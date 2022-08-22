One person is in critical condition and another is reportedly “stable” after a structure fire at Northernaire Houseboats on Rainy Lake near International Falls. That’s according to Koochiching County Officials. Both were taken to the Rainy Lake Medical Center for treatment. The person in critical condition was taken to another medical facility for a higher level of trauma treatment.

KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO