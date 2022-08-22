Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
He came for cigars but left a Virginia convenience store with a lottery jackpot prize
A man who went to a convenience store for cigars on a Friday evening kicked off his weekend with more than tobacco, according to an Aug. 26 Virginia Lottery news release. Sherod Hawkins stopped at Fas Mart in Palmyra, Virginia — about 65 miles northwest of Richmond — and decided to buy a Payday Bonus lottery ticket on a whim.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Can I still buy a gas-powered car in another state after California bans sales? What we know
California’s historic ban on gas-powered car sales by 2035 is leaving some people with questions. The new regulation, set by the California Air Resources Board, will stop the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles in California. It’s expected to gradually end gas car sales. New car sales are planned...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
More California counties exit CDC’s ‘high’ level for COVID-19 as summer surge eases
Coronavirus infection and hospitalization rates continue to fall in California, leading the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to downgrade risk levels this week for several counties in the state’s Central Valley. The California Department of Public Health in a Friday update reported the statewide case rate for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How far does 10K go? See median federal student loan debt at every California college
President Joe Biden’s executive order canceling $10,000 or more in student debt for most borrowers will provide relief to millions of Californians. The median federal student loan debt for borrowers at every four-year California college with more than 500 undergraduates is higher than $10,000, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Education.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Just days before end of session, California lawmakers resurrect, amend bail reform bill
California lawmakers resurrected a bill that originally would have required judges to consider a person’s ability to pay when setting cash bail. However, Senate Bill 262 has been amended so that now it does just two things: It prohibits defendants out on bail or their own recognizance from being charged for things like ankle monitors or other conditions of release. And it requires courts to return bail premiums — paid by defendants to bail agencies in lieu of paying the entire bail amount — to defendants in the event that charges are dismissed or no charges are filed within 60 days of arrest.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gavin Newsom ‘cannot support’ UFW-backed farmworker union bill, calls for negotiation
CORRECTION: A spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom says he can’t support a United Farm Workers-backed union voting bill in its current form, but is open to negotiation. The original version of the story incorrectly reported that he wouldn’t support the bill. Gov. Gavin Newsom says that, in its...
Comments / 0