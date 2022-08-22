ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wilson Times

Our Opinion: Keep showing up until City Council decides pools’ fate

By Corey Friedman
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 4 days ago

Councilman Michael Bell wants to reassure residents that Wilson won’t close its public swimming pools. But he can’t guarantee that outcome, and his passion to preserve the pools led him to overpromise. Bell’s comments at last week’s Wilson City Council meeting showed genuine concern for the families who rely on the Reid Street Community Center and Wilson Recreation Center pools. […]

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

