hotnewhiphop.com
Busta Rhymes Irritated After Woman Tries To Grab Him While Performing
If you're front row at a concert, it's not difficult to find a swarm of screaming fans. Many do their very best to touch whoever is performing on stage, and often, these artists welcome that physical connection, albeit it is a brief one, because they know it was only further hype the crowd. However, in a time when rappers are being attacked, the authorities are targeting them in investigations, and not to mention we're still dealing with COVID-19 and Monkeypox, not everyone is welcoming people groping at them...including Busta Rhymes.
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Says P "Blackballed" Him Following Quality Control Lawsuit
The tension is quickly bubbling up between Offset and Quality Control. Earlier today, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control over his artist rights as a solo act. The rapper explained that he paid a significant amount of money to secure his artist rights at the top of 2021 but when it came down to releasing new music, the label quickly tried to put their name on it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tank Explains Why Tyrese & Ginuwine Didn't End Up On "R&B Money"
As a veteran in the industry, Tank has a method to his madness. The singer recently shared his 10th and final album R&B Money, and although the project has been widely applauded by music lovers, Tank's fans were disappointed to see that Ginuwine nor Tyrese landed a feature on the record. Appearances were expected, considering that the pair were a part of a supergroup with Tank called TGT that dissolved due to suggestions that getting everyone on the same page proved to be difficult.
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs Snaps After Benny The Butcher Flashes One Of His Chains On Twitter
From plans for a joint project together to a chain snatching, Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher's working relationship has taken a full 180 in the past few years. The two built a strong rapport with one another through collaborations like "Frank Lucas" and "One Way Flight," though tension began building after Gibbs threw shade at the Griselda rapper over getting his chain robbed in Houston.
hotnewhiphop.com
Brittany Renner Defends Dating Younger Men By Mentioning Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Age Gap
Her hot takes have often caused viral moments on social media and Brittany Renner's conversation with the Tonight's Conversation podcast isn't any different. The social media personality is the mother of a son that she shares a son with PJ Washington, an NBA player who is currently with the Charlotte Hornets. The ex-couple reportedly met while Washington was in college and according to The Sun, he was 18 when she was 26.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Files Odd New Logo Trademark For Yeezy Brand
Kanye West is switching things up with his infamous Yeezy clothing line. Although the brand is known for its neutral tone look, Ye opted to file two trademarks for a random, blue design which consists of a solid blue circle encased by another blue circle with jagged edges. The award winning rapper and clothing designer initially filed a trademark back in July for a similar design, a colorless encased circle, but ultimately, he decided on the blue.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Barbz Come For Missy Elliott: "You've Never Topped A Single Chart"
Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott may have made headlines for celebrating each other on social media after the former won the VMA Video Vanguard Award Honour earlier this month, but that hasn't stopped their fanbases from colliding this week. As HipHopDX reports, things got particularly chaotic on Twitter after Elliott...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Defends Offset Amid Controversy With Quality Control Music
There have been murmurs that Offset was at odds with someone behind the scenes, but not until today was it learned that the tension involved Quality Control Music. We've been keeping you updated on the ongoing rift involving Offset and QCM, specifically Pierre Thomas who responded to reports that the Migos rapper sued his label. In recent months, we've seen Quavo and Takeoff appear on releases together while Offset was quietly working on his solo career, but today (August 24), it was learned that the rapper wanted to take QCM to court.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Believes Fans Instigate Beefs Between Female Rappers
In a mainstream culture that is ruled by social media, it's not difficult for a viral moment to cause real-world chaos for artists. Millions of people log into their favorite platforms to deliver hot takes every single day, and often, many of those opinions are created to cause division. We've witnessed rappers get themselves entangled in unnecessary beefs due to their fans instigating arguments, but according to Yung Miami and Megan Thee Stallion, the ladies of Rap have a camaraderie despite being pitted against one another.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Responds To Jay-Z's Shout Out On DJ Khaled's "God Did"
Meek Mill is going through a transitional period in his career. He's revealed that he no longer wants to work with the major label machine to release music, revealing that he's had issues with Atlantic Records for the past few years. However, fans believed this could mean there's friction between himself and Hov after rumors emerged that Meek and Roc Nation parted ways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Sauce Walka Takes Us To "Sauce Beach Florida" On New 21-Track Project
32-year-old Sauce Walka is back with a bang this New Music Friday, delivering a 21-track album by the name of Sauce Beach Florida for his fans. The Houston native worked with a handful of artists on his latest project, including Voochie P, 44 Mike Deezy, Rich Fetti, Sauce Gohan, and Sayso P, but he also handled several titles on the tracklist (such as "Bag In," "Spray 2 Live," and "You Can Get P," just to name a few) all by himself.
hotnewhiphop.com
Quavo & Takeoff Call On Birdman For "Big Stunna"
It's said that these two have a joint project on the horizon and fans are curious what that means for Migos. For months, there have been whispers about upheaval happening behind the scenes, and this week, we learned what has been causing division among the trio. It seems that Offset is suing Quality Control Music in connection with his solo career, and fans watched as the rapper went toe-to-toe with his former label boss, Pierre Thomas.
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Let Cordae Pen His Lyrics: "I Started Off Writing For Dr. Dre"
For decades, Snoop Dogg has been a leader in Hip Hop who has embraced new talent. There have been complaints about "Old Head" rappers who distance themselves from the new generation of emcees carving out their Rap lane, but for Snoop, he opts to work with—and deliver game to—artists on the rise. The business mogul shared his BODR album that hosted a bevy of features from artists both young and old, and in a chat with the Rap Radar Podcast, Snoop discussed his decision to have Cordae write for him.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Suits Up With Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, & Fridayy On "God Did" Track
In all of its heavy-feature-list glory, God Did is here.DJ Khaled has been fiercely promoting this album—much like he does all his others—and fans are still taking in all that the megaproducer has to offer. A major component of Khaled's rollout was his mentions of Jay-Z once again emerging for a feature, so it seemed fitting that we highlighted the album's title track which includes looks from Hov, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dro Kenji Nabs Features From Mike Dimes, NoCap & More On "ANYWHERE BUT HERE" Album
Dro Kenji is clearly feeling ambitious as of late, as the "SHALLOW" rapper just delivered his second project so far this month (and third of 2022), ANYWHERE BUT HERE, on which he worked with names like Midwxst, Ka$hdami, NoCap, Mike Dimes, and DC The Don. Before delivering 13 new songs...
hotnewhiphop.com
Real Boston Richey & Future Tag Team "Bullseye 2" From "Public Housing" Album
Aside from huge new arrivals from names like DJ Khaled and J.I.D – who delivered GOD DID and The Forever Story respectively – this New Music Friday we've also received a project from Real Boston Richey, called Public Housing. For the 17-track effort, Richey connected with a few...
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Taps Kodak Black & Nardo Wick For "It Ain't Safe"
It's clear that God Did has temporarily taken over Hip Hop as fans pick apart DJ Khaled's latest offering. The hitmaking legend's star-studded album has been the talk of social media all day as production and lyricism are debated online, and amid it all, Khaled continues to ease in the visuals to accompany his tracks. We saw Khaled link up with Future and Lil Baby in the "Big Time" music video, and he returns with "It Ain't Safe," a track that hosts features from Kodak Black and Nardo Wick.
hotnewhiphop.com
Taye Diggs Gets Sentimental About Apryl Jones: "Somehow She's Next To Me"
They are a couple who quietly build upon their romance without the input of the public, and now, fans of Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have enjoyed seeing them together. The pair have been entertaining social media with their goofy posts, and although the award-winning actor has been questioned about their relationship in interviews, he's brushed it off in order to keep the intimate details of their personal lives to themselves. However, he did emerge on Instagram with a touching, yet funny, post about the love he has for Jones.
hotnewhiphop.com
Headie One Looks Back At His Journey On "Illegal"
It appears that Headie One could be coming through with a new album in the near future. Over the course of 2022, he's unleashed a handful of singles that have shown his international appeal. He's collided with rappers outside of the UK, like French rapper Gazo and Dutch artist Frenna, but he's also brought it back to his stomping ground in London with his latest releases.
