Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee WR Bru McCoy Granted Immediate Eligibility for 2022 Season

Tennessee wide receiver and former USC transfer Bru McCoy has officially been granted immediate eligibility for the 2022 season, a Tennessee spokesperson confirmed to Rocky Top Insider on Friday afternoon. According to the Tennessee spokesperson, McCoy’s NCAA waiver was approved on Friday and he is eligible immediately. With the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Set to Show Off Neyland Stadium ‘Experience Enhancements’

Tennessee is set to show off more “experience enhancements” to Neyland Stadium this football season. Last year, entering the 2021 season, the Vols debuted a brand new light show among many other smaller additions. Entering the 2022 season, though, Tennessee will be debuting several new additions both inside and outside of the stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

View Betting Line For Tennessee Season Opener Against Ball State

Tennessee is under a week from kicking off its 2022 football season against Ball State inside Neyland Stadium. The Vols are looking to start Josh Heupel’s second season strong and avoid a disaster loss like Jeremy Pruitt had to start his second season. Las Vegas doesn’t foresee Tennessee having...
MUNCIE, IN
rockytopinsider.com

Ben Joyce Makes Return to East Tennessee in Minor League Play

For the first time since the Knoxville Super Regionals back in June, former Vol relief pitcher Ben Joyce returned to a mound in east Tennessee this week as his Rocket City Trash Pandas opened a six-game series with the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday. The visiting Trash Pandas defeated the Smokies...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new law makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge, or under an overpass. Although this became law weeks ago, the enforcement of the law has received mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Smith & Wesson on track to open new Maryville headquarters in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gunmaker Smith & Wesson is on track to open its new headquarters in Maryville by summer of next year. Jeff Muir, the Blount County Chamber of Commerce's communications director, said construction on the new facility is still on track nearly a year after the company announced it would be relocating its historic headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts to Blount County.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
wvlt.tv

What’s next for S&S Cafeteria’s customers and staff?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - S&S Cafeteria customers and staff have days left at the Knoxville staple. They’re already looking for new jobs and a new place to eat. Debra Clark has been a waitress at the restaurant for 15 years. She was earning her master’s degree when she started...
KNOXVILLE, TN

