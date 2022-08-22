Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Wilson vs. Redondo Union, Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
Football: Wilson Blanked By Redondo Union In Season Opener
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Friday was deja vu all over again for Wilson. Just like last year when the Bruins opened the season with a lopsided home loss to Warren and its big quarterback with scholarship offers, Wilson once again fell behind early to Redondo Union and quarterback Christian Hunt and never recovered in a 33-0 defeat.
PREVIEW: Compton vs Compton Centennial
Compton got the season off to a great start last week with a win over Dymally and they will be heavy favorites to go to 2-0 tonight as they host Compton Centennial at Compton College at 7 p.m. The two teams met last year in a 60-0 Compton High victory....
FEATURE: Long Beach Poly’s Darius Curry is the One
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Darius Curry wears number one for a reason. The junior Long Beach Poly quarterback is the one who stayed, the rare elite high school QB who’s...
Soccer: Laskey, Högberg Score For Long Beach State In Disappointing Draw
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. A pair of quality goals in each half from Summer Laskey and Felicia Jastré Högberg gave Long Beach State women’s soccer a lead on Thursday night at George Allen Field.
PREVIEW: Cabrillo vs. Jefferson, Football
The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The 1-0 Cabrillo Jaguars will look to surpass last year’s win total in week two, visiting a familiar opponent in the Jefferson High Democrats in Los Angeles. The Jags hosted this matchup last season, falling 50-20 at Jaguar Stadium.
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs. Serra Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. You’d need a couple of PhDs in nutritional science to try and describe how bitter the taste was in Long Beach Poly’s mouth after their season-ending loss to Serra in last year’s CIF State playoffs. It was one of those losses that was taylor-made to stick in a team’s craw, and there’s no doubt that the Jackrabbits are hoping to put up a much different result Friday against the Cavaliers at Veterans Memorial Stadium in their home opener. The Bally Sports-televised game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased ahead of time at this link.
PREVIEW: St. Anthony vs. Mayfair, Football
St. Anthony has its home opener on Friday night as the Saints host Mayfair at St. Pius X – St. Matthias High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Last week, the Saints had a tough loss to San Pedro, while Mayfair lost to Huntington Beach in a one-score contest.
Football: Lakewood Makes History, Beats San Dimas At Home
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Quarterback Brayden Downen and his senior teammates have won games before, but on Friday night things were different for the Lakewood football program. The Lancers are playing their first games on campus since 2019, and they...
Football: Millikan Loses Heartbreaker to Cathedral
Some losses hurt more than others, and Millikan’s close loss to Cathedral may as well have been a torture chamber for the Rams. It was a thrilling game with 10 lead changes, but Millikan made too many mistakes down the stretch and the Phantoms made too many big plays, and Millikan came up just a few points short in a 39-38 loss.
PREVIEW: Lakewood vs. San Dimas, Football
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by JP Crawford, Class of 2013. After years of not having its own football stadium on campus ready to host games, Lakewood is back at the newly dedicated John Ford Stadium for the second consecutive week tonight against San Dimas. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
PREVIEW: Long Beach State Women’s Soccer At Home This Week
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. After opening its season with two games last week, Long Beach State women’s soccer is back at George Allen Field this week for two more games against quality sides. San Diego State comes to Long Beach tonight and the Beach hosts Washington on Sunday. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs Serra Football, Jordan vs Peninsula, St. Anthony vs Mayfair, Wilson vs Redondo Union
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Long Beach Poly and Serra, Jordan and Peninsula, St. Anthony and Mayfair, and Wilson and Redondo Union. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. except for Poly which is at 7:30 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach State vs San Diego State NCAA Soccer
We’ll have live updates on the soccer game between Long Beach State and San Diego State after kickoff at 7pm. Click here to read our preview of the game. A really disappointing way for that game to end but still a lot of positives to take away for @LBSUSoccer.
