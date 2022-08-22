ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
Sourcing Journal

For Nordstrom, Rack Is Proving a Tough Nut to Crack

The Nordstrom Inc. customer is still spending, but demand decelerated in the quarter. In a Nutshell: Customer demand fell in the second quarter starting in June, mostly at Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom told investors. Customers, he said “want what they want,” and that means newness more so than low prices. For now, the company is seeing “no signs of trade down.” Customers in the second quarter mostly stayed away from clearance sales and private-label items. The lowest income shoppers—the ones more likely visiting Rack—seem to be more affected by inflation than those with deeper pockets. “We are updating our outlook for the...
BUSINESS
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
AOL Corp

Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now

Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save up to 95% off Boots, Jackets, Sweaters and More Fall Fashion

Fall is just around the corner, so it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to shop for the best cozy sweaters, leggings, and combat boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals up to 95% off, and these sales are unbeatable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Medical pros and 17,000+ shoppers love these sneakers — and they're over 30% off

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale for $39, down from $70. That'll put a spring in your step!
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now — Shop The Celeb-Loved Brand

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often. That's why you can score the best deals on the waterproof version of the celeb-approved Birkenstock footwear that has our attention. Now, select Birkenstock sandals are on sale to help complete your summer looks and head into fall in style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodmorningamerica.com

Shop 13 shoes up to 70% off during Macy's flash sale, today only!

Macy's is holding a one-day-only flash sale on sneakers, sandals and other shoe styles. The sale features brands like Calvin Klein, Juicy Couture, Franco Sarto, Tommy Hilfiger and COACH at discounts up to 70% off. If you're in need of a summer shoe refresh or want to scout out your...
SHOPPING
