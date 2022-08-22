ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

150th Colorado State Fair kicks off Friday in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The 150th Colorado State Fair kicks off Friday in Pueblo!. 11 News spoke with State Fair officials, who say this year has a lot of the classic traditions that Coloradans love, but will also have some new attractions, like the new grand entrance on Prairie Avenue. The State Fair even brought back some old fan favorites, like the 150-ton sand sculpture.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Police looking for missing children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing 12-year-olds. They say the two were last seen 1325 Vindicator Drive near Rockrimmon Boulevard in northwest Colorado Springs. Carleigh Moore described as a 12 years old white female,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo starting new program to help giraffes around the world

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is starting a new program to help giraffes all over the world!. The “International Center for the Care and Conservation of Giraffe” aims to help enrich the lives of giraffes around the globe living under human care. The program will offer workshops on giraffe training and medicine, will offer consulting services, and will have a response team ready to assist with emergencies. The zoo says this program is the first of its kind.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KKTV

Free yoga classes to help improve mental health available for military communities in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Free yoga classes to help improve mental health are available for military communities in southern Colorado. 11 News spoke with Comeback Yoga, a Denver based non-profit providing free, trauma-informed yoga to veterans, active duty military and their support networks. Comeback Yoga offers 40+ classes per week at military bases and offices in Colorado, Utah and Hawaii.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Paso Floor#Mdt
KKTV

WATCH: Officials discuss ballot question to fund Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority projects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County will decide this November whether to extend a local sales tax to fund road projects for the next decade. The question at hand for voters is whether to approve a 10-years sale tax extension that funds Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority road projects. The sales tax was first approved nearly 20 years ago and extended for the first time in 2014. The ballot question says it will only extend the existing tax, not increase it.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

88-year-old Colorado Springs woman injured in quadruple-shooting in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KKTV) - An 88-year-old Colorado Springs woman was among the injured in a quadruple-shooting in Milwaukee Wednesday night. All of the victims were senior citizens, according to police. An 82-year-old woman died at the scene, while the Springs woman, an 85-year-old Milwaukee man and a 65-year-old Milwaukee man were hospitalized and are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KKTV

Deadly crash involving pedestrian

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. They say just before 5:30 Friday night they were notified of an injury traffic crash at the intersection of 8th Street and Lower Gold Camp Road in southwest Colorado Springs. Police say...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KKTV

House fire caused damage to neighboring home in Fountain Tuesday night

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A house fire caused damage to a neighboring home in Fountain. Fountain firefighters responded 7000 block of Medicine Bow Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday to a structure fire. Officials say the fire started at the back of the home and spread through the attic, making the home unlivable.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Beware -- new phone scam in Pueblo County is making the rounds

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new scam is making the rounds in Pueblo County -- and it’s a convincing one. Crooks have been calling people up, identifying themselves as deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and claiming that the person on the other end owes the sheriff’s office money. Adding to the illusion, the number caller ID matches the real sheriff’s office number.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy