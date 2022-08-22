Read full article on original website
City of Ocala to host special waste amnesty day for electronics, hazardous waste items
The City of Ocala, in partnership with Green For Life, is preparing to conduct a special waste amnesty day. The annual collection event will take place on Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The collection site will be located at NE 14th Street and NE 8th Avenue.
More residents share thoughts on living in Ocala/Marion County
In response to multiple letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve been reading various complaints from readers about the development of Ocala and lack of certain types of businesses. Perhaps...
‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series heading to Tuscawilla Park for fishing event
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department’s ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series is continuing this weekend with a fishing event for beginners. The local community is invited to join the park rangers on Saturday, August 27, from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Tuscawilla Park (800 NE Sanchez Avenue). During this catch and release fishing event, participants will learn the basics of baiting a hook and throwing the perfect cast.
Ocala Recovery Fest returns next month to remember those lost to addiction
The Ocala Recovery Fest will return to Ocala next month to remember those lost to addiction and celebrate others on their journey to recovery. The fifth annual Ocala Recovery Fest will be held on Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at Tuscawilla Park, which is located at 829 NE Sanchez Avenue. The family-friendly event is free to attend and open to the public.
Ocala Recreation and Parks Department to host community town hall meeting on September 17
The public is invited to a community town hall meeting that will be hosted by the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department on Saturday, September 17. The town hall meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center, which is located at 1510 NW 4th Street. During the free meeting, those in attendance will learn more about the recreation, parks, and cultural arts divisions within the department.
City of Ocala announces Labor Day sanitation schedule
The City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day. There will also be no residential collection for sanitation, yard waste, or recycling routes on September 5. Residential sanitation collection that is regularly scheduled for September 5 through September 8 will experience...
Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame to induct local cattle, peanut farmer
A local cattle and peanut farmer will be inducted into the Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame as part of the Farm City Week activities that will take place from November 16, 2022 through November 23, 2022. During Farm City Week, Terry Teuton’s achievements will be commemorated with a bronze...
Ocala residents respond to recent letter that voiced concerns about city
An Ocala resident recently submitted a Letter to the Editor stating that the city is “nothing to be proud of.” In response to that letter, multiple Ocala residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the city that they call home. “I just read a letter from an...
Resident says living in Ocala “just feels right”
There is no particular reason for me to live in Ocala. I was born and raised in Colorado, and I have no family here. My politics do not “fit” – I thought Trump was a con man and voted blue in protest, which puts me at odds with almost all of my neighbors. It’s okay. I called the police on an enthusiastic supporter of Cheetos who dumped trash in my yard regularly, but that was all. He wasn’t going to kill me.
Ten food trucks heading to Lake Lillian Park for this month’s Friday Foodie Fest
Ten food trucks will be making the trip to Lake Lillian Park for this month’s installment of the Friday Foodie Fest. On Friday, August 26, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the following food trucks will be awaiting hungry customers at Lake Lillian Park (SE Robinson Road in Belleview): Fat Tiki, K&S 7Spice, Kona Ice Ocala, Curbside Cuisine, The Smoked Biscuit Company, Backstage Grill and Concessions, Aunt tt’s Sweet Treats, On a Roll, The Cream Queen, LLC, and Ginger Sister Pie Co.
James Glase Ferguson Sr.
James Glase Ferguson Sr., after seven months of hospitalizations, entered everlasting rest late Friday night. He was seventy-nine years old. Born on June 13, 1943, Jim entered the world by Caesarean, delivered by the skilled surgical hands of his father Dr. Robert Donald Ferguson Sr. “Jimmy” was the youngest of...
Quiet Evening Sunset On Orange Lake
It was a beautiful evening on Orange Lake as the sun began to set. Thanks to Jessica Peters for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Temporary road closure planned on NE 42nd Place in Ocala
(Update from the City of Ocala on August 26, 2022: The temporary road closure on NE 42nd Place, from the NE 27th Court intersection to the NE 30th Court intersection, has been postponed until a further date.) Motorists in Ocala can expect a temporary road closure on NE 42nd Place,...
Ocala Police Department spotlighting its K-9s on National Dog Day
In recognition of National Dog Day, which is being celebrated across the country on August 26, the Ocala Police Department is spotlighting its five canines. The Ocala Police Department’s K-9 Unit includes K-9s Cheney, Dante, Diesel, Graham, and Marshal. According to OPD, four of the canines are dual-purpose patrol dogs and the fifth one is a single-purpose narcotics dog.
Gorgeous Sunrise At Carlton Arms Apartments In Ocala
Check out this gorgeous sunrise over the water at the Carlton Arms Apartments in Ocala. Thanks to Cheri Irwin for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
New hours of operation at Fort King’s Welcome Center, Archaeology Resource Center
The Fort King National Historic Landmark’s Welcome Center and Archaeology Resource Center will begin implementing new hours of operation. Effective immediately, both centers will be open on Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park grounds, including the trail and fort, will continue to be open daily from sunrise to sunset.
Ocala resident says dog owners should respect other people’s property
Currently, I live in On Top of the World in a single-family, free-standing residence. I pay to have my lawn mowed and edged, fertilized, weeded, and maintained the best that it can be considering the grass is trying to grow in sand. There are dog owners who walk their dogs...
Resident voices concerns on development of Ocala/Marion County
I have lived in Ocala for two years and I have never seen any place so poorly developed. I see gas stations and car washes being built, and another Publix going up in the same region that two other Publix’s are. Restaurants, a hotel, homes, and more homes are...
COUPLE WANTED AFTER BODY FOUND IN SHALLOW GRAVE LOCATED
(Ocala, FL)--The two people wanted in connection with the discovery of a body in a shallow grave in Darke County last Saturday were captured Wednesday night. Dean Baker and Ashlee Fletcher were found at about 10:15 Wednesday night at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida. U.S. Marshals helped to locate Baker and Fletcher. They were developed as persons of interest in the homicide investigation of Corey Fleming, whose body was found at a commercial farm outside of Union City. Baker and Fletcher are being held in a Florida jail pending extradition back to Ohio.
Joseph Anthony Zatko
Joseph Anthony “Tony” Zatko, 62, of Ocala, Florida, passed away Tuesday, August 16. He was born on May 14, 1960 in Gainesville, Florida to Joseph Edward “Eddie” and Ola Cordelia Zatko. Tony loved the Florida Gators and enjoyed spending time with close friends and family, traveling...
