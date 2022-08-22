Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
Burlington Young Professionals launches community perception survey
Enter to win a one-night stay at the gorgeous Hotel Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine Burlington Young Professionals (BYP), a program of the Lake Champlain Chamber, has launched the second edition of the "Greater Burlington Young Professionals Perception Survey(link is external)”. The survey aims to better understand the challenges and opportunities young professionals see in the greater Burlington area through professional, civic and personal lenses.
vermontbiz.com
Champlain College honors Weiwei Wang as 2022 Distinguished Citizen
Opening Convocation ceremony celebrates top community leader. Vermont Business Magazine On Thursday, August 25th, Champlain College awarded its 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award to Weiwei Wang, co-founder, and director of operations and development of the Vermont Professionals of Color (PoC) Network. In its 61st year, the Distinguished Citizen Award recognizes and...
vermontbiz.com
AOE announces educator wellness partnership with Vermont Education Health Initiative
PATH Forward to Provide Targeted Wellness Supports to Vermont School Districts. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Education announced today that it signed a contract with the Vermont Education Health Initiative (VEHI), on a program to advance educator health and wellness in Vermont. The program, PATH Forward, will provide targeted wellness supports to Vermont’s educator workforce, and support Vermont’s supervisory unions and school districts in developing robust wellness programs that meet their individual needs. PATH Forward is a strategic investment in school-based wellness programs, both to meet their immediate needs, and build capacity going forward.
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
colchestersun.com
FEMA awards State of Vermont almost $29 million to reimburse COVID-19 testing program
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending nearly $29 million to the State of Vermont to reimburse the costs of providing testing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $28,732,217 Public Assistance grant will go to the Vermont Agency of Human Services for contracting with Cambridge, Massachusetts-based CIC Health to set up and operate community-based testing sites statewide between March and July 2022.
WCAX
Vermont students to receive pandemic related food assistance
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The federal government is giving the Vermont Department for Children and Families and Agency of Education the green light to provide temporary food benefits to students. This extends to students grades pre-K to 12 who would normally receive free or reduced-priced meals at school. Pandemic EBT...
vermontbiz.com
Governor continues to push for career and technical education
Governor Scott held his weekly press conference at the Green Mountain Tech & Career Center, as he continues to push for CTE programs across the state. Screen Grab. Click image to watch. Vermont Business Magazine At his weekly media briefing in Hyde Park on Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott highlighted available...
Bridgeport woman with terminal cancer sues Vermont over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Bridgeport woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vermontjournal.com
The Best of Vermont Summer Festival 2022
LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21, 2022, the second annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival took over the Okemo Field in Ludlow, Vt. with an enthusiastic crowd, live music, food booths and trucks, artisan wares, antique cars, and hot air balloon rides, just to list a few highlights. This year’s festival saw more participants and guests than last year’s inaugural event, hosting close to 100 vendors, and an estimated 6,500 attendees.
vermontbiz.com
AOT grant program for 2023 municipal highway and stormwater mitigation projects
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) today announced a grant funding opportunity for 2023 municipal highway and stormwater mitigation projects, as part of the Agency’s ongoing commitment to improve the quality of state waters and provide financial assistance to municipalities in these efforts. Grants funded through...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Casella employee receives recognition from NWRA
Casella Waste Systems Inc. Senior Vice President and General Counsel Shelley Sayward has been named National Waste and Recycling Association (NWRA) Services Member of the Year as part of its 2022 Industry Leadership Awards. Casella, headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, is a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company.
wamc.org
Vermont starting effort to chart future of state's forestland
The state of Vermont is starting a process meant to chart the future of the Green Mountain State’s forestland. The Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap is being developed to strengthen, promote and protect the state’s forests and forest economy as called for by legislation passed this year. An...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vermontbiz.com
AOT Road Construction Report Week of August 29
Vermont Agency of Transportation This weekly report is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont for the week of August 29. Please note that most crews will wrap up work by noon on Friday, September 2nd for the long Labor Day weekend. Remember to drive safely in all work zones. Lives depend on it.
vermontbiz.com
State gets $5.8 million from NBRC for economic development
Vermont Business Magazine US Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) together with US Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), Congressman Peter Welch (D-Vermont) and Governor Phil Scott, and the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC), announced Wednesday that 14 Vermont communities will be receiving a combined $5.8 million from NBRC’s State Economic and Infrastructure Development program.
WCAX
Vt. voters encouraged to update voter registration before September
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s secretary of state is reminding all Vermont voters that they will be mailed a ballot for the November election and is urging them to update or confirm their voter registration information by the end of this month. The general election will mark the first...
What Route 100 Says About Vermont: A Journey in Five Parts
On a summer night in 1978, I hitchhiked in both directions on Route 100. I was 19 and had the next day off from my summer camp job in Hancock. When I saw approaching headlights, I stood on that side of the road and stuck out my thumb. Each way held promise.
vermontbiz.com
Condos issues primary canvass report, reminds voters of General Election ballot mailing
Vermont Business Magazine With the statewide canvassing of the primary election completed last Monday (see statewide results below), Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos issued a reminder that all Vermont voters will be mailed a ballot for the November 8 General Election, and encouraged voters to update or confirm their voter registration information by August 31.
Addison Independent
Vergennes Area Rescue is in need
VERGENNES — The volunteer president of the Vergennes Area Rescue Squad, Josh Deppman, is holding a series of meetings with the leaders of the communities VARS serves to deliver a critical message. That message: Change at VARS will be necessary, sooner rather than later, if the agency is to...
Amid staffing struggles, Springfield hires new police chief
Jeff Burnham, currently deputy chief in Lincoln, New Hampshire, will take over the Springfield department on Sept. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid staffing struggles, Springfield hires new police chief.
WCAX
VSECU officials say pause on new cannabis accounts likely ‘temporary’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials with the Vermont State Credit Union on Friday clarified that their recent decision to put a hold on new cannabis business accounts is only likely temporary. With Vermont’s retail cannabis market poised to become fully operational later this fall, the credit union recently announced it’s...
Comments / 0