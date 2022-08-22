Read full article on original website
Man gets probation for pouring gas on couple
SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
Weekender Calendar
Ginuwine with C-Note Bankin, 8 p.m., Aug. 26; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. The Bellamy Brothers, 8 p.m., Aug. 27; Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 844-622-2121. Buckcherry, 8 p.m., Sept. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Paige Rose Band, 8...
Omaha archdiocese gender-identity policy reveals rift among parents, advocates
The new gender-identity policies for Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Omaha are being met by resistance in some schools, where they’re being criticized as “anti-Catholic” and “closed-minded.”. But some Nebraskans are cheering the archdiocese for telling its 70 schools to conform to church teaching on...
DeJear proposes $300M to public schools, 4% annual increases
DES MOINES — Iowa’s K-12 public school system would receive an immediate $300 million infusion of state funding under an education policy plan announced Wednesday by Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor. DeJear, a businesswoman from Des Moines, is challenging Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds, who has been...
Omaha archdiocese tells schools to follow Catholic teaching on gender identity
Catholic school students and teachers who want to be identified by a gender other than their sex at birth could be dismissed from school or lose their jobs under new policies by the Archdiocese of Omaha. The archdiocese is requiring its 70 schools to conform to Catholic teachings on gender...
