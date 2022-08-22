Read full article on original website
5 unexpected Cleveland Browns who could be gone by the start of the season (and how)
The Cleveland Browns have to cut 27 players. The Cleveland Browns, like the other 29 teams in the NFL, have to make some pretty tough decisions in the coming weeks. The team has to find 27 players worth cutting, or more specifically 53 players worth keeping, by the start of next week. We know most of the names getting cut, as they’re late camp additions, undrafted free agents, or occupy positions that have plenty of depth.
NFL Insider suggests Seahawks want Jimmy Garoppolo
A former NFL executive suggests that the Seattle Seahawks want San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. With the last preseason games ending this weekend, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the San Francisco 49ers. The team officially moved on with Trey Lance as their starter, and allowed Jimmy Garoppolo to seek a trade. Nothing has transpired. But could something be on the horizon?
3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster
Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
Steelers: Market has been set for a Mason Rudolph trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly received interest in a Mason Rudolph trade but the market for what it could cost has already been set. The quarterback battle this offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers has seemingly been made a two-man race between rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett and former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky. That, of course, has left five-year veteran Mason Rudolph as the odd man in the equation.
Lawyer: Matt Araiza & Bills knew nothing of allegations before Draft Day
Considering the NFL’s resources and reach, it seems less and less likely the Bills were unware of allegations against Matt Araiza until this week. Considering the pre-draft hype around Matt Araiza, the “Punt God” of San Diego State, his fall to the No. 180 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft didn’t match up with expectations.
J.C. Tretter was the 2nd best center the Cleveland Browns have had since 1999
J.C. Tretter has retired, leaving an impactful legacy with the Cleveland Browns. The news broke earlier this week that long-time Cleveland Browns center and NFLP President J.C. Tretter will be retiring from the sport of professional football. The ex-Brownie is only 31 but has had knee issues for the past few years that have kept his ability to practice limited.
