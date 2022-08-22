ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The 562

VIDEO: Wilson vs. Redondo Union, Football

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Football: Wilson Blanked By Redondo Union In Season Opener

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Friday was deja vu all over again for Wilson. Just like last year when the Bruins opened the season with a lopsided home loss to Warren and its big quarterback with scholarship offers, Wilson once again fell behind early to Redondo Union and quarterback Christian Hunt and never recovered in a 33-0 defeat.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Compton vs Compton Centennial

Compton got the season off to a great start last week with a win over Dymally and they will be heavy favorites to go to 2-0 tonight as they host Compton Centennial at Compton College at 7 p.m. The two teams met last year in a 60-0 Compton High victory....
COMPTON, CA
The 562

FEATURE: Long Beach Poly’s Darius Curry is the One

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Darius Curry wears number one for a reason. The junior Long Beach Poly quarterback is the one who stayed, the rare elite high school QB who’s...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Cabrillo vs. Jefferson, Football

The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The 1-0 Cabrillo Jaguars will look to surpass last year’s win total in week two, visiting a familiar opponent in the Jefferson High Democrats in Los Angeles. The Jags hosted this matchup last season, falling 50-20 at Jaguar Stadium.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs. Serra Football

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. You’d need a couple of PhDs in nutritional science to try and describe how bitter the taste was in Long Beach Poly’s mouth after their season-ending loss to Serra in last year’s CIF State playoffs. It was one of those losses that was taylor-made to stick in a team’s craw, and there’s no doubt that the Jackrabbits are hoping to put up a much different result Friday against the Cavaliers at Veterans Memorial Stadium in their home opener. The Bally Sports-televised game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased ahead of time at this link.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: St. Anthony vs. Mayfair, Football

St. Anthony has its home opener on Friday night as the Saints host Mayfair at St. Pius X – St. Matthias High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Last week, the Saints had a tough loss to San Pedro, while Mayfair lost to Huntington Beach in a one-score contest.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

Football: Lakewood Makes History, Beats San Dimas At Home

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Quarterback Brayden Downen and his senior teammates have won games before, but on Friday night things were different for the Lakewood football program. The Lancers are playing their first games on campus since 2019, and they...
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

Football: Millikan Loses Heartbreaker to Cathedral

Some losses hurt more than others, and Millikan’s close loss to Cathedral may as well have been a torture chamber for the Rams. It was a thrilling game with 10 lead changes, but Millikan made too many mistakes down the stretch and the Phantoms made too many big plays, and Millikan came up just a few points short in a 39-38 loss.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Lakewood vs. San Dimas, Football

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by JP Crawford, Class of 2013. After years of not having its own football stadium on campus ready to host games, Lakewood is back at the newly dedicated John Ford Stadium for the second consecutive week tonight against San Dimas. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Long Beach State Women’s Soccer At Home This Week

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. After opening its season with two games last week, Long Beach State women’s soccer is back at George Allen Field this week for two more games against quality sides. San Diego State comes to Long Beach tonight and the Beach hosts Washington on Sunday. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
LONG BEACH, CA
