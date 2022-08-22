Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Save up to $400 on Microsoft laptops, tablets in back to school sale
You can save up to $400 on a range of tablets and laptops in Microsoft's back-to-school sale. Running until September 11, the Redmond giant is offering discounts on budget tablets to future-proof laptops, headsets, gaming accessories, and everything in between. As summer draws to a close and parents or guardians...
ZDNet
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Pixel Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro: The battle of the best earbuds
Samsung, Google, and Apple compete on many different fronts every single day. But more recently, the three tech giants have become competitors with one another when it comes to high-end wireless earbuds. Samsung's latest entry is the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, while Google joined in on the fun with the...
ZDNet
T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro review: $220 phone that outperforms in key areas
While I personally pay thousands for high-end devices because smartphones are one of my addictions, there are some very good, affordable, mid-range smartphones available today. For the past three weeks, I've been using the T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro 5G and have been blown away by the quality, performance, and overall experience of this $220 Android smartphone. In the past, spending $200 on a phone meant it might last you a year with unreliable performance, but that is clearly not the case today.
ZDNet
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) review: Top-quality 15.6-inch laptop gets an incremental upgrade
Dell's premium XPS range regularly features in lists of best laptops, and every year sees updates to key models. There are three screen sizes to select from, with the XPS 15 (2022) sitting in between 13-inch and 17-inch devices. It would appear, at first glance, to be the Goldilocks of the XPS world -- not too small, not too large, not too light, not too heavy. But is it really 'just right'?
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Android 13 on the Pixel 6 Pro is a brilliant upgrade -- with one exception
My Pixel 6 Pro finally received Android 13 the other day and I've been putting it through the paces. I already knew what to expect from the upgrade (as I've been following it and reporting on it for various sources), so none of the new additions came as a surprise. And although Android 13 isn't nearly the game changer that Android 12 was, it's still an impressive upgrade to the operating system.
ZDNet
Enjoy 35% off Linksys mesh, WiFi routers in the back to school sale
Linksys is offering 35% off products in a site-wide sale including traditional WiFi and mesh routers. When you sign up with an internet service provider (ISP), the company will normally provide you with a router. However, they often leave a lot to be desired in terms of performance and connectivity -- and so if you're paying for a top-tier package, you will want a router able to handle traffic, and at speed.
ZDNet
Gamers: The HyperX Cloud Alpha headset just hit its lowest price ever
Gamers who despise cords tangling their gaming rigs, take note of this deal. The HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless gaming headset just dropped to its lowest price ever. You can score this headset at 31% off for only $139. The HyperX Cloud Alpha headset is a headset designed for PC gamers...
ZDNet
Ring is offering up to $85 off its security camera and video doorbell bundles
Security cameras have come a long way. They are no longer limited to VHS recording, poor night vision, or the expense being too much for the average household to bother with besides one or two motion-detecting lights in the garden and on the outside porch. Now, they feature motion detection...
ZDNet
Get an instant upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 by downloading an app
Earlier this month, Samsung announced the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The phone has a clamshell design that gives you a screen slightly larger than an average phone when opened, and a compact phone with a 1.9-inch cover screen for seeing incoming calls or answering texts when closed. The CoverScreen OS app gives that little screen a lot more functionality.
ZDNet
This Panasonic full frame mirrorless camera deal includes free 85mm lens, savings of at least $300
If you're on the hunt for a new camera ahead of Labor Day, both B&H and Amazon are offering a Panasonic Lumix full-frame mirrorless camera for a discount, with an S Series 85mm lens thrown in. Normally, you could expect to pay the better part of $2000 alone for the...
ZDNet
Apple's iPhone 14 event will be Sept. 7. Here's what to expect
Ready to upgrade your iPhone? Can you wait a couple more weeks? It would be a good idea for you, as Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 on Wednesday, Sept. 7, during an in-person event. This is the first in-person event for Apple since the pandemic forced companies to do only virtual events.
ZDNet
How to use Google Drive as your virtual backpack (and why you should)
Preparing for classes every semester can take a toll on your precious time and wallet. Since the pandemic, many classes have turned to hybrid or virtual formats, and even the over-priced textbooks have moved online. So why not do the same with your backpack? Ok, maybe not your physical backpack but its contents that can weigh you down while walking across campus?
ZDNet
Save $50 on a Fitbit smartwatch with these promo codes
Fall may be just around the corner, but now is not the time to let your fitness journey go to waste. A smartwatch can help you track your fitness goals, sleep goals, and more. If you are eyeing a smaller smartwatch, check out the Fitbit line. Right now, Wellbots has them on sale, and you can save up to $50 with special codes.
ZDNet
The 5 best affordable digital cameras: Take a picture on a budget
Whether it is personally or professionally, you can say a lot with a picture. But first, you need the right equipment. Sometimes, your iPhone just won't do, so for those more serious purposes, you need a digital camera for its clarity and quality. However, finding the best digital camera is...
ZDNet
Download these white noise apps before your next trip and thank us later
When the day comes to an end and you finally crawl into bed, it is not always so easy to shed the pressures of the day and find sleep. Noise machines have grown in popularity over the years due to people wanting to precisely control the ambient sounds around them in order to sleep better. However, actual white noise machines can be difficult to travel with due to their size and power needs. As an alternative, there are now white noise apps that offer simple functionality and excellent performance.
ZDNet
Google opens up its experimental AI chatbot for public testing
Google has opened up its AI Test Kitchen mobile app to give everyone some constrained hands-on experience with its latest advances in AI, like its conversational model LaMDA. Google announced AI Test Kitchen in May, along with the second version of LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), and is now letting the public test parts of what it believes is the future of human-computer interaction.
ZDNet
Why these mini V-mount batteries are better than power banks for photographers and drone pilots
You can buy a power bank for a few bucks. And it might work. If you're lucky. Then you can buy a decent power bank from companies such as Anker or Zendure and get a product that'll cost you more money, but you know it's going to work, work well, and give you years of service.
ZDNet
Fitbit unveils Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 with color displays and refined designs
In 2020, Fitbit announced three new products, and two years later, we have upgraded models for the Sense, Versa, and Inspire devices. The Sense 2 and Versa 4 went through a full design refresh from the bottom up with thinner and lighter products that also bring back the physical button last seen in the Versa 2. The Inspire 3 gets a color display, one of the most requested features for this small tracker.
ZDNet
Change the way you work with this monitor and mouse combo
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. "Work smarter, not harder." Of course, it's easier said than done, but once in a while, a device comes along that really can change the way you work. Actually, make that two devices. You can now bundle the Mobile Pixels Duex Max with a Mini Mouse for 7% off. With this combo, you won't just have an extra screen you can pair to most any device. You'll also have an innovative way to interact with it.
ZDNet
Microsoft's controversial productivity-tracking tool is back -- with some key changes
Microsoft is taking another shot at giving managers a tool to measure user productivity with a new tool called Adoption Score that replaces its controversial Productivity Score dashboard. This time it's promising to ensure "user-level privacy". It's been two years since privacy advocates branded Microsoft's Productivity Score dashboard a "full-fledged...
