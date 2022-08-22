Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
The Dog Bakery In Long Beach for Paw-fect Pup TreatsLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Related
oc-breeze.com
Rossmoor Woman’s Club member honored by the Rossmoor Homeowner’s Association
Rossmoor Woman’s Club members were among the crowd that turned out when Georglyn Seligman — a woman’s club member since 1993 —- was honored by the Rossmoor Homeowner’s Association for her service to the community. Seligman was recognized as the RHA’s first Emeritus Life Member....
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove seeks community input on accessory dwelling units
Garden Grove residents with property containing an accessory dwelling unit (ADUs) or those who are considering adding one are encouraged to take the City of Garden Grove’s online survey to share their experiences and provide their input. The survey, available in multiple languages, can be accessed now until Friday, September 16, 2022 at ggcity.org/planning/adu.
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Lincoln Club endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly
The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced the endorsement of the Orange County Lincoln Club. The OC Lincoln Club membership includes the most public-spirited and prominent business and professional men and women in Orange County. “We are proud to endorse Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly. Tri has the experience, dedication...
oc-breeze.com
Online Giving Day supports Orange County Boys and Girls Clubs
On August 24, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Greatness Amplified – a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $200,000 for 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County. According to the 27th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County, nearly half of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oc-breeze.com
Vicente Sarmiento campaign states Sarmiento in best position to win for Orange County Board of Supervisors District 2
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is best positioned to win the newly-drawn, Latino-majority Orange County Board of Supervisors 2nd District as demonstrated by his commanding primary victory; overwhelming fundraising advantage; coalition of endorsers; and right record and message to lead in this critical moment for Orange County. Primary Winner: Vicente...
oc-breeze.com
Providence Home Care team donates dozens of iPads to Anaheim school children
There were a lot of smiles, giggles and eyes big with excitement this week on the faces of youngsters at Danbrook Elementary School where a team from Providence stopped by to donate 65 refurbished iPads to kids who don’t get a lot of breaks. “You have no idea what...
oc-breeze.com
New California Building Standards Code changes to take effect on January 1, 2023
Beginning January 1, 2023, the Long Beach Development Services Department (LBDS) will be required by State law to enforce the 2022 Edition of California Building Standards Codes (also known as Title 24 of the California Codes of Regulations). Projects submitted on or before December 31, 2022, are permitted to comply with the 2019 Edition of the California Building Standards Code.
scvnews.com
L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. The new High Desert...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oc-breeze.com
Lakewood city system not affected by Metropolitan Water District pipeline repair
The City of Lakewood’s Department of Water Resources (DWR) pumps 100% of its water from underground aquifers directly beneath Lakewood. Lakewood DWR does not use imported water from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD). From Sept. 6-20, MWD will be making emergency repairs to one of its...
PLANetizen
Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August
Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
oc-breeze.com
Supervisor Katrina Foley responds to California Coastal Commission Notice of Violation of the Coastal Act in the Upper Newport Bay
Orange Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement in response to the California Coastal Commission’s Notice of Violation of the California Coastal Act regarding the privatization of public land in the Upper Newport Bay and the County’s response to the Grand Jury. This letter follows a comprehensive report by the Orange County Grand Jury that investigates the history of this property and the fence prohibiting the public from accessing public land.
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oc-breeze.com
David Burke announces candidacy for Cypress City Council
The following statement was released by David Burke. I am running for Cypress City Council because as a business owner, attorney, husband, and father, I care deeply about Cypress’s future. I intend to prioritize safe streets, clean parks, attracting desirable businesses, economic opportunity, and fun community events as the key pillars of a thriving city. And as the founder of a nonprofit that fights against big money in politics and for more transparent government, I also want to ensure that our city’s government lives up to the highest standards of integrity and accountability.
theavtimes.com
Sprouts Farmers Market hiring 100 employees for new Palmdale location
PALMDALE – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Palmdale location on Oct. 28, and the grocer is looking to hire 100 full- and part-time workers for the new location, the company announced. The new store will be located in the Palmdale Marketplace, at 39258 10th Street West. In-person hiring...
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, August 26, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, August 26, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Rent relief program opens Monday
The City of Santa Monica announced it would open up applications for rent-burdened residents to apply for relief beginning this Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. The program is designed for residents in rent controlled units who are unable to afford this year’s Rent Control General Adjustment, which is set to increase rents for all rent controlled tenants 6% (up to $140 per month) beginning Sept. 1 — the highest hike in more than 30 years.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood begins issuing 90 day notices to long-time business owners near Intuit Dome
INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood continues to move full steam ahead with clearing out a pathway for NBA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to build the Intuit Dome. Long-time businesses owners in close proximity to the project site have been issued 90 day notices to vacate while the city’s attorney Royce K. Jones is enriched with hundreds of thousands of dollars for representing the city in the process. He and his sister are long time friends of Inglewood Mayor James Butts, with his sister earning a six figure salary while working in the city’s Information Technology department.
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
Santa Monica Daily Press
New interest-free loan program launches in LA County to help prevent homelessness
New assistance is available in LA County to people facing the prospect of losing their homes. The Short Term Eviction Prevention (STEP) Fund, a program funded by the nonprofit, 1p.org, is launching a pilot program to give out 1,000 micro loans of up to 2,500 dollars to individuals at risk of eviction or dealing with other housing-related challenges.
With Rents Soaring Across LA, Bell Gardens Becomes The Latest City To Move Towards Rent Control
The Bell Gardens city council voted to advance a plan that caps annual rent hikes at 4%, joining Pomona in adopting new rent controls.
Comments / 0