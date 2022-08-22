If you’re anything like us, you’ve seen so many car builds that you’re not easily impressed. However, this Martini Mustang really made us stop and marvel as it is a work of art on four wheels, not just another warmed-over first-gen Ford Mustang Fastback. As you can see and hear about in the included video, this vehicle is packed full of interesting details it can take someone a while to even fully appreciate.

