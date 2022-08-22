ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Group of Pac-12 experts thinks USC will do well this season

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OX36_0hQpBR0T00

We at Trojans Wire are following various commentators and analysts — in written articles, on YouTube shows, on podcasts, everywhere in the media sphere — to see where they are picking USC to finish in the Pac-12 this year.

We’re also following these same commentators to see if they think any USC players or coaches will win Pac-12 awards.

For the most part, USC isn’t getting a lot of preseason love. Jordan Addison is getting a few Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year votes, but most of the people we’ve seen do not have Caleb Williams winning that award. We need to look at a wider cross-section of Pac-12 Coach of the Year predictions, but among the few we have seen, Lincoln Riley is not getting a majority of votes.

Utah is the majority pick to win the Pac-12 title in 2022. Oregon has been ranked ahead of USC in the Pac-12 media poll, the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, and the Associated Press college football poll.

Skepticism toward USC in 2022 is pervasive.

Finally, however, some commentators think the Trojans are going to do well.

Three of the four co-hosts on the No Truck Stops podcast have USC going 10-2.

Just to be clear here, a pick of 9-3 is a middle-ground position on USC this year. Anyone who picks USC to go 10-2 or better can reasonably be viewed as a believer in the Trojans. Anyone who picks USC to go 8-4 or worse is a fierce skeptic. 9-3 lands in the middle.

The No Truck Stops team had three 10-2 picks, one 9-3 pick.

It’s a refreshing vote of confidence for the Trojans.

Interestingly, however, none of those same panelists think Lincoln Riley will win Pac-12 Coach of the Year. Arizona making a bowl game could elevate Jedd Fisch over Riley. If Oregon State goes 10-2, as some have predicted, yes, that would elevate Jonathan Smith over Riley.

We’ll see how it all unfolds soon enough.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Nebraska’s confusing scenario in Ireland

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be opening their 2022 season a long way from home as the team will face Big Ten conference foe Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0 to kick off the college football season. However, thanks to a local custom in Ireland, Huskers fans might think they have a huge number of fans overseas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl

Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama commit Olaus Alinen pushing for two of his HS teammates to join him at Alabama

Alabama has already begun to recruit prospects for the 2024 recruiting class. In fact, the Crimson Tide already have three hard commits for the class thus far. However, one 2023 commit, Olaus Alinen, is pushing for more to join him in Tuscaloosa. Specifically, he tagged twin brothers and high school teammates Jerod Smith and Jacob Smith in a tweet.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma five-star QB commit Jackson Arnold dazzles in first game of season

After an entire off-season that saw him go from a four-star quarterback prospect to five-star status and a commitment to the University of Oklahoma, Jackson Arnold finally took to the field Thursday evening to kick off the final season of his high school career. It was a dominant effort from him and his Denton Guyer team, who have state championship aspirations again after going to the state title game the last two years.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Pac 12 Football#College Football#American Football#Pac 12 Coach#Associated Press
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Desmond Howard says that Scott Frost is the head coach most in need of a season opening win

No head coach in the country needs a win this weekend than Scott Frost. So says ESPN analyst and former Heisman winner Desmond Howard when talking about Frost, the embattled Nebraska head coach. The difficulties faced by Nebraska last season in closing out games are well-established and don’t need rehashing…but we will anyway…each of the Cornhuskers nine losses last year came by nine or fewer points. Three came by fewer than five points. Frustrating to say the least, especially given the talent on that roster. In five seasons at Nebraska, Frost is 15-29 and has failed to make a bowl game. The...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State coaching staff impressed with freshman Sonny Styles

Everyone knew Ohio State had something special in freshman Sonny Styles. He was the No. 1 ranked safety in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings before reclassifying to the 2022 class. The five-star safety was a must-get for Ohio State living in the Buckeye’s backyard coming from Pickerington, Ohio, and with his dad, Lorenzo Sr. wearing the scarlet and gray in the 90s.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists

We have come to the conclusion. Here at Razorbacks Wire, we spent this last full week before the season opener giving our picks for the All-Time Arkansas Roster. We picked starters and reserves on the offense and starters and reserves on the defense earlier this week Now it’s time for special teams and the coaching staff. Make no mistake, this was not an easy task (except for picking the head coach, of course). Weeks were spent in preparation. Sixteen of them, in fact. And, yes, we could hear arguments for moving some our listed back-ups to starters, adding a player for another here...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Texas QB Quinn Ewers said to the media on Friday

Quinn Ewers spoke with the media on Friday for the first time since being announced the starting quarterback for the University of Texas. Ewers’ calm and cool demeanor was on full display, but he did touch on a variety of topics. He discussed his mindset and nerves heading into the season opener on Sept. 3, his recent meeting with former Texas star Vince Young, and how much he enjoys Steve Sarkisian’s offense.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bold predictions for the Big 12 Conference in 2022

We are in store for another exciting year in the Big 12 Conference. The league feels as up for grabs as ever with many drastic changes occurring over the offseason. The biggest domino to fall was the departure of former Oklahoma head coach Lincon Riley to USC. The move sent shockwaves across the nation and totally changed the competition of the Big 12. Riley’s Oklahoma teams won six conference championships during his Sooner tenure.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy