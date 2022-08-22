ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADOR offers a convenient way to request and manage a payment plan

By Dillon Fuhrman
 4 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) has notified all Arizonans that the 2022 tax season bill for unpaid individual income tax liability have been sent.

According to them, for taxpayers unable to pay their tax liability in full, ADOR offers a convenient way to request and manage a payment plan through the AZTaxes.gov website.

Once you login to your account, if you created one, select the Request a Payment Plan option.

In addition, a payment plan is an arrangement with ADOR to pay tax debt within an agreed upon timeframe.

Through AZTaxes, taxpayers can quickly and easily set up a payment plan. It also reduces the number of calls and paper submissions to be processed.

Not only that, AZTaxes wants you to know some information if you are considering a payment plan:

  • If a bill has been received for the tax period in question, then the process to establish a payment plan request in ADOR’s system will take up to 4 weeks.
  • If you have not received a bill for the tax period in question, then the process to establish a payment plan request in ADOR’s system will take up to 8 weeks.
  • While on a payment plan, taxpayers must not incur any new liabilities, but will continue to incur interest until the outstanding liability is paid in full.
  • Payments must be made on time through AZTaxes.gov .
  • If the payment plan defaults, ADOR can and will enforce without notice through a levy and/or lien action.

Taxpayers who do not submit an extension on their bill, on the due date, should file their return on October 17.

For more information, click here .

