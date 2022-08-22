Read full article on original website
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johnson Central No. 1 in Super 7 poll
The Johnson Central Golden Eagles have claimed the to spot in the first Mountain Top Sports Super 7 football poll released on Tuesday. Johnson Central was followed by Pikeville in at No. 2. Belfry took the No. 3 spot, followed by No. 4 Lawrence County. The Bulldogs are followed by...
UK Basketball teams up with Samaritan’s Feet in eastern Kentucky
UK Men's Basketball is once again stepping up to help Kentuckians in need.
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali out
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football head coach Charles Huff announced Tuesday morning that running back Rasheen Ali will be out temporarily. In his statement, he said in part “Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically, and emotionally ready to return, he will be […]
WSAZ
High school sports teams missing equipment due to supply chain issues
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - If you were at the Ironton vs. Wheelersburg game Friday, along with a big win, you may have noticed some of the jerseys weren’t the brand new ones Ironton fans were expecting. Football coach and athletic director Trevon Pendleton says supply chain issues have half of their new uniforms stuck in the mail.
Ironton Tribune
YouTuber vs. police MMA fight called off
DeCastro cites bad knees, high blood pressure, also van stolen. In a move that surprised very few, YouTuber Chille DeCastro says he can’t fight Ironton Police Officer Chad Gue, citing high blood pressure and bad knees. Oh, and his van was stolen, too. The news came Thursday evening when...
WSAZ
SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been approved for 12 flood-affected eastern Kentucky counties, including four in our viewing area. Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Among the approved counties are Floyd, Magoffin, Martin and...
wchsnetwork.com
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
foxlexington.com
Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
tmpresale.com
Jelly Roll in Pikeville, KY Nov 06, 2022 – presale password
The latest Jelly Roll presale password is now available to our members! While this special presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to get tickets for Jelly Roll before anyone else. This just might be your only opportunity ever to see Jelly Roll live in Pikeville. Here is what we...
thelevisalazer.com
Foundation for the Tri-State Announces Lawrence County High School 2022 Scholarship Recipients
ASHLAND, Ky. – Rikki Staniford, a graduate of Lawrence County High School, is the 2022 recipient of the Kitchen Good Will Scholarship and the Oren and Patty Justice Scholarship. She is the daughter of Rick and Darlene Staniford and plans to attend Morehead State University. Thomas Bryce Blevins, a...
kentuckytoday.com
Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion
CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022
AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
wymt.com
Team Kentucky leaders, Kentucky team leaders partner with Samaritan’s Feet for shoe giveaway
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant governor Jacqueline Coleman, Governor Andy Beshear’s senior advisor Rocky Adkins, and coaches from the University of Kentucky made a visit to Floyd County Tuesday to help students in the area start school off on the right foot. Hundreds of families lined up outside of...
Flash flood warnings after early strong storms Sunday
UPDATE (1:00 p.m.) A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Boone, Lincoln and Logan Counties until 2:30 p.m. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says they have responded to 13 calls for service in relation to heavy rains and flooding in their area. They are advising residents to stay away from swift-moving water and to […]
Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
wnky.com
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 10 and returned 42 felony indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
wymt.com
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
wymt.com
‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky immediately went to work on the morning of July 28. ”We had a check-in call the next morning,” said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Collins. “We put out our grant application the following Monday on August first.”. Collins said...
clayconews.com
SALYERSVILLE, KENTUCKY MAN ARRESTED IN CLAY COUNTY AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION RESULTS IN STABBING AT A MOTEL IN MANCHESTER
MANCHESTER, KY (August 24, 2022) - The Manchester Police Department is reporting that on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, K-9 Officer Ryan Jackson and Assistant MPD Chief Jeff Couch were dispatched to a complaint of several individuals intoxicated and fighting at the Heritage Inn. Upon arrival, K-9 Officer Jackson and Assistant...
