U.K. Horror Film Festival Grimmfest Unveils Line-Up Including ‘House of Darkness,’ ‘The Loneliest Boy In The World’

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago


The line-up for Grimmfest’s International Festival of Fantastic Film 2022 edition has been unveiled.

“The Loneliest Boy In The World” (U.K.) is set to open the U.K. horror and genre festival. The dark comedy, which stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Ashley Benson and Ben Miller is directed by Martin Owen and tells the story of “an unstable and otherworldly mother’s boy [who] seeks a replacement family in the local cemetery.”

Lee Thongkham’s “The Lake” (Thailand), a creature feature that sees the inhabitants of a small town take on a “threat of huge proportions,” will close the festival four days later.

Also on the line-up are the international premiere for Justin Long and Kate Bosworth’s “House Of Darkness,” (U.S.), Cannes film “Final Cut” (France) from from Oscar-winning writer-director Michel Hazanavicius, and Vincenzo Ricchiuto’s “The Goldsmith” (Italy), which features Italian cinema star Stefania Casini.

Grimmfest will take place at The Odeon Great Northern from Oct. 6-9.

Check out the rest of the line-up below:

“Final Cut” (France)
“House of Darkness” (U.S)
“Moon Garden” (U.S.)
“Karim Ouelhaj’s Megalomaniac” (Belgium)
“Malibu Horror Story” (U.S.)
“Dark Nature” (Canada)
“The Goldsmith” (Italy)
“Cult Hero” (Canada)
“Vesper” (Belgium/France)
“The Passenger” (Spain)
“Feed Me” (U.K.)
“Night Sky” (U.S.)
“Candy Land” (U.S.)
“The Price We Pay” (U.S.)
“Piggy” (Spain)
“Holy Shit!” (Germany)
“Do Not Disturb” (U.S.)
“Pussycake” (Canada)

The full screening schedule – which will include the short film program as well as festival guests – will be unveiled soon, along with individual tickets. For now, passes for the full festival are available from www.grimmfest.com .

