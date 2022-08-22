Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild OakL. CaneFlagler Beach, FL
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. CaneFlorida State
Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?Evie M.Saint Augustine, FL
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
Costco opens another new store location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Augustine, FL
Related
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Whiteview Village, a Gated New-Home Community in Palm Coast, Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Whiteview Village, a new, single-family home community in Palm Coast. Whiteview Village is a gated community conveniently located near Interstate 95 and US-1. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Palm Coast beaches and Belle Terre Park and Ralph Center Park for outdoor recreation, including sports fields, playgrounds and skate parks. The community is also just minutes away from AdventHealth Palm Coast medical center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005084/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Whiteview Village, a gated new-home community in Palm Coast, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
palmcoastobserver.com
Manfre makes proposal to become Palm Coast's in-house attorney
Former Flagler County Sheriff Jim Manfre is interested in becoming the city of Palm Coast's in-house attorney and says the move would provide the city a savings of at least $100,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Manfre emailed a letter to Mayor David Alfin on Aug. 22, copying the four...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Many mini-warehouses going up in Volusia
Volusia County’s red hot housing boom is fueling another growing industry – self-storage warehouses. “Our industry mirrors the housing industry, so with the housing industry booming right now in Florida, that’s why pretty much everyone is seeing such an uptick in storage facilities at the moment,” said Emma Clark, human resources and operations manager for All Aboard Storage.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
One of the 'good people' is taking a break in Daytona Beach Shores
Years ago, a young pastor and his family arrived at Westminster-by-the-Sea Presbyterian Church in Daytona Beach Shores. At the 10 a.m. service Sunday, Aug. 28, the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey A. Sumner will give his last sermon at the church. He is retiring Sept. 1, the exact date of his 37th anniversary serving the church and the community beyond, from Ormond Beach to New Smyrna Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida’s largest food bank will be handing out food to Jacksonville residents in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Farm Share will be distributing fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods with God Children’s Ministry. The location will be at Henry L. Brown-Kooker Park located at 2902 Bennett St., Jacksonville, Fl. 32206. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
pontevedrarecorder.com
Meet me on the corner of Woodland and New York!
If DeLand, Florida, was the winter home of famed hat maker John B. Stetson, honored with the title of ‘First Snowbird’ (1886 to 1906), you, too, can plan to run away for a few glorious days of American history while you “Savor a taste of Old Florida, a sprinkling of Real Florida and a spoonful of Vibrant Florida” — all in one small town with a big appetite!
Tampa Bay News Wire
Two New Dream Finders Homes Communities are Brimming with Activity as models are prepared for prospective homebuyers
Jacksonville – Two new models are now open at Dream Finders Homes’ Wilford Preserve in Orange Park and several others are slated to open in the next two months in the Silver Landing and Cherry Elm communities of the master-planned development of SilverLeaf near St. Augustine. The Wilford...
palmcoastobserver.com
Planning Board approves three storage facilities
Three proposed storage facilities — two of them on Old Kings Road — won approval from Palm Coast’s planning board during a meeting on Aug. 17. Palm Coast is planning to update its Comprehensive Plan next year, Palm Coast Deputy Chief Development Officer Ray Tyner told planning board members at an Aug. 17 meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdaytonabeach.com
Rick Staly Denied Additional $700,000 in Funds by Flagler County Commission
BUNNELL, Fla. - Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly won’t be receiving the $700,000 funding for deputy pay raises that he requested from the County Commission. The decision was made Wednesday in a 3-2 decision that saw Chairman Joe Mullins, who was voted out of office on Tuesday, casting the deciding vote.
flaglerlive.com
6th Grade Switch to Middle School Suddenly Makes 10 Year Old Ineligible for Bus Ride, Forcing 2-Mile Walk
This school year brought some significant changes for sixth graders and their parents, including some unexpected consequences: A child who might have been too young to make a two-mile walk to school was suddenly old enough to do so, not because of age, but because of a policy switch. The...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Fred Lowry Without a Seat After Losing School Board Race
Volusia County Councilman Fred Lowry will be without an office for the first time since being elected to the Council in 2018. He attempted to make a lateral career move by running to unseat Chairman Ruben Colón from the Volusia School Board, but was defeated in a somewhat close election.
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida
Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynews13.com
Volusia County set for several runoffs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As election results rolled in Tuesday night, a Republican watch party in Daytona Beach had multiple candidates in attendance who were thanking their supporters. What You Need To Know. That includes Jake Johansson, one of the candidates for the Volusia County Council at-large seat. He...
tmpresale.com
Three Dog Nights performance in Daytona Beach, FL Dec 10, 2022 – pre-sale password
The Three Dog Night presale passcode has been published! Everybody with this pre-sale info will have an opportunity to order tickets before the public. If you don’t purchase your tickets to Three Dog Night’s event in Daytona Beach during this presale you might not be able to buy them before they sell out!
click orlando
Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department. According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in...
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Steve the cheetah
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the loss of Steve the cheetah on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Zoo staff is grieving the loss of their cheetah Steve. Veterinarians were closely monitoring his health as his condition continued to deteriorate. With his quality of life in mind, the decision was made to euthanize Steve, according to a social media post from the zoo.
OUC deploys artificial reef with 400 tons of concrete
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new artificial reef deployed in central Florida Saturday with nearly 400 tons of granite. Orlando Utilities Commission prepared about 800,000 pounds of concrete Thursday for transport. The concrete is heading from the Indian River Plant in Brevard County to the Ponce Inlet in Volusia County.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County neighborhood left without lights from storm, tornado warning aftermath
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of severe storms moved through southern Duval County and St. Johns County Sunday evening. Residents on Fruit Cove Road experienced a power outage after the storm. Neighbors said power probably wouldn’t be restored until midnight. While Duval County did receive some of the...
WESH
Police: Woman dies after fleeing traffic stop, crashing in Volusia County parking lot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Ormond Beach police received a report about a vehicle having a bullet hole. Police were on the scene at West Granada Boulevard on the 1400 block around 9:54 a.m. Friday. According to police, a BOLO was issued after the vehicle was identified. During...
FHP: Several injured in crash involving party bus in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating what caused a crash between a car and a party bus in Volusia County. Troopers said the bus collided with a car just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on Spring Garden Avenue in DeLand. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Comments / 0