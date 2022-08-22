As we begin the start of another school year, I would like to thank each of you for your hard work and resilience, especially these past few years. During my time as principal and superintendent in Delaware schools, I would start each school year with colleagues by saying, “It’s go time.” This meant that all the summer preparation, planning and work was about to pay off, and we were ready for staff and students to return. An air of excitement and wonder would fill the halls, the buildings were prepared, and goals had been developed. Seeing students enter their first day filled with curiosity and excitement always reminded us why we worked so hard, and why we all do our best every day to help ensure successful school days are filled with effective learning and good memories.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO