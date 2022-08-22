Smash and grab burglaries can cover a range of crimes, one of the larger of which is driving through the wall of a building. Jones County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dylan Joiner was dispatched to a store on Shurling Drive at approximately 5 a.m., Aug. 14, in reference to an alarm call. Joiner said when he arrived at the scene, he observed damage to the store front as it appeared someone drove into the store.

JONES COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO