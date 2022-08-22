Read full article on original website
Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73Roger E. Mosley, Actor on 'Magnum, P.I.,' Dies at 83Judith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79 Gulager also portrayed...
Leon Vitali, Stanley Kubrick's right-hand man, dies at 74
Leon Vitali, the “Barry Lyndon” actor who became one of Stanley Kubrick’s closest associates, has died. He was 74. Vitali died Friday in Los Angeles, his family told The Associated Press Sunday. Though Vitali was often described as Kubrick’s assistant, Tony Zierra’s 2017 documentary “ Filmworker ” shed light on Vitali’s enormous and largely unsung contributions to the work of one of cinema’s greatest figures from “The Shining” through “Eyes Wide Shut.” He did everything from casting and coaching actors to overseeing restorations. Vitali even once set up a video monitor so that Kubrick could keep an eye on his dying cat. Matthew Modine, who starred in Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket,” tweeted his condolences Sunday.
Ioane “John” King, Actor on Starz’s ‘Spartacus,’ Dies at 49
Ioane “John” King, who started as an extra on the Starz historical drama Spartacus before being elevated to the recurring fan-favorite role of Rhaskos, died on Aug. 15. He was 49. The actor’s passing was announced by his family on a Facebook page devoted to his battle with adenocarcinoma cancer. The message noted that the New Zealander died surrounded by friends and family.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoanne Koch, Influential Film Society of Lincoln Center Executive, Dies at 92Virginia Patton, Actress in 'It's a Wonderful Life,' Dies at 97Leon Vitali, 'Barry Lyndon' Actor and Stanley Kubrick's Personal Assistant, Dies at 74 His...
Anne Heche: Man pictured with late actor on the day she crashed gives tearful interview
A salon owner who posed for a selfie with the late Anne Heche on the day she crashed her car has given a tearful interview about being one of the last people the actor saw.Heche died from inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home earlier this month.Heche had visited Glass Hair in Venice Beach to buy a red wig on the day of her accident on 5 August. The salon owner, Richard Glass, had taken a selfie with the star, uploading it to Instagram with the caption: “So I met...
Virginia Patton, Actress in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ Dies at 97
Virginia Patton, who portrayed Ruth Dakin Bailey, the sister-in-law of Jimmy Stewart’s George Bailey, in the Frank Capra holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life, has died. She was 97. Patton died Thursday at an assisted living facility in Albany, Georgia, the Mathews Funeral Home announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoanne Koch, Influential Film Society of Lincoln Center Executive, Dies at 92Leon Vitali, 'Barry Lyndon' Actor and Stanley Kubrick's Personal Assistant, Dies at 74Ioane "John" King, Actor on Starz's 'Spartacus,' Dies at 49 Patton’s character in the 1946 film was married to Harry Bailey (Todd Karns), and her big scene takes place at the Bedford Falls train...
EW.com
Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate
Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
The Myterious Death of Country Singer John Denver
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]
AOL Corp
Beverly Hills 90210 Actor Joe E. Tata Dead at 86 After Alzheimer's Battle: 'He Was a Leading Force'
Joe E. Tata, the actor best known for playing Peach Pit diner owner Nat Bussichio on Beverly Hills, 90210 has died. He was 86. Tata's daughter Kelly confirmed the news on the GoFundMe page she launched last October to raise funds as the actor struggled with declining health. "I am...
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL・
Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83
Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
Death of actress Lindsay Pearlman, who was missing for days, is ruled a suicide
Lindsay Pearlman had been missing for five days in February before her body was found. Now coroners have ruled her death as a suicide.
‘Grease’: Which Actors From the Movie Have Died?
Following the death of Olivia Newton-John, here's a list of a few other actors from the 'Grease' movie who have also died.
Popculture
Infamous John Wayne Moment Resurfaces After Oscars Apologize to Award Recipient
The Academy recently apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather 50 years after her infamous 1973 Oscars moment. The Native American activist was asked to take the stage for Marlon Brando when he won Best Actor for The Godfather. She declined the award on Brando's behalf and spoke about a statement from the actor addressing Hollywood's portrayal and treatment of Native American people in film and television.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
‘Selena: The Series’ Star Lindsey Pearlman Died By Suicide, Autopsy Reveals
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity. In February, the Selena: The Series actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in California, per reports obtained by People. According to the outlet, the autopsy also found, “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in her system. Lindsey was first reported missing on Feb. 13. Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted on Feb. 17 that her “phone last pinged on Sunset blvd,” adding that the family was offering a reward if someone...
thedigitalfix.com
Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room
Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
ETOnline.com
Stars We've Lost in 2022
The celebrated singer, actress and philanthropist died on Aug. 8, after a battle with breast cancer. She was 73. Her husband, John Easterling, broke the news of her passing Monday morning in a heartfelt tribute shared to Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the actress, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends... Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation. Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall." The four-time GRAMMY winner is best remembered for her iconic performances in Grease (1971) and Xanadu (1980) and her best-selling song "Physical," as well as founding the Olivia Newton-John Foundation and the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
