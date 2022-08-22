ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

JDoug19195
3d ago

Gallo is never going to be a Hall of famer he’s not someone you build your team around. No hard feelings he couldn’t handle playing in the big apple! He’s not that good so long mr 267 3hr! Now the Montgomery deal I didn’t like you don’t give up pitching and a solid lefty at that!

2
Michael George
4d ago

he could be batting 600, but it doesn't matter because he wasn't doing anything in New York

4
 

The Spun

MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Decider.com

Yankees vs. A’s Live Stream: Channel, Where To Watch The A’s vs. Yankees Game Online

Live from Oakland, the A’s host the New York Yankees on Prime Video and ESPN+!. If you live in or around the New York City area, tonight’s Yankees game is once again streaming on Prime Video. Gerrit Cole (9-6, 3.41 ERA) gets the nod for New York, while former Yankees pitcher JP Sears (5-0, 1.93) takes the mound for Oakland. The Bronx Bombers have taken the loss in Cole’s previous four starts, and the A’s are looking to make it five straight.
Jacob Degrom
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
Yardbarker

Look: Bartolo Colon Prepares for New York Mets' Old Timers Day

Colon will join upwards of 60 former Mets tomorrow in the organization's first Old Timers Day since 1994. Colon pitched for the Mets from 2014 through 2016, making the All-Star team in his final season in Queens. Colon's last campaign with the Mets also saw him crank the first home run of his career, which came at Petco Park against the San Diego Padres.
Yardbarker

After extended break, Mets' Jacob deGrom faces Rockies

The New York Mets had a day off on Wednesday and will have a well-rested Jacob deGrom pitching on Thursday night. In other words, the Colorado Rockies -- in the midst of a typically rough season away from Denver's mile-high air -- could face a rough start to their 10-game road-trip.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

