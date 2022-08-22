Read full article on original website
Related
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested in connection with Eastman homicide
UPDATE (8/26) : The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a 16-year-old is now in custody in connection with the death of 21-year-old Za’Quon Brown. A GBI news release says 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson of Rhine is charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. 38-year-old Jemel Wilcox of...
Henry County identifies alleged suspect in warehouse shooting that injured 3
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — The Henry County Police Department arrested a suspect in Thursday’s Henry County warehouse shooting, where three people were shot. Police said they arrested 23-year-old Jasmine Hollis of McDonough on Thursday afternoon. On Thursday, the department said they responded to reports of multiple people shot...
GBI arrests 3 in 24-year-old Americus man's death
AMERICUS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, has arrested three people in connection to the death of a 24-year-old man. According to a news release from the...
wgxa.tv
WRPD, DA's Office offering $8K reward in unsolved homicide from 1987
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins woman's murder has gone unsolved for more than three decades, and Warner Robins police and the Houston County District Attorney's Office want to know if you can help solve the case. On March 3, 1987, a family member found 59-year-old Evelyn Springer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
In-home day care owner arrested for injuring multiple kids in Griffin, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — An in-home day care owner in Spalding County was arrested Thursday after the Griffin Police Department said she injured multiple kids under her watch. Connie B. Pound, 61, was taken into custody by police following reports of abuse to children attending her state-certified, in-home day care in the city of Griffin. Pound, was taken to the Spalding County Jail, and police said no other suspects are being investigated at the time.
16-year-old charged in Eastman murder, his mom also faces charges
EASTMAN, Ga. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Eastman on Aug. 21, according to a release from the GBI. 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson of Rhine was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in the death of Za’Quon Brown.
Arrest made in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting of Macon 15-year-old
MACON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old in 2020 on Center Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Jamarion Lawrence was standing on the house's porch in the 600 block of Center Street just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, when several shots were heard. Lawrence was hit multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.
msn.com
Georgia man dies from injuries sustained in Hampton parking lot shooting
A man who was shot in a Hampton parking lot on Thursday has died from his injuries, police said Friday. A report of a shooting in the 1400 block of West Pembroke Avenue came in at about 6:14 p.m. Police found Hollis G. Mason, Jr. at the scene and had him transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
valdostatoday.com
Oglethorpe man found shot in wrecked car
EASTMAN – The GBI is investigating the shooting death of an Oglethorpe man that was found in a wrecked car. The GBI is investigating a homicide in Eastman, GA. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Eastman Police Department officers initially responded to Neese Street in reference to a shots fired call. When responding officers arrived, they discovered a wrecked car that struck a tree. Upon further examination, the driver, Za’Quon Brown, age 21, of Oglethorpe, was found deceased in the car from a gunshot wound.
41nbc.com
Community calls for answers in the death of Jamaya Warner
MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon pastors, family members, community leaders and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office gathered at New Beginning International Fellowship of Covenant Churches on Thursday. They’re calling for justice in the murder of Jamaya Warner. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, she was shot near the...
41nbc.com
Second suspect arrested in connection to 2020 death investigation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a second arrest made in connection to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jamarion Lawrence, an incident that happened December 6th of 2020 on Center Street. According to the BCSO, 18-year-old David Martin Jr. had been identified as...
wgxa.tv
Perry teen found fatally shot in car, investigation underway
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fort Valley police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the killing of a 16-year-old. Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks tells WGXA News that 16-year-old Justin Woodford, of Perry, was found dead in the backseat of a car Saturday morning. Fort Valley police say...
3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say
MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
41nbc.com
Fort Valley Police Department announces arrest in connection with shooting death of teen
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley Police announced an arrest Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on Saturday, August 20. Witnesses identified Keyshon Williams and two other males as the people who assaulted the juvenile and a relative before the shooting, which resulted in the victim’s death.
WJCL
3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
Jones County News
Smash-and-grabbers nab wrong ATM
Smash and grab burglaries can cover a range of crimes, one of the larger of which is driving through the wall of a building. Jones County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dylan Joiner was dispatched to a store on Shurling Drive at approximately 5 a.m., Aug. 14, in reference to an alarm call. Joiner said when he arrived at the scene, he observed damage to the store front as it appeared someone drove into the store.
Three juveniles sentenced in 2020 armed robbery of single mom in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three juveniles have been sentenced in a 2020 armed robbery of a single mom, according to a release from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Reynolds Howard. Roman Carter, Dohboreas Stephens, and Christopher Evans to robbery by intimidation and aggravated assault. According to a news release...
wgxa.tv
GBI: Macon County man found shot to death in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A homicide in Dodge County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a media release, the GBI says they were requested by the Eastman Police Department Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. Officers say they were called to a Neese Street address about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation, they found the driver, 22-year-old Zaquan Brown, of Oglethorpe, dead from a gunshot wound.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrest man driving stolen car after foot chase
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have arrested a man on charges of theft after a pursuit in an alleged stolen vehicle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At 9:01 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies with Monroe County were informed by Georgia State Patrol of a chase...
'He was really respectful': Friends remember Eastman man found dead in wrecked car
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — Friends of 21-year-old Za’Quon Brown say they're shocked and saddened by his death. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says Brown was driving on Neese Street in Eastman when someone shot him in the chest and he crashed into a tree. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha visited...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 1