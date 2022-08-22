ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland City Council President decries recent slaying of elderly woman in attempted robbery

By Natalia Gurevich
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – An attempted robbery in Oakland on Sunday resulted in an elderly woman getting shot and killed , as first reported by KTVU .

On the scene they found the woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, she later succumbed to her injuries.

The incident is being investigated by homicide detectives, according to a statement OPD spokesperson Candace Keas provided to KCBS Radio on Monday.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

In response to the crime, City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas condemned the violence in a Twitter thread.

"I am outraged and sickened over the senseless, brutal slaying of an elderly AAPI woman in broad daylight this afternoon in Oakland's Little Saigon," Bas wrote. "There was an attempted robbery in the middle of the afternoon, she was shot and killed."

"What does it say about our community when we cannot walk down our own street, visit a neighbor, or enjoy a picnic on the lake on a Sunday afternoon?" Bas asked in the thread. "We can and must do better. No one should presume they can come into Oakland at any time and commit a violent crime without repercussions."

She called for the perpetrator to be held accountable and ended the thread by saying she was, "sending love, condolences and support to the family of this victim. Please know that we share your grief, shock and loss and will do whatever it takes to identify those responsible to achieve justice for your family."

OPD is holding a press conference later Monday regarding the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

