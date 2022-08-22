ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

San Luis Obispo Tribune

He came for cigars but left a Virginia convenience store with a lottery jackpot prize

A man who went to a convenience store for cigars on a Friday evening kicked off his weekend with more than tobacco, according to an Aug. 26 Virginia Lottery news release. Sherod Hawkins stopped at Fas Mart in Palmyra, Virginia — about 65 miles northwest of Richmond — and decided to buy a Payday Bonus lottery ticket on a whim.
PALMYRA, VA
How far does 10K go? See median federal student loan debt at every California college

President Joe Biden’s executive order canceling $10,000 or more in student debt for most borrowers will provide relief to millions of Californians. The median federal student loan debt for borrowers at every four-year California college with more than 500 undergraduates is higher than $10,000, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Education.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Just days before end of session, California lawmakers resurrect, amend bail reform bill

California lawmakers resurrected a bill that originally would have required judges to consider a person’s ability to pay when setting cash bail. However, Senate Bill 262 has been amended so that now it does just two things: It prohibits defendants out on bail or their own recognizance from being charged for things like ankle monitors or other conditions of release. And it requires courts to return bail premiums — paid by defendants to bail agencies in lieu of paying the entire bail amount — to defendants in the event that charges are dismissed or no charges are filed within 60 days of arrest.
CALIFORNIA STATE

