Read full article on original website
Related
delaware.gov
Delaware Will Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits on August 25
NEW CASTLE (Aug. 24, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households as part of the State’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and...
delaware.gov
Delaware Transit Corporation Receives 5th Federal Grant for Energy Efficient Buses
The Federal Transit Administration has awarded the Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) $11 million from the Low-No Program to support the transition of the nation’s transit fleet to the lowest polluting and most energy efficient transit vehicles. The agency has now received more than $22 million through five separate federal grants to support the purchase of alternative-fueled buses.
delaware.gov
It’s Go Time
As we begin the start of another school year, I would like to thank each of you for your hard work and resilience, especially these past few years. During my time as principal and superintendent in Delaware schools, I would start each school year with colleagues by saying, “It’s go time.” This meant that all the summer preparation, planning and work was about to pay off, and we were ready for staff and students to return. An air of excitement and wonder would fill the halls, the buildings were prepared, and goals had been developed. Seeing students enter their first day filled with curiosity and excitement always reminded us why we worked so hard, and why we all do our best every day to help ensure successful school days are filled with effective learning and good memories.
delaware.gov
State Auditor McGuiness: “Delaware Criminal Justice Council Policy Updates Improve Justice for All”
DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced today her support for recent updates to the process for testing Sexual Assault Kits. “Back in April, my office published a report on Delaware’s progress in clearing its backlog of untested sexual assault kits. This special report was conducted and contributed to a trend of auditor’s offices across the country helping provide data and insight on this critical issue. We found several issues that deny and delay victims justice from those who perpetrate these atrocious crimes,” said Auditor McGuiness.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delaware.gov
TranspARTation Grant Opportunity for Schools Returns for 2022-2023 School Year
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The Delaware Division of the Arts has announced the return of the popular transpARTation grant opportunity for Delaware schools. Schools may request up to $500 toward travel expenses, to include buses, fuel, parking, and tolls associated with these trips. “Access to the...
delaware.gov
DNREC’s DuPont Nature Center to Close Sept. 1 for Season
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. DNREC’s DuPont Nature Center at the Mispillion Harbor Reserve will close for the season Sept. 1 and reopen April 1, 2023 in time for the annual shorebird migration. The DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve will close for the season...
delaware.gov
DNREC Encourages Visitors to Utilize Guarded Beaches at Delaware State Parks for Swimming
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Starting Monday, Aug. 29, those looking to swim at Delaware State Parks are encouraged to utilize guarded beaches, including the main beach at Cape Henlopen State Park and the South Indian River Inlet side of Delaware Seashore State Park. The Delaware Department...
delaware.gov
The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit “Inner Reflections” by Kiara Florez
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Wilmington, Del. (August 24, 2022) – The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery presents 2022 DDOA Individual Artist Fellow Kiara Florez’s exhibition, Inner Reflections, running September 2-23, 2022. Guests are invited to attend a Meet-the-Artist Reception on Friday, September 9, from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Comments / 0