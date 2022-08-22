PATH Forward to Provide Targeted Wellness Supports to Vermont School Districts. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Education announced today that it signed a contract with the Vermont Education Health Initiative (VEHI), on a program to advance educator health and wellness in Vermont. The program, PATH Forward, will provide targeted wellness supports to Vermont’s educator workforce, and support Vermont’s supervisory unions and school districts in developing robust wellness programs that meet their individual needs. PATH Forward is a strategic investment in school-based wellness programs, both to meet their immediate needs, and build capacity going forward.

