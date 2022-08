PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Bishop David Zubik has undergone a spinal surgery Monday to address continuing problems with collapsing discs.

This is bishop Zubik’s fifth procedure on his back.

The Diocese of Pittsburgh says Bishop Zubik is expected to keep working as he recovers but won't make public appearances.

According to the Diocese, the procedure was several hours but went as planned and Zubik will make a full recovery.