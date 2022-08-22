The symbiotic fiber technology has shown positive preliminary results in supporting metabolic health. Tate & Lyle (London), in partnership with APC Microbiome Ireland, has announced the publication of its jointly filed international patent application for a symbiotic fiber technology, which has shown positive preliminary results in supporting metabolic health. The technology combines the probiotic Lactobacillus mucosae with Tate & Lyle’s proprietary soluble dietary fiber called Promitor fiber. According to their press release, the combination could lead to several metabolic health benefits, including heart health, weight management, liver health, potentially improving immunity, lowering inflammation markers, and improving gut health.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO