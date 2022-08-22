Read full article on original website
khn.org
Congressman’s Wife Died After Taking Herbal Remedy Marketed for Diabetes and Weight Loss
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wife of a Northern California congressman died late last year after ingesting a plant that is generally considered safe and is used as an herbal remedy for a variety of ailments, including diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol, KHN has learned. Lori McClintock, the wife of...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Quercetin: The lesser-known ingredient with big immune health promise
Will new research on quercetin’s immune health properties revitalize interest in the ingredient?. The quercetin market is growing, driven by consumers’ renewed interest in immune health products in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brand Essence Research estimates that the global quercetin market will reach $406 million USD by 2027, with the Asia-Pacific region driving most of the growth.1.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Tate & Lyle and APC Microbiome Ireland announce publication of intellectual property for symbiotic fiber technology
The symbiotic fiber technology has shown positive preliminary results in supporting metabolic health. Tate & Lyle (London), in partnership with APC Microbiome Ireland, has announced the publication of its jointly filed international patent application for a symbiotic fiber technology, which has shown positive preliminary results in supporting metabolic health. The technology combines the probiotic Lactobacillus mucosae with Tate & Lyle’s proprietary soluble dietary fiber called Promitor fiber. According to their press release, the combination could lead to several metabolic health benefits, including heart health, weight management, liver health, potentially improving immunity, lowering inflammation markers, and improving gut health.
