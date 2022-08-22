WCCO State Fair broadcast schedule

It's time once again for the Great Minnesota Get-Together! State Fair time is upon us, and once again, after a two-year hiatus , WCCO Radio is thrilled to bring shows live to the fairground.

There are a few changes to what you might normally expect from WCCO at the Fair, but still plenty of opportunities to come out and see your favorite shows while you pick up your Sweet Martha's.

Come see us at the Fair!

Thursday, Aug 25 - 6a-6p

6a-9a WCCO Morning News with Vineeta Sawkar

9a-12p Adam and Jordana

12p-3p Chad Hartman

3p-6p Drivetime with DeRusha

6:30p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Friday, Aug 26 - 6a-3p

6a-9a WCCO Morning News with Vineeta Sawkar

9a-12p Adam and Jordana

12p-3p Chad Hartman

(NOTE: 3pm-6pm Remy Maxwell from 104.1 Jack FM )

6:30p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Saturday, Aug 27 - 11a-5:30p

11a-2p The Sheletta Show

2p-4:30p Steve Thomson

4:30p-5:30p Twins Magazine

5:30p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Sunday, Aug 28 - 7a-12p

7a-8a Health Radio with Susie Jones

8a-9a Your Money with the Wealth Enhancement Group

9a-10a Sunday Take with Blois Olson (MN Auditor Debate)

10a-12p The Huddle

12p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Monday, Aug 29 - 9a-6p

9a-12p Adam and Jordana

12p-3p Chad Hartman

3p-6p Drivetime with DeRusha

6p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Tuesday, Aug 30 - 9a-6p

9a-12p Adam and Jordana

12p-3p Chad Hartman

3p-6p Drivetime with DeRusha

6p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Wednesday, Aug 31 - 9a-6p

9a-12p Adam and Jordana

12p-3p Chad Hartman

3p-6p Drivetime with DeRusha

6p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Thursday, Sep 1 - 9a-9p

9a-12p Adam and Jordana

12p-3p Chad Hartman

3p-6p Drivetime with DeRusha

6p-9p The Lake Show with Henry Lake

Friday, Sep 2 - 6a-3p

6a-9a WCCO Morning News with Vineeta Sawkar

9a-12p Adam and Jordana

12p-3p Chad Hartman

(NOTE: 3pm-6pm Remy Maxwell from 104.1 Jack FM)

6:30p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Saturday, Sep 3 - 2p-5:30p

2p-4:30p Steve Thomson

4:30p-5:30p Twins Magazine

5:30p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Sunday, Sep 4 - 7a-12p

7a-8a Health Radio with Susie Jones

8a-9a Your Money with the Wealth Enhancement Group

9a-10a Sunday Take with Blois Olson

10a-12p Sports Huddle

12p Minnesota Twins Baseball

Monday, Sep 5 - 9a-11:30a

9a-12p Adam and Jordana

11:30a Minnesota Twins Baseball