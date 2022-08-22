ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

WCCO State Fair broadcast schedule

By Lindsey Peterson
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHBd2_0hQpA6lU00

It's time once again for the Great Minnesota Get-Together! State Fair time is upon us, and once again, after a two-year hiatus , WCCO Radio is thrilled to bring shows live to the fairground.

There are a few changes to what you might normally expect from WCCO at the Fair, but still plenty of opportunities to come out and see your favorite shows while you pick up your Sweet Martha's.

Come see us at the Fair!

Thursday, Aug 25 - 6a-6p
6a-9a WCCO Morning News with Vineeta Sawkar
9a-12p Adam and Jordana
12p-3p Chad Hartman
3p-6p Drivetime with DeRusha
6:30p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Friday, Aug 26 - 6a-3p
6a-9a WCCO Morning News with Vineeta Sawkar
9a-12p Adam and Jordana
12p-3p Chad Hartman
(NOTE: 3pm-6pm Remy Maxwell from 104.1 Jack FM )
6:30p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Saturday, Aug 27 - 11a-5:30p
11a-2p The Sheletta Show
2p-4:30p Steve Thomson
4:30p-5:30p Twins Magazine
5:30p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Sunday, Aug 28 - 7a-12p
7a-8a Health Radio with Susie Jones
8a-9a Your Money with the Wealth Enhancement Group
9a-10a Sunday Take with Blois Olson (MN Auditor Debate)
10a-12p The Huddle
12p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Monday, Aug 29 - 9a-6p
9a-12p Adam and Jordana
12p-3p Chad Hartman
3p-6p Drivetime with DeRusha
6p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Tuesday, Aug 30 - 9a-6p
9a-12p Adam and Jordana
12p-3p Chad Hartman
3p-6p Drivetime with DeRusha
6p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Wednesday, Aug 31 - 9a-6p
9a-12p Adam and Jordana
12p-3p Chad Hartman
3p-6p Drivetime with DeRusha
6p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Thursday, Sep 1 - 9a-9p
9a-12p Adam and Jordana
12p-3p Chad Hartman
3p-6p Drivetime with DeRusha
6p-9p The Lake Show with Henry Lake

Friday, Sep 2 - 6a-3p
6a-9a WCCO Morning News with Vineeta Sawkar
9a-12p Adam and Jordana
12p-3p Chad Hartman
(NOTE: 3pm-6pm Remy Maxwell from 104.1 Jack FM)
6:30p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Saturday, Sep 3 - 2p-5:30p
2p-4:30p Steve Thomson
4:30p-5:30p Twins Magazine
5:30p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Sunday, Sep 4 - 7a-12p
7a-8a Health Radio with Susie Jones
8a-9a Your Money with the Wealth Enhancement Group
9a-10a Sunday Take with Blois Olson
10a-12p Sports Huddle
12p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Monday, Sep 5 - 9a-11:30a
9a-12p Adam and Jordana
11:30a Minnesota Twins Baseball

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcco State Fair#Wcco Morning News#Vineeta Sawkar#Minnesota Twins Baseball#Huddle
WJON

Chauvin Moved to Arizona Federal Pen in George Floyd Killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison where he was often held in solitary confinement to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where the former police officer convicted in George Floyd's killing may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken from a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
MinnPost

Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores

This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy