eighty-seven exhibitors brought 568 pigs to compete in the FFA Market Swine show at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Local winners included Berkshire Reserve Champion Maggie Staudache of Indianola and Chester White Reserve Champion Mitchell Harken of Pleasantville.
Construction Starting to Shift in Pella School District
As the first day of school has now come and gone, several construction projects are nearing the finish line in the Pella Community School District. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says supply chain demands have largely slowed heating and cooling upgrades to Pella High School, but ground work east of Madison Elementary for the new Early Childhood Center continues ahead of bids for the building coming in this September. East 8th Street has been reopened by the City of Pella at the intersection of University, but closures will remain well into the fall for University and the ongoing construction of new tennis courts west of Pella High School. Hear more about the latest with construction in the Pella Community School District on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Melcher-Dallas School Construction Update
The building project at Melcher-Dallas school is ongoing and Melcher-Dallas School Superintendent Scott Bridges said the construction is coming along well and ahead of schedule. Bridges told KNIA/KRLS News, “At Melcher-Dallas we have the big building project at the Junior High and High School. We struggled at first with that....
Knoxville New Middle School Open House Announced
As the new school year starts in Knoxville, there is still some work to be done on the construction of the new Knoxville Middle School Building. Knoxville School Superintendent Cassi Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS News, “To me the whole concept of providing this new Middle School Building and the location, and with the setup of the building is really going to evolve our school system to the next level.”
Marion County Auditor’s Office Shares Details About Pella Special Election
Those who want to vote absentee in the upcoming special election in Pella need to submit their request to do so by mail soon. Extension of the City of Pella’s Local Option Sales and Service Tax is going before voters on Tuesday, September 13th. According to the Marion County...
Indianola School Board Reviews Committee Meetings
The Indianola School Board met in regular session Tuesday evening. The board appointed district investigators to review complaints regarding abuse of students by school personnel and volunteers in the event a complaint is made, reviewed board policies, and reviewed reports from the board facilities, curriculum, human resources, and finance committees.
When Headstones Talk Starts Tomorrow
When Headstones Talk, a tour of the IOOF Cemetery featuring Indianola Cemetery residents talking about their lives and demise, begins tomorrow. Organizer Elodie Opstad tells KNIA News When Headstones Talk features historical re-enactors in period dress discussing ten different stories of the lives and demise of former local residents and their contributions to the area and eventually buried in the cemetery.
Life of Bob Vermeer Celebrated
Following the passing of Bob Vermeer last week, the corporation bearing his last name celebrated his life with the community to remember the impactful Chair Emeritus and former CEO of the company. Vermeer died at 78 years old last Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Bob was the second child...
Pride of Indianola Marching Band to Feature The Beatles
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band performance season begins one week from today at the Indianola football game hosting Glenwood, and will feature the music of The Beatles. Band Director Mike Richardson tells KNIA News they have done movie-themed shows over the last several years, and wanted to make a change for this year.
Pella Historical Society Preparing for Fall Transition
As the fall arrives soon in south central Iowa, the first signs of spring will be the works at Pella Historical Society and Museums. Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten says the Tulip Time Steering Committee will soon start to meet again in preparation of the 87th festival May 4-6, 2023. Additionally, while planting doesn’t start until October, work is also underway to prepare nearly 100,000 tulip bulbs in the Pella Historical Village and Scholte Gardens — and Van Kooten says they are seeking volunteers to assist with that transition. Also, nomination information will be released in September to select the next Tulip Queen and Royal Court, which culminates with the annual Queen’s Announcement Party in November. Click here to learn more about Pella Historical Society.
Indianola Bond Issue Informational Meetings Answer Questions from Public
The Indianola School District Bond Issue is coming on September 13th, and district staff have held several public input meetings to answer questions from the public about the bond vote and plans to upgrade Indianola High School. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the number one issue that is asked is about taxes, which will not be raised if the bond issue passes. Ihns said the district is asking for $70 million in the bond issue, which will “Replace in Place” add new areas to the current high school and provide an updated learning environment. For more information, go to this story on KNIAKRLS.com and tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
Indianola Residents Wins Bill Riley Talent Show
An Indianola resident was crowned the winner of the 62nd annual Bill Riley Talent Show at the Iowa State Fair this past weekend, as 20-year-old Grace Wood won over the judges with a baton-twirling performance, winning $10,000. The Bill Riley Talent Show has been a staple of the Iowa State...
Pella Hosts Norwalk to Open 2022 Football Slate
Little Hawkeye Conference rivals Pella and Norwalk will square off in the Tulip City tonight in a non-district football matchup to kickoff the 2022 season. The two teams also met in the season opener a year ago, with the Warriors bolting out to an early 21-0 lead, then surviving to win 34-31 in overtime. Norwalk brings back several key players from last years playoff team, while the Dutch are mostly starting over, especially at the skill positions where they have virtually no experience at the varsity level.
Football Friday Night Coverage Begins on KNIA/KRLS
Tonight is Week One of the 2022 Iowa High School Football season, with teams getting their season started. KNIA/KRLS Radio will have full coverage of local schools this year, with play-by-play for Pella and Pella Christian on 92.1 KRLS and the KRLS2 stream, Knoxville on 95.3 KNIA, Indianola on 94.3 KNIA, and Norwalk on the KNIA3 stream on KNIAKRLS.com, with Pleasantville and PCM on the KNIAKRLS.com streams.
City of Pella Hosting Proposed Design Guidelines Forum
All residents are invited to attend a forum to learn more about drafted/proposed updates to the City of Pella’s Architectural Design Guidelines. The forum at the Pella Memorial Building (829 Broadway Street) at 5:30 p.m. today will include:. – A short presentation. – Review of the proposed updated guidelines.
Nana Jana 5K Fun Run Approaches
The Nana Jana 5k Fun Run is scheduled for September 17. The run will be held at organizer Dan Dennison’s farm located 5-miles south of Knoxville off Highway 14. Dennison tells KNIA/KRLS News that funds from the event will go to the Ovarian Cancer Coalition for education and research. Trophies will be awarded for the top finishers.
