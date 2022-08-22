ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

HAMILTON — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Hamilton. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Man dead after officer-involved shooting near Cincinnati. Crews...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays along I-275

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-275 in Sharonville has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. An overturned vehicle is blocking lanes on the interstate in Sharonville, Thursday evening. The three left lanes along northbound I-275 between Mosteller Road...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person is hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County. Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Clement Avenue...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Man struck, killed by two cars identified

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, 28-year-old Terrence Bass was in the road near his residence at Fotip Lane and Cornell Drive when he was struck by a Ford Focus. A bystander attempted to help Bass, but both were hit by a second vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to early morning trailer fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Trotwood crews responded to a trailer fire near W. Third Street early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>At least 1 person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dayton. Crews were dispatched to the area of Morgan Avenue near W Third Street and...
TROTWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating shooting at Troy park

TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
TROY, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person in custody following OHSP pursuit ending in Greene County

WAYNESVILLE — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the pursuit. At least one person is in custody following a multi-county pursuit that ended in Greene County early Wednesday morning on U.S. 42, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
MILFORD, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 person arrested from Sunday night fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — One person has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated arson from Sunday night’s house fire on Manchester Road in Middletown, according to a media release. Police and fire crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of Manchester Road at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

38-year-old man killed Butler County crash

LIBERTY TOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend, according to the county coroner’s office. Ronald Scott Winans Jr., 38 of Fairfield died about 5:42 am. Saturday, shortly after the crash was reported on eastbound Ohio 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Liberty Township, sheriff’s investigators and dispatchers say.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

