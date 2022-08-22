Read full article on original website
Eater
This Ultra-Popular Arab Bakery is Opening in the Ferry Building
Though Cowgirl Creamery has sliced its last cheese at San Francisco’s historic Ferry Building (and in Point Reyes Station) the space left by the cheesemongers will not go to waste. Reem Assil, James Beard-nominated restaurant owner, is taking her mana’eesh and pastries into the vacant space, one of many smaller kiosks the entrepreneur hopes to open in the near future. New dishes exclusive to the Ferry Building will be on the menu, too. The San Francisco Chronicle reports Assil is inspired by street corner shops in Syria and Lebanon with the new venture.
Eater
There’s a New Pizzeria From a World-Champ Tony’s Pizza Alum Coming to Berkeley
Berkeley is getting a new addition to its busy pizza scene: Chef Laura Meyer announced she will bring Pizzeria da Laura to Berkeley with the restaurant expected to open in early 2023. In an Instagram post on Monday, Meyer credited Tony Gemignani with shaping her into the pizzaiola she is today (and an award-winning one, at that). “Although it makes me want to cry,” Meyer wrote, “I am looking at it as the end of one epic tale and the beginning of a new one. We are as close to family as you can get and he couldn’t get rid of me now even if he tried.”
Eater
After All That, Here’s How Club Deluxe Managed to Stay Open in the End
If news surrounding Upper Haight’s Club Deluxe feels like whiplash, it’s not just you. At the beginning of the month the 33-year-old destination for live music and cheap drinks told fans out of the blue it would shut down, but on August 23 it was announced the club’s owners and property owners brokered a deal. SFGATE reports District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston helped guide a six-hour mediation at City Hall.
Eater
Of Course There’s an NFT Winery in Napa Valley
San Francisco’s first NFT restaurant Sho Club broke ground (at least, ceremonially) last week with a maelstrom of sashimi and cocktails atop Salesforce Park. But in case you were wondering, it’s not the only example of food and beverage comingling with Web3 here in the Bay Area. NFT enthusiasts can also take heart in knowing there’s an NFT winery planted in the Napa Valley town of Calistoga. Per Forbes, Evinco Winery DAO launched earlier this summer, releasing “5,555 utility-backed NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain through OpenSea.” In a press release, the business describes itself as a “democratized Soho House for wine where members have that ability to propose and vote on member assets and events.”
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in San Francisco’s Avenues Like a Local
The westside of San Francisco is one of those storied, mythologized, and misunderstood parts of the city that people often hear about when they first come to the Bay Area. There are so many neighborhoods in just a few miles, it’s sort of wild: Lake Merced, Parkside, West Portal, Forest Hill, Twin Peaks, the Inner and Outer Sunset, then across Golden Gate Park to the Inner and Outer Richmond neighborhoods — and that’s not even all of them. Even for some who grew up in the Outer Sunset, for example, there are plenty of unexplored parts of the city west of Divisadero. “Surfing? I would never. What’s a Breadbelly?”
