UFC

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant went viral last week due to a certain post she shared on her Instagram account. VanZant, who is currently signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, posted a picture of her wearing bunny ears. The caption for VanZant's post simply said: "Bunny." VanZant received nearly 65,000...
Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds

Jorge Masvidal has ripped Daniel Cormier after the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ said Leon Edwards should refuse to fight him. After Edwards scored a stunning fifth-round KO win over Kamaru Usman to become the new champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting the fight. It would be a massive fight given their history but Cormier advised Edwards to not take the fight.
Herb Dean Suggests Kamaru Usman’s Fence Grabs At UFC 278 Didn’t ‘Significantly Affect The Fight’

Kamaru Usman was seen grabbing the fences during his title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Herb Dean explained when do referees need to deduct a point due to fence grabs. Some fans are still buzzing about Leon Edwards’ stunning title fight win at UFC 278 to dethrone Kamaru Usman. One of the hottest subjects of conversation was the now former welterweight champion’s fence grabs during clinches and grapples with “Rocky.”
Dana White updates on UFC's plans for Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington's next fights

LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White is working on Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal’s next fights. Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) and Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) faced off in a grudge match in March at UFC 272, where Covington scored a lopsided decision win over his former best friend. Their bad blood continued after the fight when Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant just weeks later. Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief, and his pre-trial hearing and trial are scheduled for later this month.
Tyson Fury reacts with anger to Wilder wanting Usyk fight

By Craig Page: Tyson Fury didn’t take the news well of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder saying in an interview that he’d like to face IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. For Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), this means he’s got competition for the Usyk fight that...
Video: Nate Diaz smokes out USADA, refuses to give more piss

Nate Diaz is one of the most unique characters in all of combat sports, which is probably why the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star sparked up a fatty when United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) rolled through to his home. Diaz, who has one final fight left on his current UFC...
Khabib Nurmagomedov details the recent conversation he had with longtime friend Cain Velasquez: “God chose to test him in this way”

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he recently talked to Cain Velasquez and opened up on how the call went. Velasquez has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since then. The former UFC heavyweight champion is facing a total of 10 charges including attempted murder and if he is found guilty of attempted murder, he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.
Luke Rockhold explains face-to-face blood smear on Paulo Costa: ‘I was in there with a lesser man’

Luke Rockhold’s last fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career is one fans definitely won’t forget. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the co-main featured two Middleweights with some bad blood between each other. The returning former champion, Rockhold, found himself across from one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, who was looking to rebound off the first two losses of his career. The quickly explosive contest slowed down significantly as round two rolled around and both men found themselves impacted by the city’s elevation.
Belal Muhammad not a fan of ‘pathetic’ Conor McGregor and Jake Paul mocking Kamaru Usman’s loss

Belal Muhammad doesn’t see any reason to kick someone when they’re down. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the champion of Muhammad’s 170-pound weight class, Kamaru Usman, was toppled. Rematching No. 3-ranked contender, Leon Edwards, Usman found himself firmly in control of the bout from round two until minute four of the fifth and final frame. Then disaster struck in the form of a perfect Edwards left high kick, stealing away the title (watch highlights).
Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278

Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
Video: Sean Strickland tells UFC 279’s Khamzat Chimaev to be nice — ‘You’re better than everybody’

Sean Strickland doesn’t want to mess with Khamzat Chimaev. During a recent stay in Las Vegas, Nevada, Chimaev and his new-best pal, Darren Till, did some training at Xtreme Couture with their fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contender, Strickland. As one who is never shy to voice his thoughts on literally anything ... Strickland is able to get serious when it’s time — like when training or preparing to spar.
Surprise! Jake Paul inks new opponent for boxing return in October

Social media attraction and part-time celebrity boxing sensation Jake Paul will make his return to the “sweet science” in October after recently putting pen to paper for a yet-to-be identified opponent. “The Problem Child” was previously attached to New York City showdowns against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.; however, “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled,” according to Paul.
Luke Rockhold explains beef with Dana White: ‘He f—ked me from the start’

Luke Rockhold may have come up short in the final fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) but that hasn’t stopped the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight titleholder from expressing himself as only he can. Going into his co-main event contest...
UFC middleweight Paulo Costa undergoes surgery, likely done until 2023

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has just one fight remaining on his current contract but it looks as though “The Eraser” won’t be completing it any time soon. The Brazilian recently went under the knife to repair damage suffered in his unanimous decision victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.
