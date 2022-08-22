ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

WNYT

Man charged in deadly May Northway crash back in court

The man accused of driving drunk, crashing into a car, and killing a woman on the Northway, was back in an Albany County courtroom Friday morning. Vasu Laroiya is facing several charges, including second-degree murder. The court clerk tells NewsChannel 13 Laroya is being put on probation. Police say the...
WNYT

Rensselaer man faces murder charges in Albany

ALBANY – Amir Powell says he wasn’t at all shocked when 26-year-old Iaeir Robinson was charged with murdering his sister, because he suspected Robinson all along. “She was a really loving person,” Amir Powell said of his sister, “She wouldn’t ever hurt anyone. She had so many ambitions and goals and her life was just starting when things were just getting good. It’s just really hurtful for everyone.”
WNYT

Family members charged in case of boy mauled to death by dogs

Family members of a 6-year-old boy mauled to death in New Mexico are now facing criminal charges. Avery Dunphy, 6, had ties to the Capital Region. His father grew up in Colonie. Avery was killed by dogs at his grandparents’ home in New Mexico last year. The boy’s mother,...
WNYT

Sign thief caught on camera

It seems stealing campaign signs has been going on as long as campaigns themselves, but these days, the thieves don’t know when they’re being watched. Check this video out from Lake George. Pete and Denice Spinosa got tired of their lawn signs and flags being stolen from their Truesdale Road property, so they installed a trail camera and caught a woman in the act.
WNYT

Prosecutors: Six sets of remains still missing at Johnstown funeral home

Fulton County District Attorney Amanda Nellis says there are six sets of remains still missing in the case involving the improper handling of bodies at a Johnstown funeral home. Another three sets of remains are unidentified. Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home Owner Brian Barnett was set to plead guilty to third-degree grand...
WNYT

Amsterdam man charged with purse snatching

A man from Amsterdam has been arrested and charged with grand larceny – a felony – and petit larceny – a misdemeanor – for stealing a purse from inside a business on Forest Avenue. Marc Drescher, 42, has been processed and arraigned. The purse contained credit...
WNYT

Albany man sentenced in motel homicide

An Albany man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in a murder last year. Serieon Bankston received 19 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Bankston shot and killed Shawn Terry at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard in Albany last September. He pleaded guilty in June...
WNYT

Schoharie limo operator facing 4 more years probation

Naumann Hussain is a “model citizen,” despite his conviction in connection with the deaths of 20 people in the Schoharie limousine crash. That’s what his attorney is saying ahead of Hussain’s sentencing next week. Hussain ran the company that operated the limo. The vehicle’s brakes failed,...
WNYT

Guilderland superintendent: Teacher didn’t violate corporal punishment policy

The Guilderland School District is responding to a recent lawsuit filed against the district. The parents of a now-graduated student filed a suit alleging a teacher hit her. NewsChannel 13 obtained a copy of the complaint. It alleges that teacher John Kauffman walked up behind the student and hit her on the back of her head during an AP European history class in 2019.
WNYT

Victim out of hospital after Montgomery County dog attack

ALBANY – Marissa Christman, the animal shelter employee who was mauled by two dogs on Monday, was released from Albany Medical Center on Thursday afternoon. The question now is what happens to the dogs? It’s complicated. The two dogs, Golden Lab mixes, were placed at the Ayres Memorial...
WNYT

Dog attack victim glad to be alive

ALBANY – Most people would probably think two Golden Labrador mix canines with a total weight of around 190 pounds could easily overwhelm a young woman barely more than half their combined weight. Those people would be right. “I definitely realized how much I wanted to live,” Marissa Christman...
WNYT

Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Thruway crash

State police are investigating a serious personal injury crash on the Thruway in Albany. Police say it appears a passenger vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer between Exit 23 and Exit 24. The accident happened on the southbound side. The driver of the passenger vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel rushed the...
WNYT

Thruway lanes closed in Coxsackie due to serious crash

All lanes of the Thruway are blocked southbound from Exit 21B to Exit 21 in Coxsackie. Investigators say there is a major crash with injuries. All traffic must exit at 21B. NewsChannel 13 has a crew in that area. We will bring you updates as we get them.
WNYT

Vehicle rolls over during crash in Watervliet

At around 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, Watervliet police officers responded to a rollover vehicle crash in the area of 900 Broadway in the City of Watervliet. There was only one vehicle involved and the driver was not injured. Check back at wnyt.com for any additional information about this crash.
WNYT

13 people injured after passenger van rolls over on Thruway

All lanes of the Thruway are back open after a van carrying 14 people rolled over Wednesday night. Thirteen passengers were hurt. Lanes had been blocked southbound from Exit 21B to Exit 21 in Athens. Investigators say the driver of the van hit a guardrail and rolled over around 9:30...
WNYT

Saratoga County family’s dairy celebrating 120 years

Have you seen the King Brothers Dairy milk boxes that are on the front porches of some Capital Region homes?. The family’s dairy farm dates back 120 years. Jan King, one of the current owners, says the family started back up in the milk delivery business 12 years ago.
