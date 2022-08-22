Read full article on original website
CareFlight called to head-on crash in Clark County; 3 injuries reported
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — At least three people were injured after a head-on crash in Springfield Township Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 3100 block of West National Road. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m., according to initial reports. CareFlight was called to the scene,...
WHIO Dayton
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight
HAMILTON — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Hamilton. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Man dead after officer-involved shooting near Cincinnati. Crews...
I-75 NB lane blocked, SB reopens after semi crash
According to Moraine police dispatch, a semi crash is blocking traffic on I-75 northbound near Dryden Road and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. ODOT reported that the left lane is currently blocked.
WLWT 5
A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays along I-275
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-275 in Sharonville has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. An overturned vehicle is blocking lanes on the interstate in Sharonville, Thursday evening. The three left lanes along northbound I-275 between Mosteller Road...
WHIO Dayton
At least 1 person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person is hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County. Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Clement Avenue...
Man struck, killed by two cars identified
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, 28-year-old Terrence Bass was in the road near his residence at Fotip Lane and Cornell Drive when he was struck by a Ford Focus. A bystander attempted to help Bass, but both were hit by a second vehicle.
WHIO Dayton
Crews respond to early morning trailer fire in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — Trotwood crews responded to a trailer fire near W. Third Street early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>At least 1 person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dayton. Crews were dispatched to the area of Morgan Avenue near W Third Street and...
CareFlight called to Springfield crash
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, emergency crews were called to an accident on West National Road at 8:24 p.m. When crews arrived, they found two cars had crashed.
WHIO Dayton
Police investigating shooting at Troy park
TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
WHIO Dayton
At least 1 person in custody following OHSP pursuit ending in Greene County
WAYNESVILLE — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the pursuit. At least one person is in custody following a multi-county pursuit that ended in Greene County early Wednesday morning on U.S. 42, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hanley Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Hanley Road in Colerain Township. This story will be updated with the latest information as it comes in.
Fox 19
Warren County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspects after 5 vehicles stolen
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after five vehicles were stolen on Aug. 22 in a Deerfield Township neighborhood. Each vehicle was stolen from the Montclaire Subdivision on the same night, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicles were left unlocked with...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
WHIO Dayton
Emergency road closure issued in front of elementary school in Clearcreek Township
WARREN COUNTY — The Warren County Engineer’s Office issued an emergency road closure on Wednesday. Effective immediately, Lytle-Five Points Road will be closed to through traffic between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive. The closure area is in front of Five Points Elementary School between their two driveways....
WLWT 5
Police: Suspect charged with arson after house fire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A suspect has been arrested and charged with arson after a fire in Middletown over the weekend. It happened on Sunday around 11:30 p.m. when Middletown police and fire crews responded to reports of a fire in the 1700 block of Manchester Road. When they got...
WHIO Dayton
1 person arrested from Sunday night fire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — One person has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated arson from Sunday night’s house fire on Manchester Road in Middletown, according to a media release. Police and fire crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of Manchester Road at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead after head-on crash involving car hauler in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a head-on crash between a car hauler and SUV in Butler County on Monday. It happened around 12:29 p.m. when Butler County deputies responded to Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton Roads for a report of a head-on crash.
Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A homicide investigation has been launched after the body of a man who was reported missing was found in a rural area of Darke County on Saturday. Corey Fleming, age 30, was reported missing by family to the Union City, Ohio Police Department on August 18, 2022, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Fox 19
38-year-old man killed Butler County crash
LIBERTY TOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend, according to the county coroner’s office. Ronald Scott Winans Jr., 38 of Fairfield died about 5:42 am. Saturday, shortly after the crash was reported on eastbound Ohio 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Liberty Township, sheriff’s investigators and dispatchers say.
