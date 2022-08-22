Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Shot for Kids Under 5 Available at Memorial Drive-Thru Lab
August 26, 2022 – Memorial Drive-Thru Lab on South Sixth is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children under 5 years old, following its approval as “safe and effective” by federal agencies. The Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose regimen, authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. The first...
LISTEN: Angela Foulke of the Decatur Family YMCA on Byers & Co.
August 26, 2022 – Angela Foulke of the Decatur Family YMCA joined Byers & Co. to talk about healthy lifestyles and balancing strength and aerobic training. Listen to the podcast now!
Memorial Grant Application Deadline September 1
August 25, 2022 – More than half a million dollars is still available through the Decatur Memorial Foundation community grant program to help nonprofits in Macon County. “The Foundation Grant Committee awarded nearly $150,000 in funding during our June application review cycle,” said Julie Bilbrey, the foundation’s executive director. “We are excited to continue expanding our mission outside the hospital walls with this new grant program and invite organizations to apply for the remaining $600,000 of funds available.”
Minton Named Decatur Memorial Hospital’s July Colleague of Month
August 25, 2022 – Jennifer Minton, a medical lab scientist in the laboratory at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for July. Minton, of Decatur, is known for continuously making herself available to co-workers to answer questions or improve processes. “She’s dedicated to her job, always trying to make things better and is just an all-around amazing person,” said Alena Jeppson, Minton’s co-worker in the laboratory, who nominated her for recognition.
Hispanic Heritage Month Community Celebration
In partnership with the United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois, join CHICO on September 25th from noon to 4 PM at Fairview Park for a unique cultural experience. Enjoy local food trucks, vendors, and entertainers throughout the day. For more information, visit the links below or email chicoillinois@gmail.com.
Taste of History Ticket Sales Begin September 1
August 25, 2022 – The Taste of History event returns to Decatur on Saturday, October 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During this event, you’ll explore five of Decatur’s historic sites while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each location. Each venue represents a business industry pioneer and a piece of Decatur history:
LISTEN: Nicole Bateman of the EDC on Byers & Co.
August 26, 2022 – Nicole Bateman of the Economic Development Corporation joined Byers & Co. to talk about the positive momentum in Decatur and technology progress. Listen to the podcast now!
DPS Extends Deadline for Open Board Seat Applications
August 25, 2022 – The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education extended the deadline to accept résumés from those interested in filling the open seat on the Board. President Dan Oakes stepped down from his Board position during a meeting on August 23, following seven terms in office.
LISTEN: William McClain of Millikin University on Byers & Co.
August 24, 2022 – William McClain of Millikin University joined Byers & Co. to talk about their Labor Day concert at the Devon that will feature salutes to New York, Chicago, and the armed forces, the importance of the Arts, and performance learning at Millikin. Listen to the podcast now!
Millikin University’s College of Fine Arts and Kirkland Fine Arts Center announce 2022-23 Performance Season
August 25, 2022 – Millikin University’s College of Fine Arts and Kirkland Fine Arts Center announced the 2022-23 Performing Arts Season. For more than 50 years, Kirkland Fine Arts Center and the College of Fine Arts have enriched the cultural life of Decatur and surrounding communities by featuring world-class talent, top-notch touring companies and extraordinary students and faculty.
