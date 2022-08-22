ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Register Citizen

$2M prize was Connecticut Lottery’s largest in August

Despite no one from Connecticut winning the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot from late last month, some residents were still able to claim large prizes this month through the Connecticut Lottery. Overall, more than 100 individuals won prizes of over $10,000 in the Connecticut Lottery this month. The largest prize...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Calendar Close-up: How Westport was ahead of the environmental movement

Longtime residents still call it the “Nature Center.” True old-timers remember it as the “Mid-Fairfield County Youth Museum.”. Today, the 62 acres of open space, woods, walking trails and low-slung buildings in the northwest corner of Westport is called simply “Earthplace.” It’s a modern name for what has evolved into an exciting place for hands-on, nature-based education for children and teenagers - along with environmental programs and volunteer opportunities for adults too.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT

A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September

Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Missing Southington woman found safe in Hartford

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman who was reported missing in Southington has been found safe in Hartford on Thursday. Southington police had issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. at her home off Mount Vernon Road in Southington. Southington police officers found Tolo […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Don’t limit access to Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach

How do I love you … let me count the ways, dear Bridgeport!. You are my birthplace. My home. The city I raised my five children. The city where I taught dance and special education for decades. The city of a diverse and loving people. The city with a big heart. The city with the best parks. The beautiful Bridgeport by the Sea!
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WestfairOnline

Majority of Connecticut’s restaurants struggling with higher costs and shrinking workforce

Connecticut’s restaurant industry is facing an existential crisis within the current inflationary economy, according to a new survey of over 4,000 businesses by the Connecticut Restaurant Association. The survey found 43% of Connecticut’s restaurant owners stating their business conditions are worse now versus three months earlier. Complicating matters is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 26 - 28

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nutmeggers can battle it out in some classic video games, enjoy a carnival ride or listen to some smooth jazz this weekend. Boyz II Men. Bridgeport. The vocal group will perform at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Sunday. More...
NEW CANAAN, CT
WTNH

Iowa woman sentenced to prison for sending threats to Conn. company

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Iowa was sentenced to prison on Friday for sending threatening emails to a company in Connecticut. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced that 32-year-old Adrian Johnson of Waterloo, Iowa was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. According to court […]
WATERLOO, IA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in a Trio of Connecticut Shoreline Towns

Connecticut’s shoreline is unlike others in New England. That’s mostly because, in terms of topography, it’s nearly 100 percent blocked by a certain long island just 10 to 20 miles to the south. Soft, lapping waves and pebbled beaches abound here, with lots of tidal inlets and wetlands. But the central shore of Connecticut is worth visiting for another reason: the food.
MADISON, CT

