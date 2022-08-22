ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philberto Vandermark
4d ago

The cop involved seems as though paranoia got to him. He should be thankful, because it seems as though she was thinking of his safety as well, it was obvious she knew she was caught & in the wrong, after all she slowed down, and used her hazards to acknowledge his presence behind her. Thankfully nobody was hurt, or this would be yet another outrage, and black mark on policing on a whole.

The Pennsyltuckian
4d ago

This cowboy cop probably has another cop job already, despite being so clearly unfit for duty. 😞

Cecil Alexander
4d ago

Another keystone cop who has been exposed…. Put him out of this field you had enough mistake like him…..

