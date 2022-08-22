ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

KMPH.com

New group of Fresno Police Officers sworn-in, others promoted

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new group of police officers will now be surveilling the streets of Fresno. Police Chief Paco Balderrama and other city officials helped swear-in 22 new officers on Friday. The ceremony was also held to promote eight Sergeants, four Lieutenants, one captain and a Deputy...
KMPH.com

2 dead after 2 separate motorcycle crashes in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two unrelated motorcyclists are dead after two separate collisions near one another in Fresno County. The crashes happened about one hour apart and about half a mile from each other on Friday afternoon. According to CHP, the first crash happened near Hwy 41 and Harlan...
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Search underway for hit and run driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol says they are searching for a hit-and-run driver Friday morning.  CHP says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m near Friant Avenue just north of Willow Avenue.  Investigators say a blue car was rear-ended by a white sedan. The blue car rolled onto its roof. The white sedan crashed […]
YourCentralValley.com

Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
KMPH.com

Injured tortoise stolen during break-in in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The search is on for a stolen Desert Tortoise that was taken during a break-in at the Fresno Discovery Center. The science center uses some of its animals for its hands-on exhibit for visitors of all ages. They say the tortoise has an injured shell...
KMPH.com

Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
clovisroundup.com

Suspect Arrested for Multiple Overnight Thefts & Stolen Vehicles

On the morning of August 24, detectives served a search warrant at a home in Fresno and arrested a suspect regarding multiple cases in east Clovis. The investigation began in April 2022 when multiple Clovis residents began reporting a suspicious male checking door handles in the middle of the night, mostly in southeast Clovis.
KMPH.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has died after a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Kingsburg. Officers with CHP Visalia were sent out around 3:39 p.m. to investigate a crash on State Route 201 on Road 24, with EMS already responding. After investigating...
YourCentralValley.com

Armed robber swipes cash, lotto tickets, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man armed with a handgun robbed a convenience store in southeast Fresno Friday morning, according to Fresno Police. Officers say just after 10:00 a.m. they received a call from the manager of the 7-Eleven at Chestnut and Belmont of a robbery in progress. The clerk told officers that the suspect, covered […]
KMJ

Clovis Police Arrest Two Men With Illegal “Ghost Gun” And Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Clovis Police arrested two men on Tuesday for multiple violations including felony firearm and narcotics violations in Clovis. Clovis Police dispatch center received a call on Tuesday evening about possible drug activity at an apartment complex near Shaw and Fowler Avenues in Clovis. Officers responded and spoke with two adult men inside a car. Police said both men contacted appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. During a search of one of the men, police found an illegal firearm inside his waistband. Both men confessed to officers that they were also in possession of fentanyl pills as well.
