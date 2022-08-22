Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
World's Largest Rubber Duck in Erie
The World's Tallest Duck travels worldwide to a variety of festivals and events, but for the next few days, mama duck will be here in Erie. Mama Duck is 61ft high, 64ft wide, and 74ft long. She weighs 1500lbs before being put in the water. In 2014, Craig Samborski brought...
erienewsnow.com
Tall Ships Day 2 draws Thousands to Bayfront
Tall Ships 2022 continued at the Bayfront Friday with thousands of people flocking to the festival to see floating history up close. The festival stayed full from open to close with people getting in line to get on board the ships. The NAO Trinidad, Empire Sandy, St. Lawrence, and the...
Watch: Parade of Sail kicks off at Tall Ships Erie
The Tall Ships Erie festival kicks off Thursday afternoon with the Parade of Sail. City leaders are expecting large crowds this afternoon and all weekend long for Tall Ships Erie 2022. For the first time since 2019, the Tall Ships festival returns to the City of Erie. Mayor Joe Schember said this festival draws a […]
814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frontier Park giant slides shut down
The Griff Slides at Frontier Park have been shut down for safety reasons. The giant slides at Frontier Park opened in Oct. 2021, and are now closed after injury claims. Those claiming they have been injured say they could file lawsuits against the city. Later Friday, an insurance company is going to investigate the slides […]
erienewsnow.com
Creator Of World’s Largest Duck, Duckling Shares What Makes Them So Special
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Along with the Tall Ships sailing to the bay comes the World’s Largest Rubber Duck. It has been a staple of the festival since its first appearance in 2016. Craig Samborski, the creator of the World’s Largest Rubber Duck, also known as...
A look at the map of Tall Ships
Here is a look at the way Tall Ships will be lining up along Erie’s Bayfront. The dock on the left side is the Bayfront Convention Center. The ships docked there will now be Trinidad, Empire Sandy, Pride of Baltimore II, and the Saint Lawrence II. In the center surrounding Dobbins Landing will be the […]
thevillagerny.com
Era Ends in Bemus Point, NY: 142 Years in the Family
Hotel Lenhart defied the odds. When George Anson Johnston, Jr. died in 2001, management of the Hotel Lenhart passed to his niece and nephew, Bebe Johnston and John Lenhart Johnston, Jr. and John’s wife Deborah, from the third generation to the fourth. Bebe and John’s parents, John and Jane Johnston, managed the hotel with George until they passed away in 1999 and 2000. Only three percent of family-owned businesses survive into the fourth generation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Farm Festival Returns To Downtown Fredonia
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A beloved summertime tradition is returning to northern Chautauqua County this weekend. The Village of Fredonia’s Farm Festival is back in the downtown this summer after two years without it being held in its home town. The festivities kicked off at noon...
erienewsnow.com
16 Dog Swimming in Place in Erie County
Toxins in water samples at 16 Erie County locations exceed the limits for dogs to safely be in the water, according to the Erie County Department of Health Thursday. Samples are collected once per week, and advisories are updated Thursdays or Fridays from late May through the end of October.
Safety measures in place for Tall Ships Erie 2022
Tall Ships Erie officially kicks off Thursday afternoon, and some of the ships are already arriving in Erie. Crews of those ships are busy getting ready for the thousands of visitors expected over the four-day festival. As the ships begin to arrive for the four-day event, a lot has changed since the last Tall Ships […]
What to know before attending Tall Ships Erie
As ships begin to arrive for the four-day event, a lot has changed since the last Tall Ships event. Safety guidelines are being put in place both on the festival grounds and on the water for boaters, along with information on how to get to the event. Tall Ships Erie is only a few hours […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNY County Has Highest COVID-19 Rates In New York
One Western New York County is leading the entire state in COVID-19 cases. According to the latest data from the New York State Department Of Health, Chautauqua County had a positive rate of 18.6% over the past seven days. That rate was the highest among all the counties in New York State.
erienewsnow.com
The Oliver Hazard Perry Shipyard Project Reaches Phase-II
The goal of Retired Major Joe Pfadt, is to bring the USS Halyburton to Erie as a floating Museum. The former Commanding Officer of the USS Halyburton, (Ret.) Rear Admiral Robert D. Reilly Jr., brings a unique perspective to the project. He talked with Erie News Now exclusively Friday night.
Erie hiking trail designated as 2022 Great Greenway Trail
It’s the first time that an Erie hiking spot will be designated as a 2022 Great Greenway Trail. The Four Mile Creek Trail at the Wintergreen Gorge will receive the honor. Each year the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Planning Association chooses great places in a variety of categories. The Great Greenway Trail is one […]
erienewsnow.com
Coast Guard, Police to Ensure Safe Tall Ships Weekend
The U.S. Coast Guard is teaming up with City of Erie and Pennsylvania State Police to ensure a safe weekend at Tall Ships Erie. The Coast Guard will enforce a 100-yard safety zone around the tall ships while they are on the water and a 20-yard zone while the boats are docked.
Ailing historical tree at Asbury Woods to be cut down
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Asbury Woods will soon part ways with a longstanding tree. The tree is a silver maple. It stands in the front lawn of the Nature Center at Asbury Woods (4105 Asbury Road). And it was planted more than 100 years ago by the original benefactor of Asbury Woods, Otto Behrend. According to Asbury […]
erienewsnow.com
New Paint Recycling Program Launched In Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A new program to help those in Chautauqua County properly recycle paint has been launched. The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities announced a partnership with PaintCare on Wednesday. The nonprofit program will provide sites across the county where households and businesses can...
erienewsnow.com
JTM Foods, LLC to Open New Snack Pie Facility in Kansas
Erie's JTM Foods, LLC and JJ's Bakery Snack Pies, is expanding with a new facility in Wichita, Kansas. JJ's Bakery Snack Pies are the #1 brand of snack pies across the U.S., and the new facility in Wichita will be producing their popular hand-held snack pies. The JTM team said...
Erie Women’s Fund is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local
Each week, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com teams up with Superstore Joe and the Auto Express Resale Center to give back to one local nonprofit making a difference in the community. Erie Women’s Fund is this week’s winner of $250, part of Loving Giving Local. Tune in to JET 24 Action News at 5 p.m. to watch Erie […]
Comments / 1