As the first day of school has now come and gone, several construction projects are nearing the finish line in the Pella Community School District. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says supply chain demands have largely slowed heating and cooling upgrades to Pella High School, but ground work east of Madison Elementary for the new Early Childhood Center continues ahead of bids for the building coming in this September. East 8th Street has been reopened by the City of Pella at the intersection of University, but closures will remain well into the fall for University and the ongoing construction of new tennis courts west of Pella High School. Hear more about the latest with construction in the Pella Community School District on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO