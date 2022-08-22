ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magoffin County, KY

mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johnson Central No. 1 in Super 7 poll

The Johnson Central Golden Eagles have claimed the to spot in the first Mountain Top Sports Super 7 football poll released on Tuesday. Johnson Central was followed by Pikeville in at No. 2. Belfry took the No. 3 spot, followed by No. 4 Lawrence County. The Bulldogs are followed by...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Marshall running back Rasheen Ali out

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football head coach Charles Huff announced Tuesday morning that running back Rasheen Ali will be out temporarily. In his statement, he said in part “Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically, and emotionally ready to return, he will be […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

High school sports teams missing equipment due to supply chain issues

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - If you were at the Ironton vs. Wheelersburg game Friday, along with a big win, you may have noticed some of the jerseys weren’t the brand new ones Ironton fans were expecting. Football coach and athletic director Trevon Pendleton says supply chain issues have half of their new uniforms stuck in the mail.
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

YouTuber vs. police MMA fight called off

DeCastro cites bad knees, high blood pressure, also van stolen. In a move that surprised very few, YouTuber Chille DeCastro says he can’t fight Ironton Police Officer Chad Gue, citing high blood pressure and bad knees. Oh, and his van was stolen, too. The news came Thursday evening when...
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been approved for 12 flood-affected eastern Kentucky counties, including four in our viewing area. Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Among the approved counties are Floyd, Magoffin, Martin and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
foxlexington.com

Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
RICHMOND, KY
Tyler Bryant
tmpresale.com

Jelly Roll in Pikeville, KY Nov 06, 2022 – presale password

The latest Jelly Roll presale password is now available to our members! While this special presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to get tickets for Jelly Roll before anyone else. This just might be your only opportunity ever to see Jelly Roll live in Pikeville. Here is what we...
PIKEVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion

CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022

AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hornets#Kickoff#Jackson Score#Bc
WOWK 13 News

Flash flood warnings after early strong storms Sunday

UPDATE (1:00 p.m.) A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Boone, Lincoln and Logan Counties until 2:30 p.m. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says they have responded to 13 calls for service in relation to heavy rains and flooding in their area. They are advising residents to stay away from swift-moving water and to […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
SOUTH POINT, OH
wnky.com

Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
FRANKFORT, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 10 and returned 42 felony indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind

HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.

