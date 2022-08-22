Berkeley is getting a new addition to its busy pizza scene: Chef Laura Meyer announced she will bring Pizzeria da Laura to Berkeley with the restaurant expected to open in early 2023. In an Instagram post on Monday, Meyer credited Tony Gemignani with shaping her into the pizzaiola she is today (and an award-winning one, at that). “Although it makes me want to cry,” Meyer wrote, “I am looking at it as the end of one epic tale and the beginning of a new one. We are as close to family as you can get and he couldn’t get rid of me now even if he tried.”

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO