Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Minnesota’s Walz hits rival Jensen for Holocaust remarks
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Thursday for repeated comments that equated masking rules and other restrictions the governor imposed early in the COVID-19 pandemic with the rise of authoritarianism in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. Walz said such casual...
WDIO-TV
Abrams, Georgia Democrats look to prove 2020 wasn’t ‘fluke’
ATLANTA (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She blew away the elders’ alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground.
WDIO-TV
Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court...
WDIO-TV
Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday. Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she was involved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment scores less than Satisfactory in Duluth.
Minnesota standardized state assessments, other known as the MCA’s, test students’ skills in assess Reading, Science and Math skills. Duluth Students’ MCA scores did improve from the 2020 results, but the current scores are not quite back to pre-pandemic levels. However, Duluth’s Superintendent John Magas, said students...
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin DNR announces changes to 2022 hunting season
The Wisconsin DNR has just announced changes to 2022 hunting season. Most notably the new regulations impact open-water waterfowl hunting. Hunters can now do so in the open waters of the Great Lakes, Green Bay, and Big Green Lake. Hunters however must remain a minimum of 500 feet from the...
WDIO-TV
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi’s capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the water...
WDIO-TV
Protecting against parvovirus, keeping your furry canines safe
Furry babies, best friends, family members, and the list goes on; when people refer to their sweet four-legged friends. Keeping them safe, protected, healthy, and up-to-date on their medical records is highly recommended. There is a serious illness that has been found in Michigan that has been linked to the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDIO-TV
Fire at Northernaire Houseboats on Rainy Lake
One person is in critical condition and another is reportedly “stable” after a structure fire at Northernaire Houseboats on Rainy Lake near International Falls. That’s according to Koochiching County Officials. Both were taken to the Rainy Lake Medical Center for treatment. The person in critical condition was taken to another medical facility for a higher level of trauma treatment.
Comments / 0