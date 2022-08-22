Read full article on original website
He came for cigars but left a Virginia convenience store with a lottery jackpot prize
A man who went to a convenience store for cigars on a Friday evening kicked off his weekend with more than tobacco, according to an Aug. 26 Virginia Lottery news release. Sherod Hawkins stopped at Fas Mart in Palmyra, Virginia — about 65 miles northwest of Richmond — and decided to buy a Payday Bonus lottery ticket on a whim.
Kansas Names Approved Sports Betting Sites; Get $450 in Free Bets Now
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The countdown to Kansas sports betting launch is in its final days, and we now know the six online betting sites cleared by Kansas gaming authorities to be part of the soft launch on Sept. 1 after Friday’s announcement by the Kansas Lottery.
Kansas Gov. Kelly hopes state can pass medical marijuana, as Missouri weighs recreational pot
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly reaffirmed her support for medical marijuana on Thursday but stopped short of endorsing recreational sales in Kansas, ahead of a key vote on legalization in Missouri. Missouri voters will decide on Nov. 8 whether to approve recreational marijuana in their state four years after approving a...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kansas
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
82-year-old mushroom forager found after being missing overnight, Colorado cops say
An 82-year-old woman who was missing overnight after she got lost while foraging for mushrooms was found safe, Colorado authorities said. The woman was with two friends in the Brainard Lake Recreation Area on Wednesday, Aug. 24, “when she became lost and ended up off trail,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
