Recognize these armed robbery suspects?

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects involved in an overnight armed robbery.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the incident happened at a Circle K in the 3800 block of Kipling Street.

Police said one suspect had a gun and prevented the store employee from triggering the police alarm.

Wheat Ridge PD is asking anyone with information to send tips to: bwith@ci.wheatridge.co.us.

