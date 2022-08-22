Read full article on original website
Independent divers to help search for Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
A group of independent divers will join the search for a missing Selma woman who was last seen nearly three weeks ago.
New group of Fresno Police Officers sworn-in, others promoted
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new group of police officers will now be surveilling the streets of Fresno. Police Chief Paco Balderrama and other city officials helped swear-in 22 new officers on Friday. The ceremony was also held to promote eight Sergeants, four Lieutenants, one captain and a Deputy...
Search & Rescue Divers Check Avocado Lake for Missing Selma Woman Jolissa Fuentes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Thursday marked 18 days since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes stopped briefly by her grandparents’ house, went to a gas station, drove off, and was never seen again. It also marked the start of the group Adventures with Purpose joining in on the search for...
2 dead after 2 separate motorcycle crashes in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two unrelated motorcyclists are dead after two separate collisions near one another in Fresno County. The crashes happened about one hour apart and about half a mile from each other on Friday afternoon. According to CHP, the first crash happened near Hwy 41 and Harlan...
Convicted of DUI twice, Fresno woman now faces murder trial in deadly Highway 180 crash
A two-time DUI driver charged with causing a fatal head-on collision in southwest Fresno last year will go on trial for murder, a Fresno County Superior Court judge ruled Thursday. Judge Heather Mardel Jones found there was enough evidence to proceed with the case against Leigha Linae Addington, 29. Addington...
CHP: Search underway for hit and run driver
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol says they are searching for a hit-and-run driver Friday morning. CHP says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m near Friant Avenue just north of Willow Avenue. Investigators say a blue car was rear-ended by a white sedan. The blue car rolled onto its roof. The white sedan crashed […]
Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
Injured tortoise stolen during break-in in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The search is on for a stolen Desert Tortoise that was taken during a break-in at the Fresno Discovery Center. The science center uses some of its animals for its hands-on exhibit for visitors of all ages. They say the tortoise has an injured shell...
IDENTIFIED: Deadly weapon assault suspect, Visalia police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department identified a suspect involved in a shooting. On Thursday, police officers say 45-year-old Andrew San Miguel was arrested on suspicion of a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on May 5, 2022. On that day, police officers attended to a report of an assault with […]
Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
Homicide suspect from New York found in Fresno, deputies say
FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect accused of a fatal shooting in Queens, New York, was found in Fresno County, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to PIX11 in New York, a 31-year-old man was fatally shot in the neck and stomach inside a parked car in Queens, New York in June. The […]
Suspect Arrested for Multiple Overnight Thefts & Stolen Vehicles
On the morning of August 24, detectives served a search warrant at a home in Fresno and arrested a suspect regarding multiple cases in east Clovis. The investigation began in April 2022 when multiple Clovis residents began reporting a suspicious male checking door handles in the middle of the night, mostly in southeast Clovis.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has died after a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Kingsburg. Officers with CHP Visalia were sent out around 3:39 p.m. to investigate a crash on State Route 201 on Road 24, with EMS already responding. After investigating...
Armed robber swipes cash, lotto tickets, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man armed with a handgun robbed a convenience store in southeast Fresno Friday morning, according to Fresno Police. Officers say just after 10:00 a.m. they received a call from the manager of the 7-Eleven at Chestnut and Belmont of a robbery in progress. The clerk told officers that the suspect, covered […]
Ski mask-wearing armed robbers raid Downtown Fresno store, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four suspects who raided a Downtown Fresno store in an armed robbery on Thursday are being sought by the Fresno Police Department, officers say. Officials say just before 2:00 p.m., four Black men wearing ski masks got into the Blue Bird clothing store, smashed the glass jewelry counter with a hammer, […]
Volunteer team of search and rescue divers joins in to help look for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Wednesday marks seventeen days since Jolissa Fuentes’ family last saw the 22-year-old. “It’s very hard for us. We have that missing piece and we’re not going to be happy or complete until she’s home," said Jolissa's mother, Norma Nuñez. Family,...
Clovis Police Arrest Two Men With Illegal “Ghost Gun” And Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Clovis Police arrested two men on Tuesday for multiple violations including felony firearm and narcotics violations in Clovis. Clovis Police dispatch center received a call on Tuesday evening about possible drug activity at an apartment complex near Shaw and Fowler Avenues in Clovis. Officers responded and spoke with two adult men inside a car. Police said both men contacted appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. During a search of one of the men, police found an illegal firearm inside his waistband. Both men confessed to officers that they were also in possession of fentanyl pills as well.
Hundreds of fentanyl confiscated, suspects arrested, Clovis police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects were arrested for possession of a ghost gun and hundreds of fentanyl pills, officers say. Tuesday evening, a resident called the police regarding possible narcotic activity at an apartment complex in the area of Shaw and Fowler avenues. When the officers arrived, they contacted two men in a car. […]
Disturbing video surfaces of teenager brutally beating dog in California
EARLIMART, Calif. (KMPH) — A 16-year-old boy in California is facing animal cruelty charges after a video of a person beating a dog surfaced. Now, the teenager is facing animal cruelty charges. WARNING: The video is graphic and difficult to watch. Viewer discretion is advised. Detectives with the Tulare...
Woman killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a crash just south of Corcoran.
