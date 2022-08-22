Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNYT
Man charged in deadly May Northway crash back in court
The man accused of driving drunk, crashing into a car, and killing a woman on the Northway, was back in an Albany County courtroom Friday morning. Vasu Laroiya is facing several charges, including second-degree murder. The court clerk tells NewsChannel 13 Laroya is being put on probation. Police say the...
WNYT
Rensselaer man faces murder charges in Albany
ALBANY – Amir Powell says he wasn’t at all shocked when 26-year-old Iaeir Robinson was charged with murdering his sister, because he suspected Robinson all along. “She was a really loving person,” Amir Powell said of his sister, “She wouldn’t ever hurt anyone. She had so many ambitions and goals and her life was just starting when things were just getting good. It’s just really hurtful for everyone.”
WNYT
Family members charged in case of boy mauled to death by dogs
Family members of a 6-year-old boy mauled to death in New Mexico are now facing criminal charges. Avery Dunphy, 6, had ties to the Capital Region. His father grew up in Colonie. Avery was killed by dogs at his grandparents’ home in New Mexico last year. The boy’s mother,...
WNYT
Pittsfield man pleads guilty to domestic violence charges involving machete
A Pittsfield man has pleaded guilty to a slew of charges in a domestic violence case in the Berkshires. Dominic Simonetta, 49, admits to attacking a victim in September 2019. He punched, threatened and hit the victim with a machete — all while not letting the victim leave. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Sign thief caught on camera
It seems stealing campaign signs has been going on as long as campaigns themselves, but these days, the thieves don’t know when they’re being watched. Check this video out from Lake George. Pete and Denice Spinosa got tired of their lawn signs and flags being stolen from their Truesdale Road property, so they installed a trail camera and caught a woman in the act.
WNYT
South Bethlehem woman sentenced for stealing $50k from elderly man
A South Bethlehem woman has been sentenced after stealing $53,000 from a 96-year-old victim. Denise Houghtaling, 50, will spend the next year and half to three years behind bars. Houghtaling was a caretaker for an elderly man in Selkirk, when she stole the money from the victim’s account before his...
WNYT
Prosecutors: Six sets of remains still missing at Johnstown funeral home
Fulton County District Attorney Amanda Nellis says there are six sets of remains still missing in the case involving the improper handling of bodies at a Johnstown funeral home. Another three sets of remains are unidentified. Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home Owner Brian Barnett was set to plead guilty to third-degree grand...
WNYT
Amsterdam man charged with purse snatching
A man from Amsterdam has been arrested and charged with grand larceny – a felony – and petit larceny – a misdemeanor – for stealing a purse from inside a business on Forest Avenue. Marc Drescher, 42, has been processed and arraigned. The purse contained credit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Albany man sentenced in motel homicide
An Albany man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in a murder last year. Serieon Bankston received 19 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Bankston shot and killed Shawn Terry at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard in Albany last September. He pleaded guilty in June...
WNYT
Schoharie limo operator facing 4 more years probation
Naumann Hussain is a “model citizen,” despite his conviction in connection with the deaths of 20 people in the Schoharie limousine crash. That’s what his attorney is saying ahead of Hussain’s sentencing next week. Hussain ran the company that operated the limo. The vehicle’s brakes failed,...
WNYT
Guilderland superintendent: Teacher didn’t violate corporal punishment policy
The Guilderland School District is responding to a recent lawsuit filed against the district. The parents of a now-graduated student filed a suit alleging a teacher hit her. NewsChannel 13 obtained a copy of the complaint. It alleges that teacher John Kauffman walked up behind the student and hit her on the back of her head during an AP European history class in 2019.
WNYT
Victim out of hospital after Montgomery County dog attack
ALBANY – Marissa Christman, the animal shelter employee who was mauled by two dogs on Monday, was released from Albany Medical Center on Thursday afternoon. The question now is what happens to the dogs? It’s complicated. The two dogs, Golden Lab mixes, were placed at the Ayres Memorial...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Family marks 20 years since mom disappeared in Greene County
It has been 20 years since Audrey May Herron vanished while leaving work as a nurse at Columbia-Greene Long-Term Health Care in Catskill. She left in her black Jeep Grand Cherokee at night – and vanished. Days, weeks, years and now two decades have gone by with no sign...
WNYT
Schenectady City Court orders landlord to pay $665,500 in fines for multiple code violations
The city of Schenectady claims a landlord hasn’t been maintaining his properties. Schenectady City Court has found Ahmad Halim guilty of multiple property code violations. He has been ordered to pay $665,500. Now Halim is speaking out. Halim is the general manager of Al Haqq, LLC. His company is...
WNYT
Dog attack victim glad to be alive
ALBANY – Most people would probably think two Golden Labrador mix canines with a total weight of around 190 pounds could easily overwhelm a young woman barely more than half their combined weight. Those people would be right. “I definitely realized how much I wanted to live,” Marissa Christman...
WNYT
Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Thruway crash
State police are investigating a serious personal injury crash on the Thruway in Albany. Police say it appears a passenger vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer between Exit 23 and Exit 24. The accident happened on the southbound side. The driver of the passenger vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel rushed the...
WNYT
Thruway lanes closed in Coxsackie due to serious crash
All lanes of the Thruway are blocked southbound from Exit 21B to Exit 21 in Coxsackie. Investigators say there is a major crash with injuries. All traffic must exit at 21B. NewsChannel 13 has a crew in that area. We will bring you updates as we get them.
WNYT
Vehicle rolls over during crash in Watervliet
At around 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, Watervliet police officers responded to a rollover vehicle crash in the area of 900 Broadway in the City of Watervliet. There was only one vehicle involved and the driver was not injured. Check back at wnyt.com for any additional information about this crash.
WNYT
13 people injured after passenger van rolls over on Thruway
All lanes of the Thruway are back open after a van carrying 14 people rolled over Wednesday night. Thirteen passengers were hurt. Lanes had been blocked southbound from Exit 21B to Exit 21 in Athens. Investigators say the driver of the van hit a guardrail and rolled over around 9:30...
WNYT
Saratoga County family’s dairy celebrating 120 years
Have you seen the King Brothers Dairy milk boxes that are on the front porches of some Capital Region homes?. The family’s dairy farm dates back 120 years. Jan King, one of the current owners, says the family started back up in the milk delivery business 12 years ago.
Comments / 0