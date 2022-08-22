ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Whiteview Village, a Gated New-Home Community in Palm Coast, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Whiteview Village, a new, single-family home community in Palm Coast. Whiteview Village is a gated community conveniently located near Interstate 95 and US-1. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Palm Coast beaches and Belle Terre Park and Ralph Center Park for outdoor recreation, including sports fields, playgrounds and skate parks. The community is also just minutes away from AdventHealth Palm Coast medical center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005084/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Whiteview Village, a gated new-home community in Palm Coast, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Manfre makes proposal to become Palm Coast's in-house attorney

Former Flagler County Sheriff Jim Manfre is interested in becoming the city of Palm Coast's in-house attorney and says the move would provide the city a savings of at least $100,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Manfre emailed a letter to Mayor David Alfin on Aug. 22, copying the four...
PALM COAST, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Many mini-warehouses going up in Volusia

Volusia County’s red hot housing boom is fueling another growing industry – self-storage warehouses. “Our industry mirrors the housing industry, so with the housing industry booming right now in Florida, that’s why pretty much everyone is seeing such an uptick in storage facilities at the moment,” said Emma Clark, human resources and operations manager for All Aboard Storage.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

One of the 'good people' is taking a break in Daytona Beach Shores

Years ago, a young pastor and his family arrived at Westminster-by-the-Sea Presbyterian Church in Daytona Beach Shores. At the 10 a.m. service Sunday, Aug. 28, the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey A. Sumner will give his last sermon at the church. He is retiring Sept. 1, the exact date of his 37th anniversary serving the church and the community beyond, from Ormond Beach to New Smyrna Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Coast, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Palm Coast, FL
Local
Florida Government
Palm Coast, FL
Government
pontevedrarecorder.com

Meet me on the corner of Woodland and New York!

If DeLand, Florida, was the winter home of famed hat maker John B. Stetson, honored with the title of ‘First Snowbird’ (1886 to 1906), you, too, can plan to run away for a few glorious days of American history while you “Savor a taste of Old Florida, a sprinkling of Real Florida and a spoonful of Vibrant Florida” — all in one small town with a big appetite!
DELAND, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Planning Board approves three storage facilities

Three proposed storage facilities — two of them on Old Kings Road — won approval from Palm Coast’s planning board during a meeting on Aug. 17. Palm Coast is planning to update its Comprehensive Plan next year, Palm Coast Deputy Chief Development Officer Ray Tyner told planning board members at an Aug. 17 meeting.
PALM COAST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Youth Organizations#Saltwater
newsdaytonabeach.com

Fred Lowry Without a Seat After Losing School Board Race

Volusia County Councilman Fred Lowry will be without an office for the first time since being elected to the Council in 2018. He attempted to make a lateral career move by running to unseat Chairman Ruben Colón from the Volusia School Board, but was defeated in a somewhat close election.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

  Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
mynews13.com

Volusia County set for several runoffs

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As election results rolled in Tuesday night, a Republican watch party in Daytona Beach had multiple candidates in attendance who were thanking their supporters. What You Need To Know. That includes Jake Johansson, one of the candidates for the Volusia County Council at-large seat. He...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department. According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Steve the cheetah

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the loss of Steve the cheetah on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Zoo staff is grieving the loss of their cheetah Steve. Veterinarians were closely monitoring his health as his condition continued to deteriorate. With his quality of life in mind, the decision was made to euthanize Steve, according to a social media post from the zoo.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy