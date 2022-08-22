ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, TN

Monroe County deputy charged with DUI while on duty

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJFRP_0hQp8JXr00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired after he was charged with DUI while on duty, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones.

Monroe County Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw is charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence of alcohol.

At 8:50 pm on Aug. 21, Renshaw responded to a call on Little Notchey Creek Road in Madisonville to help Corporal Dakota Rinehart investigate a vehicle wreck. The sheriff’s office said Rinehart smelled alcohol “on or about” Renshaw when he arrived at the scene.

Rinehart contacted his supervisor, who told him to detain Renshaw and contact Tennessee Highway Patrol to investigate.

A THP trooper arrived and conducted the Standard Field Sobriety Test on Renshaw. The sheriff’s office said Renshaw “performed poorly.”

“This is a black eye for law enforcement and the Sheriff’s Office. It is disrespectful to the community we serve and I extend my apologies. This behavior has not and will not be tolerated. My priority is to keep the public trust and maintain transparency,” said Sheriff Tommy Jones.

Parents seek justice after witnessing son’s fatal motorcycle crash

Renshaw was taken to Monroe County Justice Center, where he was relieved of his duties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

Related
wvlt.tv

Third person charged in 2021 North Knox County murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A third person was charged in a 2021 North Knox County murder, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. Jason Flenniken, 40, was indicted on a felony murder charge for a shooting that took place in December 2021. Jessica Leann Hamlet, 35, and Joseph Adam Sparks, 47, had previously been charged.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Arrest Made in Fentanyl Investigation

On August 23, 2022, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of Fentanyl at a room at the Microtel Motel located at 7014 McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga. During the execution of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, TN
City
Madisonville, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Monroe County, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Alcohol#Tennessee Highway Patrol#The Sheriff S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
1450wlaf.com

Driver in Wednesday afternoon wreck dies from injuries

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The driver of a 2016 Honda CRV has died from injuries sustained in an early afternoon wreck on I-75 at Caryville according to the preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. See the original story HERE. THP officials say that 81-year old David Miller of...
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting and found a man shot at the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the KPD. Police responded to the complex around 2 p.m. and the suspects fled the scene in an SUV,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
ELLIJAY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail

A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call

MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for driving under the influence while responding to a call Sunday night, according to a release from the MCSO. Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call around 9 p.m. to assist Corporal Dakota Rinehart with...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Kingston Police Department Warns of Phone Scam

The Kingston Police Department has received complaints of a scam where a person is identifying themselves as a police officer with our agency and the phone number is showing up as the phone number for our agency, 865-376-2081. The Kingston Police Department will never call you asking for money or...
KINGSTON, TN
WATE

WATE

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy