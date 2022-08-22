Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
$2M prize was Connecticut Lottery’s largest in August
Despite no one from Connecticut winning the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot from late last month, some residents were still able to claim large prizes this month through the Connecticut Lottery. Overall, more than 100 individuals won prizes of over $10,000 in the Connecticut Lottery this month. The largest prize...
wiltonbulletin.com
Calendar Close-up: How Westport was ahead of the environmental movement
Longtime residents still call it the “Nature Center.” True old-timers remember it as the “Mid-Fairfield County Youth Museum.”. Today, the 62 acres of open space, woods, walking trails and low-slung buildings in the northwest corner of Westport is called simply “Earthplace.” It’s a modern name for what has evolved into an exciting place for hands-on, nature-based education for children and teenagers - along with environmental programs and volunteer opportunities for adults too.
Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT
A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
wiltonbulletin.com
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
Is the West Haven waterfront mall project dead? The mayor doesn’t think so
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The mayor of West haven says she is still holding out hope a proposed waterfront mall project will still happen. Others, however, say The Haven outlet mall project is dead, and the city needs to move on. For years, West Haven’s Water Street has been an abandoned wasteland. An upscale […]
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 25, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot-sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings, especially on the outgoing tides. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The snapper bluefish have shown up in full force, and bluefish of all sizes seem to be more prevalent over the past week. A few false albacore reports have trickled in here and there, but we are still a week or 2 away from the eastern sound blowing up. The large schools of peanut bunker in the area should ensure that the albies hang around once they get here.
Take a look inside Mew Haven, Connecticut's first and only cat café
The owner of Mew Haven Cat Cafe reflects on four years of operation and nearly 600 cats adopted into forever homes. Combine a coffee shop and an animal shelter, and you get Mew Haven Cat Café in New Haven. Many kittens and cats - at one point as many...
News 12 Connecticut remembers beloved Assignment Desk Editor who died suddenly
Assignment Desk Editor Larry Roberg died unexpectedly Wednesday after a brief illness.
WCVB
Steamed cheeseburgers have locals in Meriden, Conn. swarming to Ted's Restaurant
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New York Lunch in Woonsocket, Rhode. Island offers a sandwich exploding with flavor, fittingly named the "Dynamite." Don't knock it 'till you try it! In Connecticut, Ted's Restaurant in Meriden and Louis' Lunch in New Haven have crowds swarming daily to try their legendary steamed burgers.
Missing Southington woman found safe in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman who was reported missing in Southington has been found safe in Hartford on Thursday. Southington police had issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. at her home off Mount Vernon Road in Southington. Southington police officers found Tolo […]
ID Released For Many Found Burning At Park In New Canaan
A man who was found burning in a park in Fairfield County has been identified by the medical examiner's office. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. On Thursday, Aug. 25, the medical examiner's office...
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Don’t limit access to Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach
How do I love you … let me count the ways, dear Bridgeport!. You are my birthplace. My home. The city I raised my five children. The city where I taught dance and special education for decades. The city of a diverse and loving people. The city with a big heart. The city with the best parks. The beautiful Bridgeport by the Sea!
NewsTimes
Sandy Hook man opens CT’s first Metal Supermarkets in Danbury: ‘Our model caters to everybody’
DANBURY — A Sandy Hook businessman who left the corporate world during the coronavirus crisis to do something exciting until retirement has opened the state’s first Metal Supermarket in downtown Danbury. “It’s a thing of beauty when something just works; that’s the kind of satisfaction that drives us...
Majority of Connecticut’s restaurants struggling with higher costs and shrinking workforce
Connecticut’s restaurant industry is facing an existential crisis within the current inflationary economy, according to a new survey of over 4,000 businesses by the Connecticut Restaurant Association. The survey found 43% of Connecticut’s restaurant owners stating their business conditions are worse now versus three months earlier. Complicating matters is...
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in Connecticut
The southern shoreline region located along Long Island Sound has gotten some pretty exciting news recently. The upscale supermarket chain has signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post road, in what was formerly known as Benny's. Keep reading to learn more.
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 26 - 28
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nutmeggers can battle it out in some classic video games, enjoy a carnival ride or listen to some smooth jazz this weekend. Boyz II Men. Bridgeport. The vocal group will perform at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Sunday. More...
Iowa woman sentenced to prison for sending threats to Conn. company
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Iowa was sentenced to prison on Friday for sending threatening emails to a company in Connecticut. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced that 32-year-old Adrian Johnson of Waterloo, Iowa was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. According to court […]
PhillyBite
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in a Trio of Connecticut Shoreline Towns
Connecticut’s shoreline is unlike others in New England. That’s mostly because, in terms of topography, it’s nearly 100 percent blocked by a certain long island just 10 to 20 miles to the south. Soft, lapping waves and pebbled beaches abound here, with lots of tidal inlets and wetlands. But the central shore of Connecticut is worth visiting for another reason: the food.
Police: Butchered ram, along with candle and white-colored rectangle, discovered near Easton riverbank
The body of a butchered ram was discovered along a riverbank in Easton, officials say.
