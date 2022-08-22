The following statement was released by David Burke. I am running for Cypress City Council because as a business owner, attorney, husband, and father, I care deeply about Cypress’s future. I intend to prioritize safe streets, clean parks, attracting desirable businesses, economic opportunity, and fun community events as the key pillars of a thriving city. And as the founder of a nonprofit that fights against big money in politics and for more transparent government, I also want to ensure that our city’s government lives up to the highest standards of integrity and accountability.

