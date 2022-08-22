WCCO State Fair broadcast schedule
It's time once again for the Great Minnesota Get-Together! State Fair time is upon us, and once again, after a two-year hiatus , WCCO Radio is thrilled to bring shows live to the fairground.
There are a few changes to what you might normally expect from WCCO at the Fair, but still plenty of opportunities to come out and see your favorite shows while you pick up your Sweet Martha's.
Come see us at the Fair!
Thursday, Aug 25 - 6a-6p
6a-9a WCCO Morning News with Vineeta Sawkar
9a-12p Adam and Jordana
12p-3p Chad Hartman
3p-6p Drivetime with DeRusha
6:30p Minnesota Twins Baseball
Friday, Aug 26 - 6a-3p
6a-9a WCCO Morning News with Vineeta Sawkar
9a-12p Adam and Jordana
12p-3p Chad Hartman
(NOTE: 3pm-6pm Remy Maxwell from 104.1 Jack FM )
6:30p Minnesota Twins Baseball
Saturday, Aug 27 - 11a-5:30p
11a-2p The Sheletta Show
2p-4:30p Steve Thomson
4:30p-5:30p Twins Magazine
5:30p Minnesota Twins Baseball
Sunday, Aug 28 - 7a-12p
7a-8a Health Radio with Susie Jones
8a-9a Your Money with the Wealth Enhancement Group
9a-10a Sunday Take with Blois Olson (MN Auditor Debate)
10a-12p The Huddle
12p Minnesota Twins Baseball
Monday, Aug 29 - 9a-6p
9a-12p Adam and Jordana
12p-3p Chad Hartman
3p-6p Drivetime with DeRusha
6p Minnesota Twins Baseball
Tuesday, Aug 30 - 9a-6p
9a-12p Adam and Jordana
12p-3p Chad Hartman
3p-6p Drivetime with DeRusha
6p Minnesota Twins Baseball
Wednesday, Aug 31 - 9a-6p
9a-12p Adam and Jordana
12p-3p Chad Hartman
3p-6p Drivetime with DeRusha
6p Minnesota Twins Baseball
Thursday, Sep 1 - 9a-9p
9a-12p Adam and Jordana
12p-3p Chad Hartman
3p-6p Drivetime with DeRusha
6p-9p The Lake Show with Henry Lake
Friday, Sep 2 - 6a-3p
6a-9a WCCO Morning News with Vineeta Sawkar
9a-12p Adam and Jordana
12p-3p Chad Hartman
(NOTE: 3pm-6pm Remy Maxwell from 104.1 Jack FM)
6:30p Minnesota Twins Baseball
Saturday, Sep 3 - 2p-5:30p
2p-4:30p Steve Thomson
4:30p-5:30p Twins Magazine
5:30p Minnesota Twins Baseball
Sunday, Sep 4 - 7a-12p
7a-8a Health Radio with Susie Jones
8a-9a Your Money with the Wealth Enhancement Group
9a-10a Sunday Take with Blois Olson
10a-12p Sports Huddle
12p Minnesota Twins Baseball
Monday, Sep 5 - 9a-11:30a
9a-12p Adam and Jordana
11:30a Minnesota Twins Baseball
