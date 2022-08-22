Recognize these armed robbery suspects?
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects involved in an overnight armed robbery.
The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the incident happened at a Circle K in the 3800 block of Kipling Street.Affidavit: Suspect in Longmont shooting sent gang-related threats
Police said one suspect had a gun and prevented the store employee from triggering the police alarm.
Wheat Ridge PD is asking anyone with information to send tips to: bwith@ci.wheatridge.co.us.
