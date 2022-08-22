California lawmakers resurrected a bill that originally would have required judges to consider a person’s ability to pay when setting cash bail. However, Senate Bill 262 has been amended so that now it does just two things: It prohibits defendants out on bail or their own recognizance from being charged for things like ankle monitors or other conditions of release. And it requires courts to return bail premiums — paid by defendants to bail agencies in lieu of paying the entire bail amount — to defendants in the event that charges are dismissed or no charges are filed within 60 days of arrest.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO