COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is starting a new program to help giraffes all over the world!. The “International Center for the Care and Conservation of Giraffe” aims to help enrich the lives of giraffes around the globe living under human care. The program will offer workshops on giraffe training and medicine, will offer consulting services, and will have a response team ready to assist with emergencies. The zoo says this program is the first of its kind.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO