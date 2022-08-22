Monroe County deputy charged with DUI while on duty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired after he was charged with DUI while on duty, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones.

Monroe County Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw is charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence of alcohol.

At 8:50 pm on Aug. 21, Renshaw responded to a call on Little Notchey Creek Road in Madisonville to help Corporal Dakota Rinehart investigate a vehicle wreck. The sheriff’s office said Rinehart smelled alcohol “on or about” Renshaw when he arrived at the scene.

Rinehart contacted his supervisor, who told him to detain Renshaw and contact Tennessee Highway Patrol to investigate.

A THP trooper arrived and conducted the Standard Field Sobriety Test on Renshaw. The sheriff’s office said Renshaw “performed poorly.”

“This is a black eye for law enforcement and the Sheriff’s Office. It is disrespectful to the community we serve and I extend my apologies. This behavior has not and will not be tolerated. My priority is to keep the public trust and maintain transparency,” said Sheriff Tommy Jones.

Renshaw was taken to Monroe County Justice Center, where he was relieved of his duties.

