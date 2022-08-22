Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro review: $220 phone that outperforms in key areas
While I personally pay thousands for high-end devices because smartphones are one of my addictions, there are some very good, affordable, mid-range smartphones available today. For the past three weeks, I've been using the T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro 5G and have been blown away by the quality, performance, and overall experience of this $220 Android smartphone. In the past, spending $200 on a phone meant it might last you a year with unreliable performance, but that is clearly not the case today.
ZDNet
Samsung develops 'reinvented toilet' with Gates Foundation
Samsung said on Thursday that it has developed a new toilet that recycles and safely disposes of human waste in collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The South Korean tech giant was responding to the foundation's Reinvent the Toilet Challenge that started in 2011, which aims to develop cost-effective toilets that can deliver inclusive sanitation services without the need for sewage treatment systems.
ZDNet
How to invest in stocks: What to look for when evaluating companies
Despite recent upticks, the stock market is still in the red in 2022. The first half of the year has been the worst January to June for the Standard & Poor's 500-Stock Index since 1970. The index, which tracks the 500 largest publicly traded US stocks based on market capitalization, plunged into bear market territory, down 20.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, comprising the share prices of two thousand US-listed stocks, fared worse during the first half, down nearly 30%.
ZDNet
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Pixel Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro: The battle of the best earbuds
Samsung, Google, and Apple compete on many different fronts every single day. But more recently, the three tech giants have become competitors with one another when it comes to high-end wireless earbuds. Samsung's latest entry is the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, while Google joined in on the fun with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Get an instant upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 by downloading an app
Earlier this month, Samsung announced the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The phone has a clamshell design that gives you a screen slightly larger than an average phone when opened, and a compact phone with a 1.9-inch cover screen for seeing incoming calls or answering texts when closed. The CoverScreen OS app gives that little screen a lot more functionality.
ZDNet
Apple's iPhone 14 event will be Sept. 7. Here's what to expect
Ready to upgrade your iPhone? Can you wait a couple more weeks? It would be a good idea for you, as Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 on Wednesday, Sept. 7, during an in-person event. This is the first in-person event for Apple since the pandemic forced companies to do only virtual events.
ZDNet
HP's new desktop PC is all about creating studio-quality video
HP on Thursday introduced a new 34-inch All-in-One Desktop PC with hardware and software designed to help users create, record and share studio-quality video. The new device supports capabilities like dual video streaming and camera switching, which allows you to show yourself and your work at the same time. "We're...
ZDNet
T-Mobile, SpaceX say new partnership will mean the end of mobile dead zones
Wireless carrier T-Mobile is forging a new alliance with SpaceX that the two companies say will put an end to mobile dead zones. Using its existing midband spectrum, T-Mobile plans to enable cell phones to connect to SpaceX's Starlink satellites, bringing coverage to remote areas with no existing cell service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Singtel to divest Bharti Airtel shares valued at $1.6B
Singtel is divesting shares in India's Bharti Airtel that are worth an estimated SG$2.25 billion ($1.61 billion). The Singapore telco says the move is part of its "capital recycling" plans and will go towards funding its growth initiatives, which include 5G development. Singtel said in a statement Thursday that it...
ZDNet
Save up to $400 on Microsoft laptops, tablets in back to school sale
You can save up to $400 on a range of tablets and laptops in Microsoft's back-to-school sale. Running until September 11, the Redmond giant is offering discounts on budget tablets to future-proof laptops, headsets, gaming accessories, and everything in between. As summer draws to a close and parents or guardians...
ZDNet
What is Gallium Nitride (GaN) charging technology?
Over the past year, you may have noticed that a lot of companies that make USB chargers are talking about GaN or gallium nitride technology. But what is this GaN/gallium nitride technology? What are the benefits of GaN? And should you upgrade all your chargers today?. Also: Anker's latest GaNPrime...
ZDNet
Businesses can now add Microsoft Teams voice and video calling into their own apps
Microsoft's Azure Communication Services (ACS) for Teams has reached general availability, giving independent software vendors (ISVs) and developers the tools to integrate Teams capabilities within their custom business applications. The new capabilities come by way of improved interoperability of Azure Communication Services (ACS) with Teams, and general availability of ACS...
ZDNet
Google opens up its experimental AI chatbot for public testing
Google has opened up its AI Test Kitchen mobile app to give everyone some constrained hands-on experience with its latest advances in AI, like its conversational model LaMDA. Google announced AI Test Kitchen in May, along with the second version of LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), and is now letting the public test parts of what it believes is the future of human-computer interaction.
ZDNet
Why these mini V-mount batteries are better than power banks for photographers and drone pilots
You can buy a power bank for a few bucks. And it might work. If you're lucky. Then you can buy a decent power bank from companies such as Anker or Zendure and get a product that'll cost you more money, but you know it's going to work, work well, and give you years of service.
ZDNet
Microsoft's controversial productivity-tracking tool is back -- with some key changes
Microsoft is taking another shot at giving managers a tool to measure user productivity with a new tool called Adoption Score that replaces its controversial Productivity Score dashboard. This time it's promising to ensure "user-level privacy". It's been two years since privacy advocates branded Microsoft's Productivity Score dashboard a "full-fledged...
ZDNet
Fitbit unveils Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 with color displays and refined designs
In 2020, Fitbit announced three new products, and two years later, we have upgraded models for the Sense, Versa, and Inspire devices. The Sense 2 and Versa 4 went through a full design refresh from the bottom up with thinner and lighter products that also bring back the physical button last seen in the Versa 2. The Inspire 3 gets a color display, one of the most requested features for this small tracker.
ZDNet
New Windows 11 22H2 preview brings fixes and richer resource usage history
Microsoft has rolled out Windows 11 Build 22621.457 (KB5016695) to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. This build is for insiders on Windows 11, version 22H2, which is tipped for a mainstream release on September 20 -- a week after that month's Patch Tuesday (which falls on the second Tuesday of each month). The Preview Channel is the most stable preview behind the Dev Channel and Beta Channel.
ZDNet
Artificial intelligence: 5 innovative applications that could change everything
Artificial intelligence is transforming how businesses across many different industries operate. By adopting AI, businesses can automate activities, producing more efficient and effective results. The McKinsey Technology Trends Outlook 2022 report took an in-depth look at AI and its many applications - which reach far beyond the tech industry. Here's a look at a few major sectors where AI will have important impacts.
ZDNet
Amazon tries a new way to excite you about cybersecurity (it's called laughter)
It's easy to blame tech companies for the world's parlous state. It's somewhat accurate, too. But it's even easier to abdicate responsibility when it's humans' own laziness and casual greed that has greatly contributed to the basic lack of security online. How, though, can you get people to care? You...
ZDNet
Microsoft continues its push to get more of its own services hosted on Azure. And Kubernetes is key
Microsoft still has not completed its 10-year-plus goal of moving all of its Microsoft 365 services to run on Azure. But a company-produced case study published earlier this month provided a glimpse into how Microsoft is going about this task. I've been keeping tabs for years on Microsoft's work to...
Comments / 0