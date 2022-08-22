Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CNET
MoviePass Waitlist Is Open, but 'Overwhelming' Demand Is Crashing Its Servers
Though MoviePass is set to officially relaunch on Labor Day, the waitlist for the once popular subscription service has already opened. Movie fans have until Monday, Aug. 29, to join the waitlist -- but folks aren't waiting until then to sign up. The company said in a tweet Thursday that...
CNET
Amazon Slashes Apple Watch SE and Series 7 Prices as Apple Watch Series 8 Launch Looms
With the annual Apple September event rumored to be as little as two weeks away, we likely don't have too long to wait until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 8. With that device on the horizon, Amazon is clearing house on existing Apple Watch stock by offering some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen to date on the current generation smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. Prices have been cut by as much as $109, taking the Apple Watch SE down to just $210 and the Series 7 as low as $290. The discounts apply to various styles and sizes so be sure to click through the options to find your preferred configuration.
CNET
Save Big On Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watches With Prices Starting As Low As $50
A smartwatch is a wearable that can add convenience to your daily life. It can keep track of your fitness, check the time and send notifications. Right now you can snag factory reconditioned Samsung Galaxy watches for as low as $50. These deals expire tonight and some models have already sold out, so we advise placing your order as soon as possible if you see a model you want.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
Motorola's Back-to-School Sale Knocks Up to $600 Off Its Popular Smartphones
Kids need phones these days and back-to-school time is the perfect opportunity to get them an upgrade. While you might not want to entrust them with one of the very best phones on the market, there are plenty of great budget phones out there that have decent enough specs without costing the earth. Motorola makes a bunch of these devices and, right now, it is offering as much as $600 off smartphones in its limited-time back-to-school sale.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: How Long After the Sept. 7 Event Will the Phone Release?
Apple's rumored iPhone 14 will likely get its big reveal at a just-confirmed Sept. 7 reveal event, with many signs pointing to a mid-September release for the new phones. These reports have been trickling in alongside rumors of the next iPhone line's design, price and new features. Since iPhones usually...
CNET
The Samsung Z Fold 4, On Sale Today, Has Been Turned Into A Windows Phone
Starting today, you can buy Samsung's best foldable yet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. And for people who miss the way Microsoft used to make phones, there's good news: with some third-party software, you can turn your new cutting-edge foldable into a Windows Phone. YouTuber Mark Spurrell figured out...
CNET
The iPhone 14 Max Could Be the Giant iPhone I've Always Wanted
The 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, along with the iPhone 12 Pro Max that came before it, are the largest iPhones Apple has ever made. They're also the most expensive, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max starting at $1,100. But fans of giant phones may have something cheaper to look forward to this fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Here's Your Last Chance to Save Up to $1,000 on Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Preorders
Samsung's latest foldable phones are about to hit the market. The recently unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will hit store shelves and customers' doorsteps on Friday, Aug. 26, which means the preorder deals that are currently available will expire on that date. If you fancy slipping one of Samsung's flagship phones into your pocket at a discount, you can't afford to wait around.
CNET
Best iPhone Deals: Save Up to $800 With Trade-In, Gift Card Deals and More
Apple's iPhones are among the best phones out there but they certainly aren't the cheapest. Some of the top iPhone models go for $1,000 and up. Even at the low end, Apple's entry-level iPhone SE will set you back $429 or more so it's well worth hunting down an iPhone deal to make the cost a little more palatable.
Comments / 0